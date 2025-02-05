Blox Fruits Greybeard guide

Blox Fruits has quite a few seas for you to explore, along with numerous NPCs you will encounter on your journey. While some are fairly common and easy to find and beat, others like Greybeard can be slightly challenging. Players flock to this NPC based on the iconic Whitebeard from the One Piece animanga for its drops.

This article will explain where you can find this character and shed light on everything you can obtain from it.

A brief guide to Greybeard in Blox Fruits

Greybeard spawns in the Marine Fortress (Image via Roblox)

While Greybeard is a fairly challenging boss, players can find him in the First Sea. More specifically, you can find him in the Marine Fortress, an island sitting north of the Marine Starter location. Note that this place is on the northern side of the Middle Town.

You should also remember that this level 750 boss spawns every six hours and then disappears after 15 minutes. Fortunately, you will get two indicators when Grebeard spawns at his location:

You will get the “Loud tremors are being heard from across the seas” notice notifying that Greybeard has appeared in Marine Fortress.

notice notifying that Greybeard has appeared in Marine Fortress. If you visit the Marine Fortress and Greybeard has spawned, you will be able to see his HP bar from far away. This sign is also helpful if you miss the first notice.

That said, you must be careful when traveling to this location, as others will be headed there as well. The game is infamous for higher-level players killing newbies for fun. To avoid this, you can set your spawn location to Marine Fortress and then die. This will spawn you to the fortress, saving a lot of time.

How to deal with Greybeard

Greybeard has three attacks (Image via Blox Fruits Wiki)

Greybeard is not a boss you can deal with by being under-leveled. He is level 750 and deals a lot of damage that can instantly take huge chunks out of your HP. Fortunately, he only has three main moves:

Quake Wave - Greybeard charges and then launches a powerful energy sphere toward you, dealing a lot of damage. Since the sphere moves slowly, you have enough time to get out of the way and dodge it.

Greybeard charges and then launches a powerful energy sphere toward you, dealing a lot of damage. Since the sphere moves slowly, you have enough time to get out of the way and dodge it. Quake Erupt - Quake Erupt is an AoE attack where Greybeard adds two charged spheres around his hands and smashes into the ground to deal damage. You must dash to get out of the impact zone.

Quake Erupt is an AoE attack where Greybeard adds two charged spheres around his hands and smashes into the ground to deal damage. You must dash to get out of the impact zone. Dual Tsunami - This is the deadliest attack in Greybeard's arsenal. He cracks the air and calls in tsunami waves from two sides. If you get hit, it will deal a ridiculous amount of damage. You might want to keep jumping and staying airborne to get out of the attack's range.

What do you get for defeating Greybeard

You must wait for six hours before Greybeard spawns (Image via Roblox)

As defeating Greybeard is a challenging task, the rewards are also decent. You will get coins and levels for dealing with this raid boss. On top of this, you might get his weapon if you're lucky enough. Below is the complete list of items you can get your hands on after defeating him.

$10,000

3 Levels

Bisento (Bisento V2 if you already own this weapon)

FAQs about Blox Fruits

Where does Greybeard spawn in Blox Fruits?

Greybeard spawns in Marine Fortress in the First Sea.

What is Greybeard's level in Blox Fruits?

Greybeard is a level 750 raid boss.

When does Greybeard spawn in Blox Fruits?

Greybeard spawns every six hours in the game.

