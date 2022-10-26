Clicking Havoc codes in Roblox: Free Boosts, Pets, and more (October 2022)

Roblox Clicking Havoc was created by TOXYN on December 12, 2020. The goal of the game is to complete objectives by clicking on various items and other players. Gamers must click fast if they want to survive. To add extra items to their account, they can use some free codes. These will offer Boosts, Pets, and more, which can come in handy in the game.

Since its release, Clicking Havoc has received 18 million visits so far and 53 thousand likes. In fact, the Favorites count for this game is 101,441. This goes to show just how popular the game is. Needless to say, the title has a lot of players, and the following codes will gain them an advantage in the title.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

Active codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Clicking Havoc:

ANNIVERSARY - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a free Pet

100KMEMBERS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a 2x Luck Boost

10KFAVORITES - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a 2x Luck Boost

15MILLION - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Mythic 15M Pet

1MVISITS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players free Boosts

200KVISITS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players an 2x Click Boost for 10 minutes

28KMEMBERS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players an 2x Luck Boost for 10 minutes

2KLIKES - Redeeming this code in the game will give players an 2x Click Boost for 15 minutes and an x3 Hatch Boost for five minutes

4MILLIONVISITS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players All Boosts for 15 minutes

500KVISITS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a 500K Pet

600KVISITS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a free +1 Egg Boost

AURIC - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Mini Auric Pet

B4N - Redeeming this code in the game will give players Havoc Hammer Pet

BATTLE - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Sword Pet

BOOST - Redeeming this code in the game will give players an x2 Click Boost for 15 minutes

BUG FIXES - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Cool Hammer Pet

CELEBRATE - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Party Hat Pet

CHEST - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Chest Pet

CLICKS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 1500 gems &1500 clicks

CORRUPT - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Mini Corrupt Dominus Pet

DEVELOPER - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Mini Toxic Pet

EASTER - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Small Easter Dominus

FESTIVE - Redeeming this code in the game will give players Pet

GEMS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 1,500 gems and 1,500 clicks

HELL - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Mini Hell Demon Pet

JOLLY - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 2x and 3x Luck Boosts

LAVA - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Chilled Lava Cat Pet

MINI - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Charged Dominus Pet

PATRIOT - Redeeming this code in the game will give players free Boosts

POWERFUL - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Grim Reaper Pet

QUESTS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Starry Dominus Pet

RANKUP - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Cloud Dominus Pet

RELEASE - Redeeming this code in the game will give players Lava Elemental Pet

UPDATE10 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a Havoc Flame Pet

UPDATE33 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a free Boost

UPDATE46 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players free Boosts

UPDATE47 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players free Boosts

UPDATE50 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players several Boosts

UPDATE51 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players several Boosts

UPDATE60 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players free 2x luck Boost and 3x luck Boost

VAPORWAVE - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a new Pet

YOUTUBE - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a YouTube Play Button Pet

Detailed instructions on redeeming these active codes have been provided in a later section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

These expired Roblox codes do not work in Clicking Havoc anymore:

2HOURLUCK - Redeeming this code in the game will give players two hours of double Luck

60MX2LUCK - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 60 minutes of 2x Luck

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Clicking Havoc:

Start Clicking Havoc.

Look to the left side of the screen, and you will find a Twitter bird icon.

Click on the Twitter bird icon.

In the text box, enter any active code.

Click on Claim to get the rewards.

It is recommended that Roblox gamers copy and paste active codes into the text box to avoid any sort of error during the redemption process.

