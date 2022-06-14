Candy Eating Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pets, boosts, and coins (June 2022)

Readers can use Roblox Candy Eating Simulator codes to gain free in-game items like pets, boosts, cash, and more.

They'll increase the gaming pace while improving players' in-game money and inventory. Players can use coins to purchase pets and level up their characters.

Cam Studios created Candy Eating Simulator, the Roblox adventure title. Users must gain candy, which they must then sell for cash. New islands can be opened and explored, and pets can be promoted to become the best in the game.

Gamers can also hit others outside the protective zones if they want to bash them up.

Free Roblox Candy Eating Simulator codes to eat more candy to get even more coins.

Active codes

Like other Roblox codes, these, too, have an expiry date, so individuals must use them at the earliest. Also, they should avoid typing the codes while redeeming them to avoid making errors.

The best way to redeem these codes is by copying and pasting them.

CANDYCANEPET - Redeem for Pet (NEW)

- Redeem for Pet (NEW) 27KLIKES - Redeem for Boosts (NEW)

Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned below.

Expired codes

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

10KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Coin Boost for 60 Minutes

15KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get All Boosts for 10 Minutes

1KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Luck for 20 Minutes

20KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get All Boosts

22KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get All Boosts

25KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get All Boosts

2KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Coin Boost for 20 Minutes

30KFAVORITES - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Hatch Speed for 20 Minutes

30KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get All Boosts

32KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Coin Boost

35KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get All Boosts

37KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Candy Boost

4KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Coins Boost for 20 Minutes

500LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a 3x Candy Boost for 30 Minutes

5KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a 3x Candy Boost for 20 Minutes

6KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Luck Boost for 20 Minutes

7KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 7,000 Coins

8KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Luck Boost for 20 Minutes

9KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 3x Candy Boost for 20 Minutes

ANIME - Redeem this code in the game to get a Goku Pet

CANDYCANES - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Candy Cane Boost

CHRISTMAS - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Candy Cane Boost

COINBOOST - Redeem this code in the game to get a Coin Boost

GLITCH - Redeem this code in the game to get a Glitch Pet

HALLOWEEN - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Coins Boost for 20 Minutes

IMPOSTER - Redeem this code in the game to get an Among Us Imposter Pet

OPCODE - Redeem this code in the game to get All Boosts for 5 Minutes

POPPY - Redeem this code in the game to get a Huggy Wuggy Pet

POPPY2 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Kissy Missy Pet

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Coins

SANTA - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Candy Cane Boost

SQUID - Redeem this code in the game to get a Free Squid Pet

SUPERHERO - Redeem this code in the game to get 7,000 Coins

UPDATE1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Coins

UPDATE11 - Redeem this code in the game to get 7,000 Coins

UPDATE14 - Redeem this code in the game to get 14,000 Coins

UPDATE16 - Redeem this code in the game to get 16,000 Coins

UPDATE17 - Redeem this code in the game to get 17,000 Coins

UPDATE18 - Redeem this code in the game to get 18,000 Coins

UPDATE19 - Redeem this code in the game to get 19,000 Coins

UPDATE2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Coins

UPDATE22 - Redeem this code in the game to get 22,000 Coins

UPDATE23 - Redeem this code in the game to get 23,000 Coins

UPDATE3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3,000 Coins

UPDATE7 - Redeem this code in the game to get 7,000 Coins

UPDATE8 - Redeem this code in the game to get 7,000 Coins

VALENTINESPET - Redeem this code in the game to get a Valentine's Day Pet

WINTER - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Candy Cane Boost

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Candy Eating Simulator

Roblox users can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

On any device, launch Roblox Candy Eating Simulator.

On the right side of the screen, look for a Twitter icon.

If players tap on it, the code redemption box will appear.

Copy the code exactly as it appears in the active list.

Paste it into the "Enter code here" text box.

Finally, redeem the code and enjoy the freebies.

Gamers should redeem these Roblox Candy Eating Simulator as soon as possible to enjoy all their benefits.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far