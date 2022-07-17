Clicking Havoc codes in Roblox: Free pets, boosts and more (July 2022)

With the help of these Roblox Clicking Havoc codes, players can get free rewards such as a small Easter dominus, a mythic 15M pet, in-game money and much more. They can use the rewards to accelerate their in-game progress.
By tapping on the game screen in Roblox Clicking Havoc, players must gather clicks in order to buy character rebirths or access other worlds. Diamonds are used to upgrade a one's personality and purchase new pets. Dominating all other clickers is the game's primary goal.
Apply free coupons in Roblox Clicking Havoc to enhance the avatar and become a top contender
Active codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:
- 100KMEMBERS- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Luck Boost
- 10KFAVORITES- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Luck Boost
- 15MILLION- Redeem this code in the game to get Mythic 15M Pet
- 1MVISITS- Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts
- 200KVISITS- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Click Boost (10 minutes)
- 28KMEMBERS- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Luck Boost (10 minutes)
- 2KLIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Click Boost (15 minutes) and an x3 Hatch Boost (five minutes)
- 3MILLIONVISITS- Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts (15 minutes)
- 4MILLIONVISITS- Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts (15 minutes)
- 500KVISITS- Redeem this code in the game to get 500K Pet
- 600KVISITS- Redeem this code in the game to get free +1 Egg Boost
- 60MX2LUCK- Redeem this code in the game to get 60 minutes of 2x Luck
- AURIC- Redeem this code in the game to get Mini Auric Pet
- B4N- Redeem this code in the game to get Havoc Hammer Pet
- BATTLE- Redeem this code in the game to get Sword Pet
- BOOST- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Click Boost (15 minutes)
- BUG FIXES- Redeem this code in the game to get Cool Hammer Pet
- CELEBRATE- Redeem this code in the game to get Party Hat Pet
- CHEST- Redeem this code in the game to get Chest Pet
- CLICKS- Redeem this code in the game to get 1500 gems &1500 clicks
- CORRUPT- Redeem this code in the game to get Mini Corrupt Dominus Pet
- DEVELOPER- Redeem this code in the game to get Mini Toxic Pet
- EASTER- Redeem this code in the game to get Small Easter Dominus
- FESTIVE- Redeem this code in the game to get Pet
- FIREWORKS- Redeem this code in the game to get American Flag Pet
- GEMS- Redeem this code in the game to get 1500 gems &1500 clicks
- HELL- Redeem this code in the game to get Mini Hell Demon Pet
- JOLLY- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 & x3 Luck Boosts
- LAVA- Redeem this code in the game to get Chilled Lava Cat Pet
- MINI- Redeem this code in the game to get Charged Dominus Pet
- PATRIOT- Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts
- POWERFUL- Redeem this code in the game to get Grim Reaper Pet
- QUESTS- Redeem this code in the game to get Starry Dominus Pet
- RANKUP- Redeem this code in the game to get Cloud Dominus Pet
- RELEASE- Redeem this code in the game to get Lava Elemental Pet
- SECRET- Redeem this code in the game to get Mythic Lava Elemental Pet
- SPINTHEWHEEL- Redeem this code in the game to get Prize Wheel Pet
- THANKYOU- Redeem this code in the game to getll boosts (five minutes)
- TINYGEM- Redeem this code in the game to get Tiny Gem Pet and 1.5k Gems
- UPDATE10- Redeem this code in the game to get Havoc Flame Pet
- UPDATE13- Redeem this code in the game to get Shiny Pet Boost (five minutes)
- UPDATE27- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Luck Boost (15 minutes)
- UPDATE29- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Luck Boost (20 minutes)
- UPDATE33- Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts
- UPDATE46- Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts
- UPDATE47- Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts
- UPDATE50- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts
- UPDATE51- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts
- UPDATE52- Redeem this code in the game to get Luck Boost and an Egg Boost
- UPDATE54- Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Luck Boost and a 3x Luck Boost
- VAPORWAVE- Redeem this code in the game to get new Pet
- VOID- Redeem this code in the game to get Void Star Shine Pet
- YOUTUBE - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTube Play Button Pet
Detailed steps to redeem the Roblox code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
This code does not work in this Roblox game anymore:
- 2HOURLUCK - Redeem this code in the game to get two hours of double Luck
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc?
Redeeming codes in the game for free rewards is easy. Start by launching the game. Press the Twitter button in the game, located on the left side of the screen. Copy and paste the active code into the pop-up window. To get the free rewards, click the Claim button.