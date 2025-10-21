Cocotank Plants Vs Brainrots: How to get, rarity, and more

Plants Vs Brainrots consists of several seeds categorized into multiple rarities. When grown into plants, they help you destroy the Brainrots storming towards your base and make them a part of your collection. Cocotank is a Godly-rarity seed obtained from the Seed Shop. Although having a low stock rate, it has decent firepower, capable of destroying low-rarity characters with a few shots.

Here's everything you need to know about the Cocotank Seed, including its stock chance and price in Plants Vs Brainrots.

How to get Cocotank in Plants Vs Brainrots

The Cocotank Seed (Image via Roblox)

Cocotank can be purchased from the Seed Shop located on the left side of the spawn area. Due to its high rarity, it has a mere 2% chance of appearing in stock. The shop resets every five minutes, so check what it has on offer by either logging into the game regularly or viewing the "stock-update" channel on the Plants Vs Brainrots Discord.

The Cocotank Seed can be bought for $5,000,000 once it is in stock. However, for immediate use, you can buy the seed with 349 Robux even if it is not in stock. The game also allows you to gift the seed to another player on the server by pressing the present icon next to its Robux button.

A Cocotank's damage is increased if it receives Mutations like Gold, Neon, and Rainbow. Mutations depend on your Luck multiplier, so the higher the stat, the better the chances of your plants being mutated.

Besides deploying it in your garden, you can use a Cocotank to create a Godly Brainrot in the Fuse Machine. Note that the plant will be removed after the fusion process, requiring you to buy its seed from the shop again.

How to use Cocotank in the Fuse Machine

Cocotanko Giraffanto (Image via Roblox)

A Cocotank plant and a Giraffa Celestre can be used to make Cocotanko Giraffanto. To get the Godly Brainrot, follow these steps:

Place a Cocotank plant on the left platform of the Fuse Machine.

Place a Giraffa Celestre on the right platform of the machine.

Interact with the lever of the machine by holding the 'E' key.

The time for the fusion process will be displayed above the machine.

Once the fusion is completed, the Cocotanko Giraffanto will be added to your Brainrot inventory. Make sure to favourite the unit to prevent selling it accidentally.

In its base form, the Cocotanko Giraffanto earns 6200 Money every second.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What is the cost of the Cocotank Seed?

This seed costs 5,000,000 Money in the Seed Shop.

What is the stock chance of the Cocotank Seed?

Cocotank has a 2% chance of arriving in the Seed Shop stock.

What does the Cocotank look like?

This plant resembles a miniature military tank, with brown-plated structures, white eyes, and a small cannon.

