Build a Plane Update 1 guide

Build a Plane is a recently released Roblox experience where you earn cash by flying a plane. You can use various items (called Blocks in-game) to construct a plane of any design - your imagination is the limit. Its first update rolled out recently, with four new blocks, two biomes, a Max Distance Tracker feature, and more. The developers also revamped the UI and added a Max distance tracker feature in the update.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest update of this Roblox experience.

Everything you need to know about the Build a Plane Update 1

Screenshot of the latest update notes from the title's official Discord server (Image via Discord)

1) New biomes

Ad

Trending

The developers added two new biomes in the latest Build a Plane update: Winter and Overgrowth. The Winter biome offers chilly weather with tornadoes moving around the map. On the other hand, you will encounter tall trees and other structures in the Overgrowth biome.

Also check: Build a Plane beginner's guide

2) New blocks

New blocks in the Shop (Image via Roblox)

Four new blocks were introduced in the latest Build a Plane update: Balloon, Missile, Booster, and Shield. Here are their details:

Ad

Balloon: Balloon is a rare item that can be used after installing a Balloon Deployer on your plane. One deployer costs 1000 cash at Bob’s Blocks shop. It dispatches a balloon automatically after the plane runs out of fuel. Note that it won’t save you from crashing.

Balloon is a rare item that can be used after installing a Balloon Deployer on your plane. One deployer costs 1000 cash at shop. It dispatches a balloon automatically after the plane runs out of fuel. Note that it won’t save you from crashing. Missile: Missile is a legendary rarity item that costs 7500 cash at the shop. As of now, it is only a cosmetic item and doesn’t have any use in gameplay.

Missile is a legendary rarity item that costs 7500 cash at the shop. As of now, it is only a cosmetic item and doesn’t have any use in gameplay. Booster: Booster is an Epic rarity item that costs 2,500 cash. You can use it to increase your plane’s speed. It can be activated only once per run.

Booster is an Epic rarity item that costs 2,500 cash. You can use it to increase your plane’s speed. It can be activated only once per run. Shield: Shield is a Mythic rarity item that costs 10000 cash. It deploys automatically and protects you from non-solid items, like tornadoes. A Shield can activate only once per turn.

Ad

Also read: How to play Steal a Freddy

3) New damage system

The developers have also introduced a new damage system in the latest update. Previously, a single crash would disassemble the plane, and you’d have to restart the flight. Now, crashing once will cause some blocks to fall (based on the impact), and you can keep flying. The plane will be demolished after all blocks fall, or upon experiencing a heavy impact, or crash onto the ground.

Ad

The developers have also added a new Max distance tracker feature in the latest update. It marks the farthest distance you have traveled to date.

Also read: Prospecting beginner's guide

FAQs

What are the new blocks added in the latest update?

Balloon, Missile, Booster, and Shield are the new blocks added in the latest update.

What are the new biomes introduced in the latest update?

The latest update introduced two new biomes: Winter and Overgrowth.

Ad

What does Missile do in Build a Plane?

As of now, Missiles are cosmetic items and have no real usage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025