Bleach Era codes in Roblox: Free boosts, rerolls, and more (October 2022)

Roblox players can never get enough of anime-based games, so developers have filled the platform with titles based on the genre.
Bleach Era is a Roblox game inspired by popular anime/manga Bleach. In this game, players must master various skills, complete challenging quests, and take on countless enemies.
Players can use free codes to get a headstart in Bleach Era. These codes can be redeemed for boosts, rerolls, and many more rewards.
Active codes in Roblox Bleach Era
Here are all the active Roblox codes in Bleach Era as of October 3, 2022:
- #SYLFUSTHEGOAT - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
- 33klikes - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
- 6.9mvisits - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
- bleachera2soon - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
- BleachEraMerch - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
- dropboost1 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a drop boost
- dropboost2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a drop boost
- dropboost3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a drop boost
- Expboost1 - Redeem this code in the game to earn an EXP boost
- Expboost2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn an EXP boost
- Expboost3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn an EXP boost
- Expboost4 - Redeem this code in the game to earn an EXP boost
- FinallyUpdate - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
- followmoyuto - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
- followomikage - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
- FreeElementreroll - Redeem this code in the game to earn an Element reroll
- FreeResreroll - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
- happy2022 - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
- rerollcolor1 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a color reroll
- rerollcolor2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a color reroll
- rerollcolor3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a color reroll
- rerollElement1 - Redeem this code in the game to earn an Element reroll
- rerollElement2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn an Element reroll
- rerollElement3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn an Element reroll
- rerollHollowApp1 - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
- rerollHollowApp2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
- rerollHollowApp3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
- rerollReiatsu1 - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
- rerollReiatsu2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
- rerollReiatsu3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
- rerollRes1 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a reroll
- rerollRes2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a reroll
- rerollRes3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a reroll
- ResetSkillPoints1 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a skill point reset
- ResetSkillPoints2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a skill point reset
- ResetSkillPoints3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a skill point reset
- TeamBleachEra - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards
Expired codes in Roblox Bleach Era
The following Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:
- resetskillpoints - Was redeemable in the game for Reset Skill Points
- alpha6k - Was redeemable in the game for a reward
- 7klikes - Was redeemable in the game for one hour of 2x EXP
- 50faves - Was redeemable in the game for a Drop Boost
- 45kfaves - Was redeemable in the game for a Drop boost
- 3mvisits - Was redeemable in the game for an XP Boost
- 2mvisits - Was redeemable in the game for an XP boost
- 25kfaves - Was redeemable in the game for one Hour of 2x Boss Drop
- 20klikes - Was redeemable in the game for an XP Boost
- 15klikes - Was redeemable in the game for an XP boost
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Bleach Era
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:
- Start the game.
- You should see the Enter Code Here text on the screen.
- Copy and paste an active code from the list.
- Press enter to instantly receive the rewards associated with the code.
Players can also choose to type the code manually. However, the best way to enter the code is by copy-pasting it, as this method eliminates any possibility of errors.