Bleach Era codes in Roblox: Free Resets, Reroll, and more (July 2022)

The Roblox anime game Bleach Era is based on the well-known Japanese anime series Bleach. To start their trip inside the Bleach Era realm of the game, players must first choose between the Hollow or Soul Reaper path. Fans of some of Roblox's most well-known games should find it appealing because it has a familiar gameplay design.
The Roblox Bleach Era codes can be used to get in-game bonuses like experience and drop rates for free. The developers of the game frequently use Roblox Bleach Era codes as promotional tools to give players access to in-game rewards.
Win more fights quickly using these free codes in Roblox Bleach Era
Active codes in Roblox Bleach Era
These Roblox codes do not have a fixed expiration date, which is why they should be redeemed as quickly as possible by the players.
- #SYLFUSTHEGOAT – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards (New)
- 33klikes – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- 6.9mvisits – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- bleachera2soon – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- BleachEraMerch – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards (New)
- DropBoost1 – Redeem this code in the game to get a Drop Boost
- DropBoost2 – Redeem this code in the game to get a Drop Boost
- DropBoost3 – Redeem this code in the game to get a Drop Boost
- ExpBoost1 – Redeem this code in the game to get an EXP Boost
- ExpBoost2 – Redeem this code in the game to get an EXP Boost
- ExpBoost3 – Redeem this code in the game to get an EXP Boost
- ExpBoost4 – Redeem this code in the game to get an EXP Boost (New)
- FinallyUpdate – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards (New)
- followmoyuto – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- followomikage – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- FreeElementReroll – Redeem this code in the game to get an Element Reroll (New)
- FreeResReroll – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards (New)
- happy2022 – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- RerollColor1 – Redeem this code in the game to get a Color Reroll
- RerollColor2 – Redeem this code in the game to get a Color Reroll
- RerollColor3 – Redeem this code in the game to get a Color Reroll
- RerollElement1 – Redeem this code in the game to get an Element Reroll
- RerollElement2 – Redeem this code in the game to get an Element Reroll
- RerollElement3 – Redeem this code in the game to get an Element Reroll
- RerollHollowApp1 – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- RerollHollowApp2 – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- RerollHollowApp3 – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- RerollReiatsu1 – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- RerollReiatsu2 – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- RerollReiatsu3 – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- RerollRes1 – Redeem this code in the game to get a Reroll
- RerollRes2 – Redeem this code in the game to get a Reroll
- RerollRes3 – Redeem this code in the game to get a Reroll
- ResetSkillPoints1 – Redeem this code in the game to get a Skill Point Reset
- ResetSkillPoints2 – Redeem this code in the game to get a Skill Point Reset
- ResetSkillPoints3 – Redeem this code in the game to get a Skill Point Reset
- TeamBleachEra – Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards (New)
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Bleach Era
These codes do not work in the game anymore.
- 15klikes – Redeem this code in the game to get EXP Boost
- 20klikes – Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost
- 25kfaves – Redeem this code in the game to get 60 minutes of 2x DROP Boost
- 2mvisits – Redeem this code in the game to get EXP Boost
- 3mvisits – Redeem this code in the game to get an EXP Boost
- 45klikes – Redeem this code in the game to get Drop Boost
- 50faves – Redeem this code in the game to get a Drop Boost
- 7klikes – Redeem this code in the game to get 60 minutes of 2x EXP Boost
- alpha6k – Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward!
- RerollReiastsu1 – Redeem this code in the game to get Reiastsu roll
- RerollReiastsu2 – Redeem this code in the game to get Reiastsu roll
- RerollReiastsu3 – Redeem this code in the game to get Reiastsu roll
- resetskillpoints – Redeem this code in the game to get reset: Skill Points
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Bleach Era
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the game.
- Look for the Twitter icon in the upper left corner of the main menu and click on it.
- Copy and paste any active code into the box and hit the enter key.