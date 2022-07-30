Bleach Era codes in Roblox: Free boosts, reroll, and more (August 2022)

The Roblox game Bleach Era is based on the popular Japanese anime series Bleach, and it features famous characters from the anime, such as Ichigo Kurosaki. Players must select between the Hollow and Soul Reaper paths before starting their journey in the Bleach Era. This game should appeal to fans of some of Roblox's most well-known games as it has a similar gameplay structure.
Roblox Bleach Era codes will grant players free access to in-game extras like experience and drop rates. Roblox Bleach Era codes are commonly used by the developers to attract more players to the game.
Use free Roblox Bleach Era codes to win more battles easily
Active codes in Roblox Bleach Era
These are the active codes in the game:
- 33klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost
- 6.9mvisits - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost
- bleachera2soon - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost
- DropBoost1 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Drop Boost
- DropBoost2 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Drop Boost
- DropBoost3 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Drop Boost
- ExpBoost1 - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost
- ExpBoost2 - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost
- ExpBoost3 - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost
- ExpBoost4 - Redeem this code in the game to get XP Boost
- FinallyUpdate - Redeem this code in the game to get Element Reroll
- FreeElementReroll - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the element
- FreeResReroll - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the Ressurrection
- happy2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost
- RerollColor1 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll Zanpakuto Color
- RerollColor2 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll Zanpakuto Color
- RerollColor3 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll Zanpakuto Color
- RerollElement1 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the element
- RerollElement2 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the element
- RerollElement3 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the element
- RerollHollowApp1 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll Hollow Appearance
- RerollHollowApp2 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll Hollow Appearance
- RerollHollowApp3 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll Hollow Appearance
- RerollReiatsu1 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the Reiatsu
- RerollReiatsu2 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the Reiatsu
- RerollReiatsu3 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the Reiatsu
- RerollRes1 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the Resurrection
- RerollRes2 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the Resurrection
- RerollRes3 - Redeem this code in the game to get reroll the Resurrection
- ResetSkillPoints1 - Redeem this code in the game to get Reset Skill Points
- ResetSkillPoints2 - Redeem this code in the game to get Reset Skill Points
- ResetSkillPoints3 - Redeem this code in the game to get Reset Skill Points
- skillpointreset - Redeem this code in the game to get Reset Skill Points
- TeamBleachEra - Redeem this code in the game to get a 1 Hour XP Boost
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Bleach Era
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 15klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP boost
- 20klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost
- 25kfaves - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Hour of 2x Boss Drop
- 2mvisits - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP boost
- 3mvisits - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost
- 45kfaves - Redeem this code in the game to get a Drop boost
- 50faves - Redeem this code in the game to get an Drop Boost
- 7klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Hour of 2x EXP
- alpha6k - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward!
- resetskillpoints - Redeem this code in the game to get Reset Skill Points
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Bleach Era
The process of redeeming the code in the game is very easy. Once the Bleach Era has loaded, players only need to go into the game and look for the Twitter textbox in the main menu. To receive the promised rewards, players need to copy one of the active codes, paste it into the box, and click 'Redeem.'