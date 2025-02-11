Champions Rod Fisch: How to get, stats, and best Enchantments

The Atlantis update in Fisch was a massive one for all the players as it introduced multiple high-stat fishing rods. One of them is the Champions Rod, which is found in the newly added Atlantis area. Unlike other rods in this location, the Champions Rod can be obtained comparatively easily.

While it is a decent tool, it can still be enhanced to give better outputs. Moreover, it has no passive abilities so you might as well make up for it. This guide is all about the Champions Rod in Fisch for you to learn how to get it, its stats, and the best Enchantments for it.

How to get the Champions Rod in Fisch

To get the Champions Rod, you must first enter the Atlantis area. You can reach there by pulling five hidden levers in the Forsaken Shores. Once done, use the Zeus Heart at the Grand Reef to teleport yourself to the Atlantis area.

For a detailed guide on how to reach the Atlantis, make sure to check out our dedicated guide on it.

Purchase the Champions Rods in the Atlantis area (Image via Roblox)

Upon spawning in the Atlantis area, you can find the Champions Rod near the Inn Keeper NPC. The Inn Keeper in Atlantis is a glowing green NPC that can be found in the spawn area. If you have a GPS device, you can find him at the coordinates XYZ: -4275, -603, 1818. Once you find him, you can purchase the Champions Rod for a total of 80,000C$. Earlier, it was priced at 1,000,000C$; however, it was reduced to 80,000C$ in a recent update.

All Champions Rod stats

Champion Rod's stats (Image via Roblox)

For the given price, the Champions Rod seems to be a little expensive. The stats it provides are decent and are ideal for a mid-game period but it lacks a passive ability. That being said, it can't be used to farm credits in this experience. For your reference though, we have given a list of all the stats of this rod below.

Lure Speed : 45%

: 45% Luck : 65%

: 65% Control : 0.25

: 0.25 Resilience : 30%

: 30% Max Kg : 200,000kg

: 200,000kg Line Distance: 80m

As you can see, the stats of the Champions Rod aren't that impressive. Instead of buying this one, you can get the Arctic Rod, which offers almost similar stats but is priced much lower, at 25,000C$.

Best Enchantments for Champions Rod in Fisch

Currently, there is nothing that needs to be fixed with this fishing rod. However, to make the best use of it, you can enchant it with the Hasty Enchantment. Just so you know, the Hasty Enchantment increases the Lure Speed of a fishing rod by +55%. This means all the fish will get hooked to your fishing rod faster than usual.

This Enchantment will help you catch the heavier and rarer fish faster so you can go on to catch more fish, complete bestiaries, and earn XP to progress faster in this experience.

Also check: All Fisch Seasons guide: Effects, timing, and more

FAQs

How to get the Champions Rod in Fisch?

You can get the Champions Rod from the Atlantis area for 80,000C$.

Does the Champions Rod have any passive ability in Fisch?

No, the Champions Rod does not have any passive ability currently.

How much does the Champions Rod in Fisch?

The Champions Rod can be bought for 80,000C$ in this experience.

