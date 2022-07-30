Bleach Era codes in Roblox: Free boosts, reroll, and more (August 2022)

The Roblox game Bleach Era is based on the popular Japanese anime series Bleach, and it features famous characters from the anime, such as Ichigo Kurosaki. Players must select between the Hollow and Soul Reaper paths before starting their journey in the Bleach Era. This game should appeal to fans of some of Roblox's most well-known games as it has a similar gameplay structure.

Roblox Bleach Era codes will grant players free access to in-game extras like experience and drop rates. Roblox Bleach Era codes are commonly used by the developers to attract more players to the game.

Use free Roblox Bleach Era codes to win more battles easily

Active codes in Roblox Bleach Era

These are the active codes in the game:

33klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost

6.9mvisits - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost

bleachera2soon - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost

DropBoost1 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Drop Boost

DropBoost2 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Drop Boost

DropBoost3 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Drop Boost

ExpBoost1 - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost

ExpBoost2 - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost

ExpBoost3 - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost

ExpBoost4 - Redeem this code in the game to get XP Boost

FinallyUpdate - Redeem this code in the game to get Element Reroll

FreeElementReroll - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the element

FreeResReroll - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the Ressurrection

happy2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost

RerollColor1 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll Zanpakuto Color

RerollColor2 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll Zanpakuto Color

RerollColor3 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll Zanpakuto Color

RerollElement1 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the element

RerollElement2 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the element

RerollElement3 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the element

RerollHollowApp1 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll Hollow Appearance

RerollHollowApp2 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll Hollow Appearance

RerollHollowApp3 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll Hollow Appearance

RerollReiatsu1 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the Reiatsu

RerollReiatsu2 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the Reiatsu

RerollReiatsu3 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the Reiatsu

RerollRes1 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the Resurrection

RerollRes2 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the Resurrection

RerollRes3 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the Resurrection

ResetSkillPoints1 - Redeem this code in the game to get Reset Skill Points

ResetSkillPoints2 - Redeem this code in the game to get Reset Skill Points

ResetSkillPoints3 - Redeem this code in the game to get Reset Skill Points

skillpointreset - Redeem this code in the game to get Reset Skill Points

TeamBleachEra - Redeem this code in the game to get a 1 Hour XP Boost

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Bleach Era

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

15klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP boost

20klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost

25kfaves - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Hour of 2x Boss Drop

2mvisits - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP boost

3mvisits - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost

45kfaves - Redeem this code in the game to get a Drop boost

50faves - Redeem this code in the game to get an Drop Boost

7klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Hour of 2x EXP

alpha6k - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward!

resetskillpoints - Redeem this code in the game to get Reset Skill Points

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Bleach Era

The process of redeeming the code in the game is very easy. Once the Bleach Era has loaded, players only need to go into the game and look for the Twitter textbox in the main menu. To receive the promised rewards, players need to copy one of the active codes, paste it into the box, and click 'Redeem.'

