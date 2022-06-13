Bubble Gum Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Luck and Speed (June 2022)

Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator's free codes are a great way to improve the odds of acquiring something useful from the game's shop. While codes may not grant players completely free pets, they do offer huge boosts when it comes to Luck and Hatch Speed.

This chewing game, created by Rumble Studios, is about accumulating coins to buy better gum that comes in a variety of flavors. The better the gum, the larger the bubble that players can produce. Fortunately, there are some Roblox codes that can help with this.

Make the biggest bubble gum with free Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator codes that offer extra Luck and Speed

Active codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator

These Roblox codes can expire at any point in the future. This is why players are requested to use them now. Also, the best way to redeem any Roblox code is by copy-pasting it. This method helps circumvent errors while typing codes.

Here are the codes that are currently active:

2020 - 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)

20HourLuck - 2x Luck (20 hours)

2hourluck - 2x Luck (2 hours)

300k - 2x Luck (2 hours)

300M - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

400m - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

600M - 2x Luck (2 hours)

600MBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

AncientTimes - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

AtlantisHats - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

Autumn - 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)

AutumnSale - 2x Luck (5 hours)

AutumnSale2 - 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)

BeachBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

BGSStream - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

BGSXMAS - 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)

BlizzyrdBest - 2x Luck (3 hours)

BlizzyrdOP - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

BlizzyWizzy - 2x Luck (2 hours)

BlueCrew - 5,000 Gems

BriteJuice - 2x Luck (5 minutes)

BubblePass - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

Bunny - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

Candy - 1,000 Candy

CANDYCANE - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

CandyCanes - 100 Candy Canes

Carnival - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Carnival2 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Challenges - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

ChocolateEgg - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

Christmas - 5,000 Candy Canes

CHRISTMASSTREAM - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Circus - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Citrus - 2x Hatch Speed (16 hours)

Clown - 2x Luck (4 hours)

Colorful - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

Costume - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Cupid - 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)

DeeterPlays - 5,000 Blocks

Easter21 - 2x Luck (6 hours)

Eeaster2020 - 2x Luck (2 hours)

EpicSecretCode - 2x Luck (3 hours)

ExtraLuck - 2x Luck (10 minutes)

Fancy - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

Fancy2 - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

Fireworks - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

FREE - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

FreeBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (30 minutes)

FrostEgg- Frost Egg (Only redeemable during developers' live on Twitch)

FrostPortal - 2x Luck (6 hours)

Galactic - 2x Luck (2 hours)

Ghosts - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Glitch - 2x Luck (6 hours)

Halloween - 2x Luck (3 hours)

HammieIsBadAtRocketLeague - 2x Luck (4 hours)

HappyEaster - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

HappyHolidays - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

hiddenvideocode - 2x Luck (2 hours)

InThePast - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

JollyChristmas - 2x Luck (6 hours)

JollyChristmas2 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

Jonathan - 2x Luck (2 hours)

July4th - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

KingMushGang - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

KingSlimeGang - 2x Luck (2 hours)

Kraken - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

LostCity - 2x Luck (20 minutes)

LotsOfGems - 25 Gems

Luckiest - 2x Luck (6 hours)

LuckyCode - 2x Luck (2 hours)

LuckyDay - 2x Luck (30 minutes)

Meteor - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

MILKANDCOOKIES - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Minime - 2,500 Coins

MoreCandy - 4,000 Candy

Mushroom - 2x Luck (2 hours)

Mystic - 2x Luck (2 hours)

Mythic - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Mythical - 3x Shiny Chance (20 minutes)

MythicStream - 3x Mythic Chance (2 hours)

NewEgg - 2x Luck (2 hours)

NewWorld - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

ObscureEntity - 500 Coins

Ocean - 2x Luck (20 minutes)

Part2 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Pass - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

pinkarmypet - 5,000 Gems

Portal - 2x Luck (2 hours)

Poseidon - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

ReallyFancy - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

Royalty - 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)

RUDOLPH - 2x Luck (2 hours)

RumbleStream - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Santa - 2,000 Candy Canes

SANTACLAUS - 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)

SecretBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (10 minutes)

SecretCode - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

SecretLuckCode - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

SecretPet - Toy Serpent

Secrets - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

SecretVideoCode - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Shadow - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

ShinyStream - 3x Shiny Chance (2 hours)

Sircfenner - Spotted Egg

sircfenneriscool - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

sircfennerNoob - 2x Luck (2 hours)

Special - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

SpeedBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

SpeedyBoi - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

Split - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

SpookyCode - 2x Luck (2 hours)

SpookyHalloween - 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)

Spotted - Spotted Egg

Spring - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

StPatrickLuck - 2x Luck (6 hours)

StPatricks - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

StreamLuck - 2x Luck (2 hours)

StreamSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Summer - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

SuperSecret - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

SuperSecretCode - 2x Luck (3 hours)

superspeed - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

Sylently - 10,000 Candy Canes

SylentlyBest - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

SylentlyIsCool - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

SylentlyOP - 2x Luck (2 hours)

Thanks - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

TrickOrTreat - 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)

Twiisted - 5,000 Gems

TwitterRelease - Twitter Dog

UltraSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

UncleSam - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

UnderTheSea - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

Update16 - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

Update21 - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

Update45 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Update46 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Update47 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Update48 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Update60 - 2x Luck (16 hours)

Update61 - 2x Luck (5 hours)

Update68 - 2x Luck (4 hours)

Update70 - 2x Luck (4 hours)

Update71 - 2x Luck (6 hours)

Update72 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

Update73 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

Update74 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

Update75 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

Update78 - 6x Hatch Speed (20 hours)

Vacation - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Valentine - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

Valentines - 2x Luck (4 hours)

Vine - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

YouTubeLuck - 2x Luck (3 hours)

YouTubeSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Expired codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator

This code does not work in the Roblox game anymore.

FreeDominusPet - Redeem code for a Spookivus Pet

Steps to redeem the code in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator

Through these easy steps, players can redeem the codes they want in the Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator:

Log in to the Roblox account.

Look for the Twitter bird icon that says Codes and select it.

Enter an active code in the text box

Hit Enter

That concludes what is a fairly easy process that is the same in almost all Roblox games.

