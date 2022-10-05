Clicker Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Boosts and Clicks (October 2022)

Roblox Clicker Simulator is a clicking game, as the name suggests. The genre is not everyone's favorite, but it has almost a cult of fans. There is nothing else to do other than click continuously to grow in the game.

Pressure Studios created this game on September 25, 2021, and since then, it has accrued over 585 thousand likes and 465.30 million visits. Clicker Simulator is very simple to play because players only have to click to get points. They have to hatch eggs and collect as many legendary and rare pets as possible.

That said, codes can help players get boosts that accelerate the production and collection of clicks and gems for a certain period of time.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

2HOUR475LUCK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2 hour 2x luck boost

2HR500LIKE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2 hour 2x luck boost

2xlongluck350 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2 hour 2x luck boost

325clicks2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour 2x clicks

400doubleLUCK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2 hour 2x luck boost

525KLIKECODE1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 3 hour 2x luck boost

550KCODELIKE2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 hours of double luck boost

CODE500KLUCK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2 hour 2x luck boost

HIDDENX61 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 minutes of 6x hatch

HIDDENX6112 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour of 6x hatch

LIKECLICK12 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a boost

LUCKY5000 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2 hour 2x luck boost

LUCKYCODE21 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2 hour 2x luck boost

tokcodeluck12 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2 hour 2x luck boost

twitter100k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 hours of 2x Luck

twitter200kluck - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 7 hour 2x luck boost

X6EGGOP - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 hours of 6x hatch

Detailed steps to redeem the Roblox code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator

These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:

100KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an hour of auto-click

10KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x click boost 1 hour

125KLUCK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 hour 2x luck boost

150KclickS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 hour 2x click boost

175KLIKELUCK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour 2x Luck

2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2022 champion pet

20KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 hour free auto-hatch

225KLIKECODE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour 2x shiny chance

250KLIKEclickS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour 2x click boost

275K2XSHINY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour 2x shiny chance

30klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 hour 2x luck boost

50klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 hour 2x luck boost

70KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free boost

75KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 hour 2x luck boost

freeautohatch - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour free auto-hatch

freeAUTOHATCH5 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 hours of auto-hatch

UPDATE4HYPE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x luck boost 1 hour

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:

Start the game and let it load.

Select the Menu button and click on the Twitter logo.

In the text box visible, copy and paste an active code.

Now, press confirm to receive the rewards.

Players should opt to copy and paste codes, as typing can lead to persistent errors.

