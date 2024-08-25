Consume codes (August 2024)

The latest Consume codes can be redeemed for some extra rewards in the game. In the mystery horror game Consume, you can join forces with up to three other players or tackle the challenge solo. Set in a farmhouse map, your goal is to sacrifice 10 chickens while avoiding Smlik, who patrols the area.

To fit into the eerie atmosphere, you can use codes to unlock better accessories and improve your overall experience.

All Consume codes (Active)

Start completing quests (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the working codes in the game:

List of active Consume codes Codes Rewards 2mvisits 2,000 Cultist Coins 1kl1kes 1,000 Cultist Coins 1kplayers 3,000 Cultist Coins consumerelease 1,000 Cultist Coins

Inactive Consume codes

There are currently no inactive codes for this Roblox game. If any codes expire in the future, they will be listed below.

How to redeem Consume codes

Redeem your code here (Image via Roblox)

You can follow the steps below and redeem active codes in the game:

Open Roblox and launch the game, but don’t start playing yet. On the load page, click on the Twitter logo icon located at the bottom left-hand side of the screen. Enter an active code into the visible tab and click the redeem button.

The coins will be added immediately, and you'll see your balance increase at the top right-hand corner.

Why are codes important in Consume?

Codes are important in Consume because they can be redeemed for one of the in-game currencies called Cultist Coins. These Coins are used to purchase various accessories like hats, robes, faces, body types, and skins.

Consume code troubleshooting [How to fix]

You need to make sure you don’t leave out any numbers, as they are a crucial part of the code. While all letters are currently in lowercase, if future codes include a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, enter them exactly as shown. Always input the codes without any gaps. To avoid typos, it's best to copy and paste the code.

Where to find the latest codes in Consume

Discord link (Image via Discord.com)

To find the latest codes for Consume, join the private Discord server and follow @GlazingGorillas on X. Additionally, check for announcements in YouTube videos on their channel, Glazing Gorilla Games, and visit the game’s home page.

FAQs on Consume codes

Are there any Consume codes for Sacrificial tokens?

No, there are currently no codes for Sacrificial Tokens in Consume. The only way to obtain them is by purchasing directly with Robux or by buying bundles.

When do the codes expire in Consume?

Codes in Consume can expire at any time, as there is no specific information about their expiration.

When are the next Consume codes coming?

New codes in Consume are likely to be released with the new game mode, Stealth. This will happen once the game receives 10,000 likes.

