Tapping Legends X codes in Roblox: Free vials and more (July 2022)

Players can use any of these Roblox Tapping Legends X free codes to earn gifts like cash, boosters or even one-time-use items. Instead of spending hours earning in-game currency or using Robux, they can save time by employing this shortcut.
Tapping Legends X is a game that Shiny Star Games made exclusively for the Roblox platform. The title places a strong focus on clicking. By tapping, players can earn "Clicks," which can subsequently be used to buy pets and rebirths. Both rebirths and pets give players powerful multipliers as well as gems.
Get additional taps, boosters and vials in Roblox Tapping Legends X
Active codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X
Here are the active codes for Roblox Tapping Legends X:
- 10klikesthankyou- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts
- 15m- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials
- 1klikes- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts
- 1mgroupmembers- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Damage Vials
- 2.5klikes- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts
- 25m- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- 2ndhunt- Redeem this code in the game to get a Tap Vial
- 30kcoolcode- Redeem this code in the game to get 4x Tap Vials, 4x Damage Vials, and 4x Luck Vials
- 40kreallyhotcode- Redeem this code in the game to get 4x Tap Vials, 4x Damage Vials, and 4x Luck Vials
- 4thjulysteampunk- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials (New)
- 50ksuscode- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials
- 5klikes- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts
- 65kthanks- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- 6thpetindex- Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Vial
- 70kepic- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- 80knicevials- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials (New)
- bigpoostpack- Redeem this code in the game to get 10x Luck Vials, 10x Tap Vials, and 10x Damage Vials
- bridgey10th- Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Tap Vials
- carrot3rd- Redeem this code in the game to get a Tap Vial
- easterluck- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts
- eggluck5th- Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Luck Vials
- firsthunt- Redeem this code in the game to get a Luck Vial
- fixes1- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts
- fixes2- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts
- fixes3- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Tap, 2x Damage, and 2x Luck Vials
- fixes5- Redeem this code in the game to get 25x Tap Vials, 25x Damage Vials, 25x Luck Vials, and 25x Rebirth Vials
- gravycatman- Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Taps
- heaven- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials
- hell- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 6x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials
- rainbow- Redeem this code in the game to get a several Boosts
- release- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts
- rewardchest7th- Redeem this code in the game to get Damage Vial
- roksek- Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Taps
- russo- Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Taps
- sneakysign8th- Redeem this code in the game to get a Luck Vial
- sorryfix- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- steampunk- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- tech- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- toadboi- Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Taps
- update1- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts
Detailed steps to redeem these Roblox codes have been mentioned below.
Expired codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X
These codes have expired and hence, do not work anymore:
- 10m- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials
- 20klikesforvials- Redeem this code in the game to get 3x Damage Vials
- galaxy- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials
- mines- Redeem this code in the game to get 3x Tap Vials
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:
- Press the shopping cart symbol in the game, which is located on the right side of the screen.
- Copy and paste the code in the 'Type Code Here!' box at the top of the Shop window.
- To claim the rewards, hit Redeem!
The code should be copied and pasted rather than typed as doing so will help players avoid making any mistakes.