Bleach Era codes in Roblox: Free boosts, rerolls, and more (October 2022)

Roblox players can never get enough of anime-based games, so developers have filled the platform with titles based on the genre.

Bleach Era is a Roblox game inspired by popular anime/manga Bleach. In this game, players must master various skills, complete challenging quests, and take on countless enemies.

Players can use free codes to get a headstart in Bleach Era. These codes can be redeemed for boosts, rerolls, and many more rewards.

Active codes in Roblox Bleach Era

Here are all the active Roblox codes in Bleach Era as of October 3, 2022:

#SYLFUSTHEGOAT - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

33klikes - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

6.9mvisits - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

bleachera2soon - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

BleachEraMerch - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

dropboost1 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a drop boost

dropboost2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a drop boost

dropboost3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a drop boost

Expboost1 - Redeem this code in the game to earn an EXP boost

Expboost2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn an EXP boost

Expboost3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn an EXP boost

Expboost4 - Redeem this code in the game to earn an EXP boost

FinallyUpdate - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

followmoyuto - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

followomikage - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

FreeElementreroll - Redeem this code in the game to earn an Element reroll

FreeResreroll - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

happy2022 - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

rerollcolor1 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a color reroll

rerollcolor2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a color reroll

rerollcolor3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a color reroll

rerollElement1 - Redeem this code in the game to earn an Element reroll

rerollElement2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn an Element reroll

rerollElement3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn an Element reroll

rerollHollowApp1 - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

rerollHollowApp2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

rerollHollowApp3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

rerollReiatsu1 - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

rerollReiatsu2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

rerollReiatsu3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

rerollRes1 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a reroll

rerollRes2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a reroll

rerollRes3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a reroll

ResetSkillPoints1 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a skill point reset

ResetSkillPoints2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a skill point reset

ResetSkillPoints3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a skill point reset

TeamBleachEra - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

Expired codes in Roblox Bleach Era

The following Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

resetskillpoints - Was redeemable in the game for Reset Skill Points

alpha6k - Was redeemable in the game for a reward

7klikes - Was redeemable in the game for one hour of 2x EXP

50faves - Was redeemable in the game for a Drop Boost

45kfaves - Was redeemable in the game for a Drop boost

3mvisits - Was redeemable in the game for an XP Boost

2mvisits - Was redeemable in the game for an XP boost

25kfaves - Was redeemable in the game for one Hour of 2x Boss Drop

20klikes - Was redeemable in the game for an XP Boost

15klikes - Was redeemable in the game for an XP boost

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Bleach Era

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:

Start the game.

You should see the Enter Code Here text on the screen.

Copy and paste an active code from the list.

Press enter to instantly receive the rewards associated with the code.

Players can also choose to type the code manually. However, the best way to enter the code is by copy-pasting it, as this method eliminates any possibility of errors.

