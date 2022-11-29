Build a Boat for Treasure codes in Roblox: Free gold and firework (November 2022)

Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure can be redeemed for a large amount of gold and a single fireworks code. The game has previously had many codes that have given out many exciting rewards such as cake, balloons, and more. As of now, only gold codes remain, but they are extremely useful in purchasing new boats, equipment, and decorations to help make it more efficient.

The goal of Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure is to build a boat that can navigate a variety of obstacles. As players build stronger, larger boats, the game will create increasingly difficult obstacles for them to overcome.

A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in Build a Boat for Treasure

These are the working codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure

Below are the active codes in the game:

=D - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5 gold

=P - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5 gold

chillthrill709 was here- This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a firework

hi - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5 gold

Squid Army - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 22x Ice and 22x gold

Players can find detailed steps to redeem the code mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure

Although the developers did not mention the expiry date, some codes stopped working. Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

1B - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free blocks

1M Likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free blocks

2M members - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free blocks

500M Visits - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 4x portal, 5x cake, 25x balloons, 20x Star blocks

Be a big f00t print - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free blocks

Big F00t Print - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10x balloons, 5x cake, 25x Neon blocks

Cold Feet - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25x green Presents, 25x Neon blocks

fireworks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free blocks

Free gifts - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a bunch of free gifts

fuzzy friend? - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free blocks

GGGOOOAAALLL - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a football

Happy Easter - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive balloons, candy, & cake

Happy Valentine's day - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive blocks

Hatched code - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive cookie wheels

Lurking Legend - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free blocks

Veterans Day - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10x banner, 10x Star blocks, 10x balloons, 5x circle fireworks, 5x cluster fireworks, 5x super fireworks

voted code - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free blocks

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the Roblox game as usual.

Find and click on the treasure chest button.

Next, find the tab with the gear icon and then scroll down.

Look for the text box that says Redeem code section and enter the code.

Press redeem to get the rewards immediately.

Players ought to stick to copy-pasting the codes to avoid making any errors.

