Can you still get RBB chain for free in Roblox?

RB Battles Season 3 is the biggest event of the year on Roblox. Its creators have outdone themselves this time by offering an exciting storyline associated with the event as well as exclusive rewards like Hood of Heroes, Golden Crown of Courage, Crown of Courage, DJ's Golden Dynamic Dasher, Sabrina's Golden Cyber Shredder, Russo's Golden Robot Resonator, RB Crystal Ball, and RBB Chain.

Gamers can still try to get some of these rewards by finding Bits and getting badges by completing various challenges in the games the event involves. The chance to obtain the rest of the free items, however, has passed. And fans want to know if they still have a chance to win the RBB Chain. This article will answer this question.

No way for Roblox players to get RBB Chain anymore

#EventHunters @RBXEventHunters RB BATTLES



Here are the 'Winner Guessing' Accessories for RB BATTLES Season 3 on



- RBB Chain, Guess 7 Winners Correctly.

- RB Crystal Ball, Guess the RB Battles Season 3 Winner Correctly!



$RBLX #RBBattles #RBBattles RB BATTLESHere are the 'Winner Guessing' Accessories for RB BATTLES Season 3 on #Roblox - RBB Chain, Guess 7 Winners Correctly.- RB Crystal Ball, Guess the RB Battles Season 3 Winner Correctly!$RBLX #Roblox Events 🏆RB BATTLES🏆Here are the 'Winner Guessing' Accessories for RB BATTLES Season 3 on #Roblox! 🏆- RBB Chain, Guess 7 Winners Correctly.- RB Crystal Ball, Guess the RB Battles Season 3 Winner Correctly!$RBLX #RobloxEvents #RBBattles3 #RBBattles https://t.co/kx7txmpW9g

To promote various games, 13 Roblox titles have been included this season that will present participants with various challenges. The RBB Chain free reward was very easy to get. Players simply had to predict the winners (rounds) of RB Battles scheduled throughout December and cast their votes. Listed below is the schedule:

December 8, 2022: ImNotThinknoodles vs. StarCode_RealKreek playing Piggy

December 9, 2022: PGHLego1945 vs. StarCode_Ominous playing Funky Friday

December 10, 2022: NotLeah vs. notiamsanna playing Shopping Wars

December 11, 2022: Cinderbelle vs. TheMeganPlays playing Welcome to Bloxburg

December 12, 2022: BuBreezy vs. DenisDaily playing Super Golf!

December 13, 2022: mrflimflam vs. Jayingee playing Wacky Wizards

December 14, 2022: RenLeaf vs. iJackeryz playing Tower of Hell

December 15, 2022: TanqR vs. Bandites playing Arsenal

December 17, 2022: Sonic Speed Simulator

December 19, 2022: Adopt Me!

December 21, 2022: Build A Boat For Treasure

December 23, 2022: Jailbreak

December 28, 2022: Mt. Everest Climbing Roleplay

However, the voting is closed now as the championship battles have already begun. Players had to lock in their predictions before December 8, 2022, to stand a chance of winning the RBB Chain. This means that there is currently no way to try to get the item.

Branched Realities News 🌌 @PiggyBR_News_ RB BATTLES



You may now vote for your favourite competitor or those you believe in in this season of RB Battles! PghLFilms is in the voting, too.



NOTE: Don't get influenced by my choosings, these are my opinions!

roblox.com/games/50362078… RB BATTLESYou may now vote for your favourite competitor or those you believe in in this season of RB Battles! PghLFilms is in the voting, too.NOTE: Don't get influenced by my choosings, these are my opinions! 📢 RB BATTLESYou may now vote for your favourite competitor or those you believe in in this season of RB Battles! PghLFilms is in the voting, too.NOTE: Don't get influenced by my choosings, these are my opinions!🔗 roblox.com/games/50362078… https://t.co/dwSlTnIjdr

After the event's conclusion on December 30, 2022, players with 50% voting accuracy will be given the RBB chain. They can follow the steps below to check their voting accuracy:

Start the RB Battles experience like any other game. It might take a few minutes to load. This is common for all Roblox games.

Once the title has loaded, you will be shown an Intro. You may skip it.

Next, the Roblox avatar will be spawned in the center of the game's lobby.

You can turn around to see a big voting desk with the portals to the event games.

Head over to the table and interact with it. The catalog menu should appear now.

Click on the Vote button above the menu, and the voting chart will present itself with the voting accuracy score.

KreekCraft @KreekCraft

Tomorrow the hunt begins again. All month long.



SEE YOU THEN NERDS. Tonight is my last night of decent sleep.Tomorrow the hunt begins again. All month long.SEE YOU THEN NERDS. #RBBattles Tonight is my last night of decent sleep.Tomorrow the hunt begins again. All month long.SEE YOU THEN NERDS. #RBBattles https://t.co/3JnEpAtCQF

Players who've voted have the chance to win the RB Crystal Ball. If they have made their prediction for the final winner of the event, and their guess comes turns out to be accurate, then they will be given this reward.

KreekCraft (StarCode_RealKreek) has a good chance of coming out on top, but TanqR fans believe he will fight the hardest to defend his title as the current RB Battle champion.

Poll : 0 votes