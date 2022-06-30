Bee Swarm Simulator codes in Roblox: Free rewards (July 2022)

In Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator, players take control of a swarm of bees and attempt to collect as much honey as they can by completing objectives, hatching eggs, and engaging in other activities. To make honey, players must collect pollen from nearby flowers, go back to their beehive, and start generating honey.

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes can be redeemed for goods that will help players on their amusing adventure in a variety of ways. Players can unlock a variety of badges as they advance through the stages in the game.

Collect more honey easily with these codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

The codes do not come with an expiry date, and they may stop working any day. Players should use them at the earliest to benefit from the free rewards.

10mMembers - Neonberries x10, Strawberries x10, Blueberries x10, Pineapples x10, Sunflower Seeds x10, Gumdrops x10, Moon Charms x10, Haste X10, Focus x10, Red Boost x10, Blue Boost x10, White Boost x10, Black Bear Morph, Conversion Boost for 1 Hour, Pineapple Patch Code for 1 Hour, and Pepper Patch Code for 1 Hour

1MLikes - Ticket, Treat, Bitterberry, Sunflower Seed, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Moon Charm, Cloud Vial, Ant Pass, Field Dice, Micro-Converter, Coconut, Stinger, Gumdrops

500mil - Bamboo Field Boost, Field Dice x5, Gumdrops x5, Jelly Beans x5, Wealth Clock x5

Banned - Stubborn Bee Jelly and buffs

BeesBuzz123 - Cloud Vial, Gumdrops x5, Jelly Beans x3

CarmenSanDiego - 7-Pronged Cog, Rose Field Code Buff for 30 Minutes

ClubBean - Magic Bean, Pineapple Boost x2

ClubConverters - Micro-Converter x10

Cubly - Bumble Bee Jelly, Bitterberry x10, Capacity, Micro-Converter

DarzethDoodads - Redeem for Rewards

Discord100k - Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost, Pine Tree Boost, Spider Field Boost, Gumdrop x3, Jelly Bean x3, Moon Charm x3, Ticket x3

FourYearFiesta - Loaded Dice, White and Pink Ballon, Atomic Treat, Marshmellow Bee and More

GumdropsForScience - Gumdrops x15

Jumpstart - 7-Pronged Cog, Dandelion Field Code Buff for 30 Minutes

Luther - 7-Pronged Cog, Blue Flower Field Code Buff for 30 Minutes

Millie - 7-Pronged Cog, Dandelion Field Code Buff for 30 Minutes

Mocito100T - Coconuts and Boost/Capacity, Gumdrops, Inspire, Stingers

MondoOutage - Micro-Converters +3, Moon Charms +10, Neonberry +1, Marshmellow Bee +1, Mountop Top Field Code Buff 1 Hour

PlushFriday - Marshmallow Bee, Neonberry, Micro-Converter, Conversion Boost 1 Hour, Pine Tree Forest Code 1 Hour, Rose Field Code 1 Hour, Dandelion Field Code 1 Hour, Activate Super Smoothie

RebootFriday - Wealth Clock x5, Conversion Boost 1 Hour, Pine Tree Forest Code 1 Hour, Rose Field Code 1 Hour, Dandelion Field Code 1 Hour, Super Smoothie

RedMarket - Pepper Patch Boosts and Capacity

Thnxcyastoybox - Redeem for Rewards

Troggles - 7-Pronged Cog, Clover Field Code Buff for 30 Minutes

WalmartToys - Redeem for Rewards

WordFactory - 7-Pronged Cog, Pine Tree Forest Code Buff for 30 Minutes

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

3YearParty - Redeem code for lots of free stuff!

4MilMembers - Clover Field Boost (x1), Clover Field Winds (x4), 4x Field Dice, 1x Royal Jelly, 4x Micro-Converter, Mother Bear Morph

BigBag - Increases Bag Capacity temporarily.

BillionVisits - 1 Atomic Treat, 10 Micro-Converters, Mountain Top Field Winds, Sunflower Field Winds, Honeday Event

BlackBearMythic - Cactus Field Boost & Capacity, Clove Field Boost & Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock, & Black Bear Morph

BlackFriday - Redeem code for free stuff!

Buoyant - +15 Blueberries, Blue Extract, Capacity Code, Blue Flower Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Capacity, Blue Flower Field Market Boost

ClubCloud - 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Field Dice, 1x Micro-Converter

FestiveFrogs - 1x Box-o-Frogs, Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3)

FuzzyFarewell - +3 Micro-Converters, +15 Pineapples, Sunflower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Capacity, Capacity Code

Market - +10 Bitterberries, Pollen Boost, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Sunflower Field Market Boost

PineappleParty - +15 Pineapples, +1 Tropical Drink, Capacity Code, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Capacity, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Marshmallow Bee

RebootFriday - Redeem for many rewards

RebootPC - Redeem code for free stuff!

RebootXmas - Redeem code for free stuff!

SpaceReboot - 10 Moon Charms, 5 Micro-Converters, Wealth Clock, Mountain Top Field Boost & Capacity, Dandelion Field Boost & Capacity

Strawbeary - +1 Rad Bee Jelly, +10 Strawberries, Strawberry Field Boost, Strawberry Field Capacity, Mother Bear Morph

Tornado - 1x Cloud Vial, 3x Jelly Beans, 1x Royal Jelly

Valentine - +25 Strawberries, Activates Baby Love and Red Extract Buffs, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity

WikiAwardClock - 5x Wealth Clock

WikiHonor - Strawberry Field Boost (x3), 10x Gumdrops, 10x Pineapple, 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Stinger, 5x Inspire

WintersEnd - Redeem code for free stuff! [must join official Roblox group]

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Bee Swarm Simulator on Roblox.

Select the Cogwheel Icon on the upper left of the screen.

Manually enter a code or copy and paste one from the active codes list.

Click 'Redeem.'

The best way to redeem a code is by copy-pasting it to avoid making mistakes.

