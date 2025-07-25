How to play Steal a Freddy

Steal a Freddy is a Roblox experience offering collection-themed gameplay mechanics. You gather characters or animatronics and put them in your base to earn money. The gameplay also involves stealing other players’ characters, securing your base, and beating the thief that’s trying to loot. There are several in-game features that, if you know beforehand, make it easy to get started.

This article provides a beginner’s guide, helping you understand the gameplay basics and start strong in Steal a Freddy.

Getting started in Steal a Freddy

Controls

An in-game screenshot (Image via Roblox)

Here is an overview of Steal a Freddy’s controls:

Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Movements: W, A, S, D

W, A, S, D Interact/Buy/steal characters: E

E Equip gear/items: Number keys 1 to 9

Number keys 1 to 9 Use items: Click the Left Mouse button

Gameplay overview

Animatronics earning money inside the base (Image via Roblox)

Your objective in Steal a Freddy is to install as many characters as possible in your base to become the richest in your server. You can buy characters from the red carpet in the middle of the map. After that, bring one to your base, and the character will start earning a certain amount of money, based on its rarity, every second.

Another way to get animatronics is by stealing from other players’ bases. Walk up to their base, get near the unit you want to steal, and press E.

The real struggle begins after that. Avoid getting beaten by the owner and bring it to your base to earn money from the stolen animatronics.

You can save yourself from losing a character by securing your base. To do so, walk up to the yellow spot inside your camp to lock it for 30 seconds. The animatronics can also gain various mutations through a weather event. A weather event triggers every two hours from the Weather Machine. These mutations boost the characters’ earnings per second.

You can also use gears like Thief Traps, Slap, and Laser Gun to prevent other players from stealing. There are also other gears that make you fly and sprint faster.

Gameplay features

Rebirth menu (Image via Roblox)

Here are the gameplay features in this Roblox experience:

Animatronics: Characters are called animatronics in-game. They range from the lowest Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Pizzeria God, to the highest Secret rarity. Additionally, the characters belong to one of these four types: Normal, Gold, Diamond, and Rainbow .

Characters are called animatronics in-game. They range from the lowest Additionally, the characters belong to one of these four types: . Base: It is where you keep your characters and earn money. There are three types of bases: Normal, Gold, and Diamond . Normal is the one you’ll have while starting the game. On the other hand, you can unlock Gold by collecting all Gold-type animatronics. Similarly, unlocking the Diamond base requires gathering all Diamond-type animatronics.

It is where you keep your characters and earn money. There are three types of bases: . Normal is the one you’ll have while starting the game. On the other hand, you can unlock Gold by collecting all Gold-type animatronics. Similarly, unlocking the Diamond base requires gathering all Diamond-type animatronics. Index: It shows all characters you collected and their earnings per second. The Index has four categories that represent the animatronics type: Normal, Gold, Diamond, and Rainbow . You can unlock various rewards by collecting all characters in each category.

It shows all characters you collected and their earnings per second. The Index has four categories that represent the animatronics type: . You can unlock various rewards by collecting all characters in each category. Robux Shop: This Shop sells different types of gear, Gamepasses, and money . It also sells Server Luck, Lucky Blocks, and a Starter Pack . You can purchase items only by spending Robux from this Shop.

This Shop sells different types of . It also sells . You can purchase items only by spending Robux from this Shop. Rebirth: You can use the Rebirth feature to unlock various perks and rewards. However, you must possess the required amount of money and characters to rebirth once. You can view the details by clicking the Rebirth button on the left side of the screen.

You can use the Rebirth feature to unlock various perks and rewards. However, you must possess the required amount of money and characters to rebirth once. You can view the details by clicking the Rebirth button on the left side of the screen. Weather Machine: This machine triggers various kinds of weather every hour. Each Weather grants a mutation to a random character and buffs them. You can also skip the cooldown period for the machine to start a weather event instantly by spending Robux.

This machine triggers various kinds of weather every hour. Each Weather grants a mutation to a random character and buffs them. You can also skip the cooldown period for the machine to start a weather event instantly by spending Robux. Wheel: The Wheel offers various rewards, such as money, Server Luck, a Rainbow rarity character, and more. It cools down after a certain interval, offering you a free spin. You can spin it to receive one of the featured rewards. Alternatively, you can use the wheel anytime by spending Robux. One spin costs 49 Robux, and 10 costs 399 Robux.

FAQs

What is Steal a Freddy about?

Steal a Freddy is about stealing or buying animatronics to earn money and become the richest on your server.

How can I lock your base in Steal a Freddy?

You can lock your base by walking up to a circular yellow area inside it.

Is Steal a Freddy free-to-play?

Yes, Steal a Freddy is a free-to-play Roblox experience with in-game purchases.

