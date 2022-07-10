Tapping Legends X codes in Roblox: Free vials and more (July 2022)

Players can use any of these Roblox Tapping Legends X free codes to earn gifts like cash, boosters or even one-time-use items. Instead of spending hours earning in-game currency or using Robux, they can save time by employing this shortcut.

Tapping Legends X is a game that Shiny Star Games made exclusively for the Roblox platform. The title places a strong focus on clicking. By tapping, players can earn "Clicks," which can subsequently be used to buy pets and rebirths. Both rebirths and pets give players powerful multipliers as well as gems.

Get additional taps, boosters and vials in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Active codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Here are the active codes for Roblox Tapping Legends X:

10klikesthankyou- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

15m- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

1klikes- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

1mgroupmembers- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Damage Vials

2.5klikes- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

25m- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

2ndhunt- Redeem this code in the game to get a Tap Vial

30kcoolcode- Redeem this code in the game to get 4x Tap Vials, 4x Damage Vials, and 4x Luck Vials

40kreallyhotcode- Redeem this code in the game to get 4x Tap Vials, 4x Damage Vials, and 4x Luck Vials

4thjulysteampunk- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials (New)

50ksuscode- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

5klikes- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

65kthanks- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

6thpetindex- Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Vial

70kepic- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

80knicevials- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials (New)

bigpoostpack- Redeem this code in the game to get 10x Luck Vials, 10x Tap Vials, and 10x Damage Vials

bridgey10th- Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Tap Vials

carrot3rd- Redeem this code in the game to get a Tap Vial

easterluck- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

eggluck5th- Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Luck Vials

firsthunt- Redeem this code in the game to get a Luck Vial

fixes1- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

fixes2- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

fixes3- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Tap, 2x Damage, and 2x Luck Vials

fixes5- Redeem this code in the game to get 25x Tap Vials, 25x Damage Vials, 25x Luck Vials, and 25x Rebirth Vials

gravycatman- Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Taps

heaven- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

hell- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 6x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

rainbow- Redeem this code in the game to get a several Boosts

release- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

rewardchest7th- Redeem this code in the game to get Damage Vial

roksek- Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Taps

russo- Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Taps

sneakysign8th- Redeem this code in the game to get a Luck Vial

sorryfix- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

steampunk- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

tech- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

toadboi- Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Taps

update1- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

Detailed steps to redeem these Roblox codes have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

These codes have expired and hence, do not work anymore:

10m- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

20klikesforvials- Redeem this code in the game to get 3x Damage Vials

galaxy- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

mines- Redeem this code in the game to get 3x Tap Vials

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

Press the shopping cart symbol in the game, which is located on the right side of the screen.

Copy and paste the code in the 'Type Code Here!' box at the top of the Shop window.

To claim the rewards, hit Redeem!

The code should be copied and pasted rather than typed as doing so will help players avoid making any mistakes.

