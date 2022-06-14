Candy Eating Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pets, boosts, and coins (June 2022)

Readers can use Roblox Candy Eating Simulator codes to gain free in-game items like pets, boosts, cash, and more.
They'll increase the gaming pace while improving players' in-game money and inventory. Players can use coins to purchase pets and level up their characters.
Cam Studios created Candy Eating Simulator, the Roblox adventure title. Users must gain candy, which they must then sell for cash. New islands can be opened and explored, and pets can be promoted to become the best in the game.
Gamers can also hit others outside the protective zones if they want to bash them up.
Free Roblox Candy Eating Simulator codes to eat more candy to get even more coins.
Active codes
Like other Roblox codes, these, too, have an expiry date, so individuals must use them at the earliest. Also, they should avoid typing the codes while redeeming them to avoid making errors.
The best way to redeem these codes is by copying and pasting them.
- CANDYCANEPET - Redeem for Pet (NEW)
- 27KLIKES - Redeem for Boosts (NEW)
Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned below.
Expired codes
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 10KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Coin Boost for 60 Minutes
- 15KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get All Boosts for 10 Minutes
- 1KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Luck for 20 Minutes
- 20KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get All Boosts
- 22KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get All Boosts
- 25KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get All Boosts
- 2KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Coin Boost for 20 Minutes
- 30KFAVORITES - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Hatch Speed for 20 Minutes
- 30KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get All Boosts
- 32KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Coin Boost
- 35KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get All Boosts
- 37KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Candy Boost
- 4KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Coins Boost for 20 Minutes
- 500LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a 3x Candy Boost for 30 Minutes
- 5KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a 3x Candy Boost for 20 Minutes
- 6KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Luck Boost for 20 Minutes
- 7KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 7,000 Coins
- 8KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Luck Boost for 20 Minutes
- 9KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 3x Candy Boost for 20 Minutes
- ANIME - Redeem this code in the game to get a Goku Pet
- CANDYCANES - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Candy Cane Boost
- CHRISTMAS - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Candy Cane Boost
- COINBOOST - Redeem this code in the game to get a Coin Boost
- GLITCH - Redeem this code in the game to get a Glitch Pet
- HALLOWEEN - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Coins Boost for 20 Minutes
- IMPOSTER - Redeem this code in the game to get an Among Us Imposter Pet
- OPCODE - Redeem this code in the game to get All Boosts for 5 Minutes
- POPPY - Redeem this code in the game to get a Huggy Wuggy Pet
- POPPY2 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Kissy Missy Pet
- RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Coins
- SANTA - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Candy Cane Boost
- SQUID - Redeem this code in the game to get a Free Squid Pet
- SUPERHERO - Redeem this code in the game to get 7,000 Coins
- UPDATE1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Coins
- UPDATE11 - Redeem this code in the game to get 7,000 Coins
- UPDATE14 - Redeem this code in the game to get 14,000 Coins
- UPDATE16 - Redeem this code in the game to get 16,000 Coins
- UPDATE17 - Redeem this code in the game to get 17,000 Coins
- UPDATE18 - Redeem this code in the game to get 18,000 Coins
- UPDATE19 - Redeem this code in the game to get 19,000 Coins
- UPDATE2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Coins
- UPDATE22 - Redeem this code in the game to get 22,000 Coins
- UPDATE23 - Redeem this code in the game to get 23,000 Coins
- UPDATE3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3,000 Coins
- UPDATE7 - Redeem this code in the game to get 7,000 Coins
- UPDATE8 - Redeem this code in the game to get 7,000 Coins
- VALENTINESPET - Redeem this code in the game to get a Valentine's Day Pet
- WINTER - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Candy Cane Boost
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Candy Eating Simulator
Roblox users can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:
- On any device, launch Roblox Candy Eating Simulator.
- On the right side of the screen, look for a Twitter icon.
- If players tap on it, the code redemption box will appear.
- Copy the code exactly as it appears in the active list.
- Paste it into the "Enter code here" text box.
- Finally, redeem the code and enjoy the freebies.
Gamers should redeem these Roblox Candy Eating Simulator as soon as possible to enjoy all their benefits.