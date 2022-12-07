What are Bits in RB Battles Championship Season 3 and how to find them

Roblox's RB Battles concert on December 3, 2022, was epic in many ways. It started off great with the performers singing The Friends We Made. Users from all around the world joined in and showed off their dance moves.

However, the whole scene took a 180 degree turn in just a few minutes when drones appeared out of the blue and shot everyone, completely destroying the lobby.

Performers and crowd members tried to tackle them with confetti cannons. Nobody expected it to work as the boss robot ended up healing the drones as more numbers kept appearing from the portal.

Fearing that things could not be saved, fans fled the scene as the robots blew the lobby, which scattered the musical instruments into the metaverse in the form of Bits.

Players will get special rewards for collecting Bits in RB Battles Championship Season 3

Luckily, there was a spaceship that took everyone in and fled the scene with the aim of reaching the old lobby. Everyone was wondering about the next step but nobody knew what was going on. The creators were seen discussing the future of the event and sharing information about how players can collect the free items this season.

Suddenly, Mr. Boringsworth appeared on the screen and said that the threat was only dodged for a moment. They weren't safe as the enemy was following them, but in hiding. Surprisingly, he had a solution as well and suggested that the enemies must be squashed before they have the upper hand. However, to destroy this army of strong robots, players will need the ultimate weapon to destroy them.

Mr. Boringsworth can make the ultimate weapon, but he needs pieces of the musical instruments from the concert that were blown away and are currently hidden in the 12 RB Battles event's games. These pieces are called Bits and players must collect badges and keep an eye out for them.

The clues to finding these Bits are, of course, in the 12 games, but also on other platforms like RB Battles YouTube channel, and their official Twitter and Discord accounts. The games will appear in the event's battle episodes as per the schedule posted by the creators. Players should to keep checking their YouTube channel to make sure they don't miss out on any.

Different Bits in the RB Battles event

Mr. Boringsworth said that he has some extra gold from RB Battles Season 2 and has agreed to give a golden version of the free items in Season 3 as well as the ultimate weapons in exchange for bits. However, they are limited and will be given out to select players only.

Blue Bits

Players will need to collect and return these to Mr. Boringsworth and he will give them Russo's Robot Resonator. However, if they want Russo's Golden Robot Resonator, they will have to be one of the first 10,000 fans to make the exchange.

Purple Bits

Players will need to collect and return these to Mr. Boringsworth and he will give them Sabrina's Cyber Shredder in exchange. However, if they want Sabrina's Golden Cyber Shredder, they will have to be one of the first 10,000 players to make the trade.

Green Bits

Players will need to collect and return these to Mr. Boringsworth and he will give them DJ's Dynamic Dasher. However, they will again have to be one of the first 10,000 in number if they want a golden variant of the weapon. If they miss the mark, they will not receive the reward.

