Clicking Havoc codes in Roblox: Free Boosts, Pets, and more (October 2022)

Roblox Clicking Havoc was created by TOXYN on December 12, 2020. The goal of the game is to complete objectives by clicking on various items and other players. Gamers must click fast if they want to survive. To add extra items to their account, they can use some free codes. These will offer Boosts, Pets, and more, which can come in handy in the game.
Since its release, Clicking Havoc has received 18 million visits so far and 53 thousand likes. In fact, the Favorites count for this game is 101,441. This goes to show just how popular the game is. Needless to say, the title has a lot of players, and the following codes will gain them an advantage in the title.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
Active codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Clicking Havoc:
- ANNIVERSARY - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a free Pet
- 100KMEMBERS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a 2x Luck Boost
- 10KFAVORITES - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a 2x Luck Boost
- 15MILLION - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Mythic 15M Pet
- 1MVISITS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players free Boosts
- 200KVISITS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players an 2x Click Boost for 10 minutes
- 28KMEMBERS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players an 2x Luck Boost for 10 minutes
- 2KLIKES - Redeeming this code in the game will give players an 2x Click Boost for 15 minutes and an x3 Hatch Boost for five minutes
- 4MILLIONVISITS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players All Boosts for 15 minutes
- 500KVISITS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a 500K Pet
- 600KVISITS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a free +1 Egg Boost
- AURIC - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Mini Auric Pet
- B4N - Redeeming this code in the game will give players Havoc Hammer Pet
- BATTLE - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Sword Pet
- BOOST - Redeeming this code in the game will give players an x2 Click Boost for 15 minutes
- BUG FIXES - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Cool Hammer Pet
- CELEBRATE - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Party Hat Pet
- CHEST - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Chest Pet
- CLICKS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 1500 gems &1500 clicks
- CORRUPT - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Mini Corrupt Dominus Pet
- DEVELOPER - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Mini Toxic Pet
- EASTER - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Small Easter Dominus
- FESTIVE - Redeeming this code in the game will give players Pet
- GEMS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 1,500 gems and 1,500 clicks
- HELL - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Mini Hell Demon Pet
- JOLLY - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 2x and 3x Luck Boosts
- LAVA - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Chilled Lava Cat Pet
- MINI - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Charged Dominus Pet
- PATRIOT - Redeeming this code in the game will give players free Boosts
- POWERFUL - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Grim Reaper Pet
- QUESTS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Starry Dominus Pet
- RANKUP - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Cloud Dominus Pet
- RELEASE - Redeeming this code in the game will give players Lava Elemental Pet
- UPDATE10 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Havoc Flame Pet
- UPDATE33 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a free Boost
- UPDATE46 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players free Boosts
- UPDATE47 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players free Boosts
- UPDATE50 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players several Boosts
- UPDATE51 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players several Boosts
- UPDATE60 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players free 2x luck Boost and 3x luck Boost
- VAPORWAVE - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a new Pet
- YOUTUBE - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a YouTube Play Button Pet
Detailed instructions on redeeming these active codes have been provided in a later section of the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
These expired Roblox codes do not work in Clicking Havoc anymore:
- 2HOURLUCK - Redeeming this code in the game will give players two hours of double Luck
- 60MX2LUCK - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 60 minutes of 2x Luck
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Clicking Havoc:
- Start Clicking Havoc.
- Look to the left side of the screen, and you will find a Twitter bird icon.
- Click on the Twitter bird icon.
- In the text box, enter any active code.
- Click on Claim to get the rewards.
It is recommended that Roblox gamers copy and paste active codes into the text box to avoid any sort of error during the redemption process.