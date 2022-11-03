Bleach Era codes in Roblox: Free cash, rerolls, and more (November 2022)

Bleach Era is another game on the Roblox platform inspired by the popular anime Bleach. In this title, players have the choice of becoming a soul reaper or a hollow (an evil spirit) in this title. Moreover, to get better weapons and equipment, one can use free codes to get an advantage in the game.
Certain codes are often offered by the developers of Bleach Era, so players can have an easier time advancing in the game. Here are the active and inactive ones for the month of November.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Bleach Era
Active codes in Roblox Bleach Era
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Bleach Era:
- #SYLFUSTHEGOAT - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- 33klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- 6.9mvisits - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- bleachera2soon - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- BleachEraMerch - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- dropboost1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a drop boost
- dropboost2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a drop boost
- dropboost3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a drop boost
- Expboost1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an EXP boost
- Expboost2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an EXP boost
- Expboost3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an EXP boost
- Expboost4 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an EXP boost
- FinallyUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- followmoyuto - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- followomikage - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- Freeelementreroll - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an element reroll
- FreeResreroll - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- happy2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- rerollcolor1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a color reroll
- rerollcolor2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a color reroll
- rerollcolor3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a color reroll
- rerollelement1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an element reroll
- rerollelement2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an element reroll
- rerollHollowApp1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- rerollHollowApp2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- rerollHollowApp3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- rerollReiatsu1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- rerollReiatsu2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- rerollRes1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a reroll
- rerollRes2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a reroll
- ResetSkillPoints1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a skill point reset
- ResetSkillPoints2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a skill point reset
- ResetSkillPoints3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a skill point reset
- TeamBleachEra - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned in the last section of the article.
For more Roblox codes, players can follow the game's creator on Twitter and join the official Discord community associated with the title. This way, they will also be the first to get all the latest updates related to Bleach Era.
Expired codes in Roblox Bleach Era
These Roblox codes do not work in Bleach Era anymore:
- 15klikes - This code was redeemable in the game for an EXP boost
- 20klikes - This code was redeemable in the game for an EXP boost
- 25kfaves - This code was redeemable in the game for one hour of 2x Boss drop
- 2mvisits - This code was redeemable in the game for an EXP boost
- 3mvisits - This code was redeemable in the game for an EXP boost
- 45kfaves - This code was redeemable in the game for a drop boost
- 50faves - This code was redeemable in the game for a drop boost
- 7klikes - This code was redeemable in the game for one hour of 2x EXP
- alpha6k - This code was redeemable in the game for a reward
- resetskillpoints - This code was redeemable in the game for Reset skill points
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Bleach Era
Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Bleach Era:
- Launch the game.
- Search for the text box labeled "Enter Code Here."
- Copy and paste an active code into it..
- Hit Enter to redeem the code.
Players can restart the game and try to reuse a code if it doesn't work the first time.