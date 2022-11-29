Build a Boat for Treasure codes in Roblox: Free gold and firework (November 2022)

Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure can be redeemed for a large amount of gold and a single fireworks code. The game has previously had many codes that have given out many exciting rewards such as cake, balloons, and more. As of now, only gold codes remain, but they are extremely useful in purchasing new boats, equipment, and decorations to help make it more efficient.
The goal of Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure is to build a boat that can navigate a variety of obstacles. As players build stronger, larger boats, the game will create increasingly difficult obstacles for them to overcome.
A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in Build a Boat for Treasure
These are the working codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure
Below are the active codes in the game:
- =D - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5 gold
- =P - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5 gold
- chillthrill709 was here- This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a firework
- hi - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5 gold
- Squid Army - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 22x Ice and 22x gold
Expired codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure
Although the developers did not mention the expiry date, some codes stopped working. Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- 1B - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free blocks
- 1M Likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free blocks
- 2M members - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free blocks
- 500M Visits - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 4x portal, 5x cake, 25x balloons, 20x Star blocks
- Be a big f00t print - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free blocks
- Big F00t Print - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10x balloons, 5x cake, 25x Neon blocks
- Cold Feet - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25x green Presents, 25x Neon blocks
- fireworks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free blocks
- Free gifts - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a bunch of free gifts
- fuzzy friend? - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free blocks
- GGGOOOAAALLL - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a football
- Happy Easter - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive balloons, candy, & cake
- Happy Valentine's day - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive blocks
- Hatched code - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive cookie wheels
- Lurking Legend - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free blocks
- Veterans Day - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10x banner, 10x Star blocks, 10x balloons, 5x circle fireworks, 5x cluster fireworks, 5x super fireworks
- voted code - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free blocks
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the Roblox game as usual.
- Find and click on the treasure chest button.
- Next, find the tab with the gear icon and then scroll down.
- Look for the text box that says Redeem code section and enter the code.
- Press redeem to get the rewards immediately.
Players ought to stick to copy-pasting the codes to avoid making any errors.