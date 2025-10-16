Climb and Jump Tower: LEGO Haunted Tower event guide

Climb and Jump Tower is an incremental simulator where players climb the tower and jump off to earn cash. The cash can be used to unlock better wings, rarer pets, and many more to gain stat buffs. On October 15, 2025, the game launched a new LEGO Haunted Tower update, where players have to construct the Haunted Tower and climb it to win the Golden Brick. The tower can be built using Lego bricks piled up in the castle.

Ad

This guide will explore everything about the latest update in Climb and Jump Tower.

Also Read - Anime Crusaders Update 1.5 patch notes

What is LEGO Haunted Tower in Climb and Jump Tower?

LEGO Quest house (Image via Roblox)

The LEGO Haunted Tower update was launched on October 15, 2025. It introduced a new Halloween-themed LEGO Quest where players can use a cooperative strategy to build the Haunted Tower. Up to four players can dive in together and build the tower. Here's everything about the new update:

Ad

Trending

The Haunted Tower and the Castle

Carrying blocks from the castle (Image via Roblox)

As you enter the game arena, you'll see a spooky purple-colored castle, which is the Haunted Tower building. Players will build their tower on top of that to reach higher and collect the Golden Brick. Upon climbing and jumping from the tower, players will get bricks, which serve as the currency during this event.

Ad

Opposite the Haunted Tower, a white-colored Castle contains the LOGO blocks. Players have to use these blocks to build the tower until it reaches the Golden Brick. Each player can collect a limited number of bricks each time to contribute to the tower.

NPCs to enhance your stats

Johan the Pet Seller (Image via Roblox)

To simplify grinding, there are several NPCs to help get your stats buffed and complete the quest faster. Here are all of them:

Ad

Wings Scientists : Similar to the main game mechanics, players can purchase wings using Bricks to enhance their climbing speed.

: Similar to the main game mechanics, players can purchase wings using Bricks to enhance their climbing speed. Johan the Pet Seller : This NPC will give you a pet to increase your brick earning speed. You can also upgrade them with time.

: This NPC will give you a pet to increase your brick earning speed. You can also upgrade them with time. Block Monster: By paying bricks, you can enhance your blocks' carrying capacity from this NPC.

Islands

These are small platforms containing several stat buffs and challenges to make your climbing journey more exciting. You can find two islands while clearing the quest. Both of them are set up in a spooky graveyard containing several event-limited stat buffs, like better climbing speed, fast walking, etc.

Ad

On reaching a platform, ghosts will detect you and move closer to eliminate you. If eliminated by the ghosts, you'll lose all your collected bricks.

Also Read - Anime Eternal: How to get Bloody Aura

How to play LEGO Quest in Climb and Jump Tower

Climbing the built tower (Image via Roblox)

Following these simple steps, you can start playing the Quest:

Ad

As you spawn into the game, you have to teleport into World 1. To the right of the tower, you can locate a spooky house named LEGO Quest.

Upon teleporting inside the building, players have to stand near one of the three grav-mounts placed between the staircases. In five seconds, you'll enter the Haunted Tower world.

Inside the arena, players have to pick up the purple blocks piled up in the Castle and submit them to the Haunted Tower. Doing this will grow the tower.

Upon climbing and jumping off the tower, you'll collect Bricks, which will help you upgrade in the game.

Ad

Also Read - Dangerous ATV Driving: A beginner’s guide

FAQs for Haunted Tower Update in Climb and Jump Tower

When was the LEGO Haunted Tower update released in Climb and Jump Tower?

The LEGO Haunted Tower update was released on October 15, 2025, as part of the game’s Halloween event.

How many players can play the LEGO Quest together in Climb and Jump Tower?

Ad

Up to four players can team up to build and climb the Haunted Tower simultaneously.

What is the main goal of the event?

The goal is to collect and stack LEGO bricks to construct the Haunted Tower high enough to reach the Golden Brick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025