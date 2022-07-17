Clicking Havoc codes in Roblox: Free pets, boosts and more (July 2022)

With the help of these Roblox Clicking Havoc codes, players can get free rewards such as a small Easter dominus, a mythic 15M pet, in-game money and much more. They can use the rewards to accelerate their in-game progress.

By tapping on the game screen in Roblox Clicking Havoc, players must gather clicks in order to buy character rebirths or access other worlds. Diamonds are used to upgrade a one's personality and purchase new pets. Dominating all other clickers is the game's primary goal.

Apply free coupons in Roblox Clicking Havoc to enhance the avatar and become a top contender

Active codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:

100KMEMBERS- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Luck Boost

10KFAVORITES- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Luck Boost

15MILLION- Redeem this code in the game to get Mythic 15M Pet

1MVISITS- Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts

200KVISITS- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Click Boost (10 minutes)

28KMEMBERS- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Luck Boost (10 minutes)

2KLIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Click Boost (15 minutes) and an x3 Hatch Boost (five minutes)

3MILLIONVISITS- Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts (15 minutes)

4MILLIONVISITS- Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts (15 minutes)

500KVISITS- Redeem this code in the game to get 500K Pet

600KVISITS- Redeem this code in the game to get free +1 Egg Boost

60MX2LUCK- Redeem this code in the game to get 60 minutes of 2x Luck

AURIC- Redeem this code in the game to get Mini Auric Pet

B4N- Redeem this code in the game to get Havoc Hammer Pet

BATTLE- Redeem this code in the game to get Sword Pet

BOOST- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Click Boost (15 minutes)

BUG FIXES- Redeem this code in the game to get Cool Hammer Pet

CELEBRATE- Redeem this code in the game to get Party Hat Pet

CHEST- Redeem this code in the game to get Chest Pet

CLICKS- Redeem this code in the game to get 1500 gems &1500 clicks

CORRUPT- Redeem this code in the game to get Mini Corrupt Dominus Pet

DEVELOPER- Redeem this code in the game to get Mini Toxic Pet

EASTER- Redeem this code in the game to get Small Easter Dominus

FESTIVE- Redeem this code in the game to get Pet

FIREWORKS- Redeem this code in the game to get American Flag Pet

GEMS- Redeem this code in the game to get 1500 gems &1500 clicks

HELL- Redeem this code in the game to get Mini Hell Demon Pet

JOLLY- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 & x3 Luck Boosts

LAVA- Redeem this code in the game to get Chilled Lava Cat Pet

MINI- Redeem this code in the game to get Charged Dominus Pet

PATRIOT- Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts

POWERFUL- Redeem this code in the game to get Grim Reaper Pet

QUESTS- Redeem this code in the game to get Starry Dominus Pet

RANKUP- Redeem this code in the game to get Cloud Dominus Pet

RELEASE- Redeem this code in the game to get Lava Elemental Pet

SECRET- Redeem this code in the game to get Mythic Lava Elemental Pet

SPINTHEWHEEL- Redeem this code in the game to get Prize Wheel Pet

THANKYOU- Redeem this code in the game to getll boosts (five minutes)

TINYGEM- Redeem this code in the game to get Tiny Gem Pet and 1.5k Gems

UPDATE10- Redeem this code in the game to get Havoc Flame Pet

UPDATE13- Redeem this code in the game to get Shiny Pet Boost (five minutes)

UPDATE27- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Luck Boost (15 minutes)

UPDATE29- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Luck Boost (20 minutes)

UPDATE33- Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts

UPDATE46- Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts

UPDATE47- Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts

UPDATE50- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

UPDATE51- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

UPDATE52- Redeem this code in the game to get Luck Boost and an Egg Boost

UPDATE54- Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Luck Boost and a 3x Luck Boost

VAPORWAVE- Redeem this code in the game to get new Pet

VOID- Redeem this code in the game to get Void Star Shine Pet

YOUTUBE - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTube Play Button Pet

Detailed steps to redeem the Roblox code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

This code does not work in this Roblox game anymore:

2HOURLUCK - Redeem this code in the game to get two hours of double Luck

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc?

Redeeming codes in the game for free rewards is easy. Start by launching the game. Press the Twitter button in the game, located on the left side of the screen. Copy and paste the active code into the pop-up window. To get the free rewards, click the Claim button.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far