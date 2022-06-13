Bubble Gum Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Luck and Speed (June 2022)

Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator's free codes are a great way to improve the odds of acquiring something useful from the game's shop. While codes may not grant players completely free pets, they do offer huge boosts when it comes to Luck and Hatch Speed.
This chewing game, created by Rumble Studios, is about accumulating coins to buy better gum that comes in a variety of flavors. The better the gum, the larger the bubble that players can produce. Fortunately, there are some Roblox codes that can help with this.
Make the biggest bubble gum with free Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator codes that offer extra Luck and Speed
Active codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator
These Roblox codes can expire at any point in the future. This is why players are requested to use them now. Also, the best way to redeem any Roblox code is by copy-pasting it. This method helps circumvent errors while typing codes.
Here are the codes that are currently active:
- 2020 - 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)
- 20HourLuck - 2x Luck (20 hours)
- 2hourluck - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- 300k - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- 300M - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- 400m - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- 600M - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- 600MBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- AncientTimes - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- AtlantisHats - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- Autumn - 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)
- AutumnSale - 2x Luck (5 hours)
- AutumnSale2 - 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)
- BeachBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- BGSStream - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- BGSXMAS - 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
- BlizzyrdBest - 2x Luck (3 hours)
- BlizzyrdOP - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- BlizzyWizzy - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- BlueCrew - 5,000 Gems
- BriteJuice - 2x Luck (5 minutes)
- BubblePass - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Bunny - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- Candy - 1,000 Candy
- CANDYCANE - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- CandyCanes - 100 Candy Canes
- Carnival - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Carnival2 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Challenges - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- ChocolateEgg - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- Christmas - 5,000 Candy Canes
- CHRISTMASSTREAM - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Circus - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Citrus - 2x Hatch Speed (16 hours)
- Clown - 2x Luck (4 hours)
- Colorful - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- Costume - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Cupid - 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)
- DeeterPlays - 5,000 Blocks
- Easter21 - 2x Luck (6 hours)
- Eeaster2020 - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- EpicSecretCode - 2x Luck (3 hours)
- ExtraLuck - 2x Luck (10 minutes)
- Fancy - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- Fancy2 - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Fireworks - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- FREE - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- FreeBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (30 minutes)
- FrostEgg- Frost Egg (Only redeemable during developers' live on Twitch)
- FrostPortal - 2x Luck (6 hours)
- Galactic - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Ghosts - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Glitch - 2x Luck (6 hours)
- Halloween - 2x Luck (3 hours)
- HammieIsBadAtRocketLeague - 2x Luck (4 hours)
- HappyEaster - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- HappyHolidays - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- hiddenvideocode - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- InThePast - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- JollyChristmas - 2x Luck (6 hours)
- JollyChristmas2 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Jonathan - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- July4th - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- KingMushGang - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- KingSlimeGang - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Kraken - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- LostCity - 2x Luck (20 minutes)
- LotsOfGems - 25 Gems
- Luckiest - 2x Luck (6 hours)
- LuckyCode - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- LuckyDay - 2x Luck (30 minutes)
- Meteor - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- MILKANDCOOKIES - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Minime - 2,500 Coins
- MoreCandy - 4,000 Candy
- Mushroom - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Mystic - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Mythic - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Mythical - 3x Shiny Chance (20 minutes)
- MythicStream - 3x Mythic Chance (2 hours)
- NewEgg - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- NewWorld - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- ObscureEntity - 500 Coins
- Ocean - 2x Luck (20 minutes)
- Part2 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Pass - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- pinkarmypet - 5,000 Gems
- Portal - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Poseidon - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- ReallyFancy - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- Royalty - 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)
- RUDOLPH - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- RumbleStream - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Santa - 2,000 Candy Canes
- SANTACLAUS - 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
- SecretBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (10 minutes)
- SecretCode - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- SecretLuckCode - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- SecretPet - Toy Serpent
- Secrets - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- SecretVideoCode - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Shadow - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- ShinyStream - 3x Shiny Chance (2 hours)
- Sircfenner - Spotted Egg
- sircfenneriscool - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- sircfennerNoob - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Special - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- SpeedBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- SpeedyBoi - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- Split - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- SpookyCode - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- SpookyHalloween - 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)
- Spotted - Spotted Egg
- Spring - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- StPatrickLuck - 2x Luck (6 hours)
- StPatricks - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- StreamLuck - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- StreamSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Summer - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- SuperSecret - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- SuperSecretCode - 2x Luck (3 hours)
- superspeed - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- Sylently - 10,000 Candy Canes
- SylentlyBest - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- SylentlyIsCool - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- SylentlyOP - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Thanks - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- TrickOrTreat - 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
- Twiisted - 5,000 Gems
- TwitterRelease - Twitter Dog
- UltraSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- UncleSam - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- UnderTheSea - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Update16 - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Update21 - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Update45 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Update46 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Update47 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Update48 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Update60 - 2x Luck (16 hours)
- Update61 - 2x Luck (5 hours)
- Update68 - 2x Luck (4 hours)
- Update70 - 2x Luck (4 hours)
- Update71 - 2x Luck (6 hours)
- Update72 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Update73 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Update74 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Update75 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Update78 - 6x Hatch Speed (20 hours)
- Vacation - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Valentine - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Valentines - 2x Luck (4 hours)
- Vine - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- YouTubeLuck - 2x Luck (3 hours)
- YouTubeSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
Expired codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator
This code does not work in the Roblox game anymore.
- FreeDominusPet - Redeem code for a Spookivus Pet
Steps to redeem the code in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator
Through these easy steps, players can redeem the codes they want in the Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator:
- Log in to the Roblox account.
- Look for the Twitter bird icon that says Codes and select it.
- Enter an active code in the text box
- Hit Enter
That concludes what is a fairly easy process that is the same in almost all Roblox games.