Bee Balm Grow a Garden: How to get it and sell price

Grow a Garden's latest update expanded the crafting feature by adding a variety of new recipes. The Bee Balm is one such seed that cannot be directly purchased from the Seed Shop, but instead needs to be crafted. This requires you to go through certain steps, including obtaining all the crafting ingredients and honey.

This article offers a brief guide that will tell you how to obtain all these items and successfully craft a Bee Balm Seed in the game.

How to craft the Bee Balm Seed in Grow a Garden

Interact with this station to bring up the menu (Image via Roblox)

As stated, you must craft the Bee Balm Seed in the game if you wish to plant the crop in your garden. Below, we have the list of ingredients that you must obtain before you can start and complete the crafting process.

x1 Crocus Seed - This seed is only obtainable via the Crafters Seed Pack in the game. On top of that, you have a 40% chance of obtaining it when opening this seed pack. The Crafters Seed Pack must be crafted if you wish to obtain this seed.

This seed is only obtainable via the Crafters Seed Pack in the game. On top of that, you have a 40% chance of obtaining it when opening this seed pack. The Crafters Seed Pack must be crafted if you wish to obtain this seed. x1 Lavender - To get a Lavender Seed, you can spend 3 honey in the Honey Shop. The shop can be accessed by talking to the Queen Bee NPC in the middle of the map.

To get a Lavender Seed, you can spend 3 honey in the Honey Shop. The shop can be accessed by talking to the Queen Bee NPC in the middle of the map. x10 honey - Honey is the limited-time currency in the game. You can get 10 honey by giving 10 kg worth of Pollinated fruits to the Honey Combpressor NPC.

Once you have all these items, it is time to craft the Bee Balm Seed.

How to craft the Bee Balm Seed

It takes 15 minutes to craft this seed (Image via Roblox)

After getting all the required ingredients, you are all set to craft the Bee Balm Seed. Simply follow the instructions below to complete the process:

Head over to the middle of the map where the Bizzy Bear NPC is present.

Interact with the crafting station away from the bear to open the crafting menu.

Scroll down until you find the Bee Balm option.

Click on it and submit all the ingredients one after another.

Wait for the crafting to complete.

Note that it takes 15 minutes to craft a Bee Balm Seed. Once the timer runs out, head to the crafting station and press E to collect the seed. Now, open your inventory, find the seed, click on it to equip it, and click anywhere on the garden to plant it.

Bee Balm's harvest value

You can only get Crocus through the Crafters Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

Bee Balm is not the highest-selling crop in the game. Fortunately, it is a multi-harvest crop, meaning it grows new flowers after you harvest the first produce. A Bee Balm flower sells for a minimum of 16,245 Sheckles in the game. However, if you wait for the crop to obtain something like the Disco Mutation or the Shocked Mutation, it will boost its value a lot.

You can then sell the product to obtain a better sum of money. Note that the selling price of the products in the game also depends on their size and weight, on top of how many mutations they obtain. So, it is best to leave the crop on the plant and wait for it to get multiple mutations before harvesting it.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the rarity of Bee Balm in Grow a Garden?

The crop falls under the Rare rarity.

Is Bee Balm a multi-harvest crop in Grow a Garden?

Yes, this is a multi-harvest crop.

Can you directly purchase a Bee Balm Seed in Grow a Garden?

No, the only way to get this seed is by crafting it.

