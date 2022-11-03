Bleach Era codes in Roblox: Free cash, rerolls, and more (November 2022)

Bleach Era is another game on the Roblox platform inspired by the popular anime Bleach. In this title, players have the choice of becoming a soul reaper or a hollow (an evil spirit) in this title. Moreover, to get better weapons and equipment, one can use free codes to get an advantage in the game.

Certain codes are often offered by the developers of Bleach Era, so players can have an easier time advancing in the game. Here are the active and inactive ones for the month of November.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Bleach Era

Active codes in Roblox Bleach Era

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Bleach Era:

#SYLFUSTHEGOAT - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

33klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

6.9mvisits - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

bleachera2soon - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

BleachEraMerch - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

dropboost1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a drop boost

dropboost2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a drop boost

dropboost3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a drop boost

Expboost1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an EXP boost

Expboost2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an EXP boost

Expboost3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an EXP boost

Expboost4 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an EXP boost

FinallyUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

followmoyuto - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

followomikage - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

Freeelementreroll - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an element reroll

FreeResreroll - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

happy2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

rerollcolor1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a color reroll

rerollcolor2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a color reroll

rerollcolor3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a color reroll

rerollelement1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an element reroll

rerollelement2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an element reroll

rerollHollowApp1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

rerollHollowApp2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

rerollHollowApp3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

rerollReiatsu1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

rerollReiatsu2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

rerollRes1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a reroll

rerollRes2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a reroll

ResetSkillPoints1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a skill point reset

ResetSkillPoints2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a skill point reset

ResetSkillPoints3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a skill point reset

TeamBleachEra - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned in the last section of the article.

For more Roblox codes, players can follow the game's creator on Twitter and join the official Discord community associated with the title. This way, they will also be the first to get all the latest updates related to Bleach Era.

Expired codes in Roblox Bleach Era

These Roblox codes do not work in Bleach Era anymore:

15klikes - This code was redeemable in the game for an EXP boost

20klikes - This code was redeemable in the game for an EXP boost

25kfaves - This code was redeemable in the game for one hour of 2x Boss drop

2mvisits - This code was redeemable in the game for an EXP boost

3mvisits - This code was redeemable in the game for an EXP boost

45kfaves - This code was redeemable in the game for a drop boost

50faves - This code was redeemable in the game for a drop boost

7klikes - This code was redeemable in the game for one hour of 2x EXP

alpha6k - This code was redeemable in the game for a reward

resetskillpoints - This code was redeemable in the game for Reset skill points

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Bleach Era

Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Bleach Era:

Launch the game.

Search for the text box labeled "Enter Code Here."

Copy and paste an active code into it..

Hit Enter to redeem the code.

Players can restart the game and try to reuse a code if it doesn't work the first time.

Poll : 0 votes