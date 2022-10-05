Clicker Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Boosts and Clicks (October 2022)

Roblox Clicker Simulator is a clicking game, as the name suggests. The genre is not everyone's favorite, but it has almost a cult of fans. There is nothing else to do other than click continuously to grow in the game.
Pressure Studios created this game on September 25, 2021, and since then, it has accrued over 585 thousand likes and 465.30 million visits. Clicker Simulator is very simple to play because players only have to click to get points. They have to hatch eggs and collect as many legendary and rare pets as possible.
That said, codes can help players get boosts that accelerate the production and collection of clicks and gems for a certain period of time.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- 2HOUR475LUCK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2 hour 2x luck boost
- 2HR500LIKE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2 hour 2x luck boost
- 2xlongluck350 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2 hour 2x luck boost
- 325clicks2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour 2x clicks
- 400doubleLUCK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2 hour 2x luck boost
- 525KLIKECODE1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 3 hour 2x luck boost
- 550KCODELIKE2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 hours of double luck boost
- CODE500KLUCK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2 hour 2x luck boost
- HIDDENX61 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 minutes of 6x hatch
- HIDDENX6112 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour of 6x hatch
- LIKECLICK12 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a boost
- LUCKY5000 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2 hour 2x luck boost
- LUCKYCODE21 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2 hour 2x luck boost
- tokcodeluck12 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2 hour 2x luck boost
- twitter100k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 hours of 2x Luck
- twitter200kluck - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 7 hour 2x luck boost
- X6EGGOP - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 hours of 6x hatch
Detailed steps to redeem the Roblox code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator
These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:
- 100KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an hour of auto-click
- 10KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x click boost 1 hour
- 125KLUCK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 hour 2x luck boost
- 150KclickS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 hour 2x click boost
- 175KLIKELUCK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour 2x Luck
- 2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2022 champion pet
- 20KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 hour free auto-hatch
- 225KLIKECODE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour 2x shiny chance
- 250KLIKEclickS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour 2x click boost
- 275K2XSHINY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour 2x shiny chance
- 30klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 hour 2x luck boost
- 50klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 hour 2x luck boost
- 70KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free boost
- 75KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 hour 2x luck boost
- freeautohatch - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour free auto-hatch
- freeAUTOHATCH5 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 hours of auto-hatch
- UPDATE4HYPE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x luck boost 1 hour
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:
- Start the game and let it load.
- Select the Menu button and click on the Twitter logo.
- In the text box visible, copy and paste an active code.
- Now, press confirm to receive the rewards.
Players should opt to copy and paste codes, as typing can lead to persistent errors.