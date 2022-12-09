How to get Russo's Robot Resonator in Roblox RB Battles for free?

RB Battles recently released their Season 3 trailer, and it is loaded with information about what's going to happen next in the event. Somewhere in the video, the creators - RussoPlays, SabrinaBrite, and DJ Monopoli - discuss the various rewards the player can win during this year's event. One of them happens to be Russo's Robot Resonator and the golden Russo's Robot Resonator.

Although the item is free (like the Battle Beam), players can't just collect it from a random Roblox experience. Instead, they'll have to go on a treasure hunt to find it. The instructions for this treasure hunt were given by Mr. Boringsworth in the trailer. It's already begun in the game, and more details are available further in the article.

Collect Russo's Robot Resonator in Roblox RB Battles

The new lobby was destroyed by a group of robots during the RB Battles concert on December 3, 2022. The blast was huge and sent almost everything flying into the metaverse, including the musical instruments of the performers.

According to Mr. Boringsworth, the shattered pieces of their instruments, called Bits, can be used to create powerful tools to defeat the intruder. The Bits were scattered into the event's twelve games, and players must explore each game to find them. Once found, they must hand them over to Mr. Boringsworth in the RB Battles experience in exchange for the free reward. Hence, this is considered the first challenge of the event.

To avoid confusion, the Bits are named blue, purple, and green based on the avatar themes of the creators. Russo is a famous YouTuber known for his blue-colored hair, so the pieces of his musical instrument are called blue Bits. Russo's Robot Resonator is one of the items offered by Mr. Boringsworth to players who bring him blue Bits.

In the trailer, the creators also mentioned that there are clues hidden in the game and on social media to help players. They can be found in the championship episodes on the RB Battles YouTube channel or on the game's official Twitter or Discord account. DJ Monopoli dropped the first hint via a poem in the first battle episode that aired on December 8, 2022. It said:

"My drums are green, some books are too. Behind a wall he hides, but he is blue. At six times two inside will be boards for keys, thanks to tea..."

DJ Monopoli was about to reveal more, but he was quickly interrupted by RussoPlay.

Difference between Russo's Robot Resonator and Golden Russo's Robot Resonator

The avatar item is given to anyone who finds and brings the blue Bits to Mr. Boringsworth. However, he confessed that he had some extra gold from last season and would use it to make a golden version of the item.

This will be limited to the first 10,000 players who bring him Bits, so they need to hurry if they want to win the Golden Russo's Robot Resonator. Players can make progress in the first challenge and the second challenge simultaneously since both require them to try out all the games in the event.

