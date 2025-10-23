Bat Grow a Garden: How to get, rarity, and ability

The first half of the Ghoul Garden update saw the introduction of multiple Pets in Grow a Garden. Amongst the common ones was the Bat, which is identical to its real-life counterpart. This Pet can be obtained from the Spooky Egg as well as the Premium Spooky Egg. However, both are limited-time eggs, so you will need to act fast and get the critter.

Here's how you can get the Bat and benefit from its ability in Grow a Garden.

How to get Bat in Grow a Garden

The Spooky Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Bat has a 45% and a 44% hatch chance in the Spooky Egg and the Premium Spooky Egg, respectively. It is the only Uncommon-rarity Pet in these eggs, and thus has the highest drop rate out of all the other critters.

You can obtain a Spooky Egg in two different ways. First, you can buy the egg from the Creepy Critters shop when the Halloween Market is open. This event market spawns once per hour and disappears after 15 minutes. A single Spooky Egg costs 30 Candy Corn, the event currency rewarded for filling the Witch's cauldron in the middle of the map.

By giving crops to the Witch, you can get Candy Corns as well as other items. The list of items includes Pumpkin Crates, Halloween Gear Boxes, and most importantly, Spooky Eggs. Although you can give any crop to the Witch, the cauldron gets to 100% quickly if you give higher-rarity flowers, fruits, and vegetables.

To get a Bat more quickly, purchase the Premium Spooky Egg from the Shop. This Robux-exclusive egg is available throughout the duration of the Halloween update in Grow a Garden. Its bundle prices are as follows:

1 Egg : 149 Robux

: 149 Robux 3 Eggs : 429 Robux

: 429 Robux 10 Eggs: 1269 Robux

The Bat has a slightly lower hatch chance in the Premium Spooky Egg compared to the Spooky Egg. Still, you're likely to obtain it within your first three hatches.

Use this guide to learn about all Pets added by the Ghoul Garden event.

Ability of the Bat in Grow a Garden

The Bat Pet (Image via Roblox)

With its ability, the Bat gives a 0.7x variant chance to Spooky plants within 32 studs of the Pets. The bestowed variant chance increases as the critter ages in the game.

Spooky plants are those that possess the namesake Mutation. However, to get the Spooky Mutation, you must have the Ghost Bear in your garden. This ghostly bear can be purchased from the Creepy Critters shop for 70 Candy Corns or 267 Robux.

The Bat is ultimately dependent on the Ghost Bear's ability. If you don't have Spooky plants, the Bat's ability does not affect any of your harvests.

Also check: Grow a Garden Black Cat guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Bat Pet?

The Bat can be obtained from the Spooky Egg and Premium Spooky Egg.

What is the rarity of the Bat?

This critter belongs to the Uncommon rarity.

What is the Bat's ability?

The Bat increases the variant chance of Spooky-mutated plants in your garden.

