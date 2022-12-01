Budokai codes in Roblox: Free Rolls, Spins, and more (December 2022)

Roblox Budokai is a game inspired by the well-known Japanese animated series called Dragon Ball. To save their world, players need a hero. They can redeem codes to get Race Rolls, which can help them get characters like Super Saiyan Goku, Gohan, and more. Gamers will also get Spins that can be used to obtain the most powerful ability for their hero.

Roblox Budokai takes place on Piccolo's planet, Namek, which is constantly under attack by powerful foes. Gamers must find the ideal race for their character and equip them with powers like Kamehameha. Players can explore Namek, train a bit, and discover new enemies to fight. The whole realm is filled with surprises and rewards.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Budokai

Working codes in Roblox Budokai

Below are the active codes in the game:

BANEGIVESBACK - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 25,000 Zeni and three Gene Spins

BANETHEBOT - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive three Race Rolls

BUDOL - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive Race Spins, and five Gene Spins

BUDOL? - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive five Gene Spins, and two race spins

BUDOW - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive three Race Spins

DENJI - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive five Race Rolls

FREESTUFF - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive two Race Rolls and ten Gene Rolls

LDEV - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive one Race Spin

MYBAD - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive three Gene Spins

ONEYEAR - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive three Race Spins, five Aura Spins, and five Gene Spins

RESETME - This active code can be redeemed by players to reset Wish, HBTC, Zenkai, and absorb cooldown

SUBTOEXCELSTUDIOS - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive one Race Roll and three Gene Rolls

Detailed steps to redeem the above free codes are mentioned in the last section of this article.

All inactive codes in Roblox Budokai

Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

BANEBAD - Players were able to redeem this code to get 10,000 Zeni and one Race Spin

BANELDEV - Players were able to redeem this code to get one Race Roll and three Aura Spins

BUDOBAD - Players were able to redeem this code to get one Race Spin and one Aura Spin

BUDOK - Players were able to redeem this code to get one Race Spin

CITYBOYS - Players were able to redeem this code to get two Race Rolls, three Aura Rolls, and one Gene Roll

COMMONBANEBUG - Players were able to redeem this code to get two Gene Spins

GIVEBREAD - Players were able to redeem this code to get 10,000 Zeni

GIVEMEzeni - Players were able to redeem this code to get 25,000 Zeni

meow - Players were able to redeem this code to get 25,000 Zeni

WEUP - Players were able to redeem this code to get 10,000 Zeni

zeni - Players were able to redeem this code to get 15,000 Zeni

Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without prior notice. This is why gamers should use the currently active codes as soon as possible.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Budokai

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any active Roblox code in Budokai:

Start the Roblox game and allow it to load.

Once it has fully loaded, select the option that says "Enter a Code."

In the pop-up window, enter an active code.

Hit the Enter button below the text box.

The rewards will be immediately added to your account once this process is complete.

