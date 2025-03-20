Dead Rails Challenges guide

It is extremely tough to earn Bonds in Dead Rails due to the premium nature of this currency. But thanks to the recent update introduced in the game, you can now complete some Challenges to earn Bonds. Consider them optional missions that you can beat while reaching the 80,000-meter mark.

If you have observed carefully, there is a Challenge Board added to the lobby. This is where you can find all the Challenge missions presented to you. In this guide, you are going to learn about those Challenges in Dead Rails, how to complete them, and their rewards.

What are the Challenges in Dead Rails?

As previously discussed, Challenges are a type of mission in this Roblox title. They are completely optional and difficult missions, however, you can still beat them to earn extra rewards. In exchange for completing them, you will earn rewards like Bonds and Stars.

While you can use Bonds to purchase new weaponry, gear, or Class, there is no particular use of Stars in Dead Rails yet. For now, the amount of Stars you earn by completing Challenges appears above your in-game character's head.

This will express the grind you have done to establish yourself as a professional player in this experience. All the players in the lobby will be able to see the Stars you have earned.

How to complete all Challenges in Dead Rails

Following is a list of all the Challenges in this game and how to complete them.

Tame a Unicorn

How to complete : Put a Saddle on a wild unicorn or find one that’s already tamed.

: Put a Saddle on a wild unicorn or find one that’s already tamed. Tips : You can tame a Unicorn that is already tamed by an outlaw. You will have to kill the outlaw beforehand. Later, you can put a saddle on it to tame it.

: You can tame a Unicorn that is already tamed by an outlaw. You will have to kill the outlaw beforehand. Later, you can put a saddle on it to tame it. Rewards: 5 Bonds and 1 Challenge Star

Escape

How to complete : Travel 80km and successfully lower the bridge.

: Travel 80km and successfully lower the bridge. Tips : Carry sufficient firepower, play with friends, and beat the game.

: Carry sufficient firepower, play with friends, and beat the game. Rewards: 5 Bonds and 1 Challenge Star

Bounty Hunter

How to complete : Kill five outlaws and turn in their bounties at the sheriff’s office.

: Kill five outlaws and turn in their bounties at the sheriff’s office. Tips : Play with a friend to easily beat the outlaws chasing you down the tracks. Once you kill them, put them on the train and deliver them to the Sheriff's office in the next outpost.

: Play with a friend to easily beat the outlaws chasing you down the tracks. Once you kill them, put them on the train and deliver them to the Sheriff's office in the next outpost. Rewards: 5 Bonds and 1 Challenge Star

New Sheriff in Town

How to complete : Kill 50 outlaws in one game.

: Kill 50 outlaws in one game. Tips : To kill 50 outlaws in a single playthrough is slightly difficult. You will have to dedicate an entire playthrough to it. So carry enough supplies and spend your money mostly on weapons and ammo. Aim for the head to easily defeat the outlaws.

: To kill 50 outlaws in a single playthrough is slightly difficult. You will have to dedicate an entire playthrough to it. So carry enough supplies and spend your money mostly on weapons and ammo. Aim for the head to easily defeat the outlaws. Rewards: 15 Bonds and 3 Challenge Stars

Werewolf Hunter

How to complete : Kill 100 werewolves in one game.

: Kill 100 werewolves in one game. Tips : For this Challenge, you will have to dedicate an entire playthrough. Since a New Moon event won't spawn enough werewolves, make sure to raid the Castle at the 40,000-meter mark. There, you can find a plethora of werewolves to deal with.

: For this Challenge, you will have to dedicate an entire playthrough. Since a New Moon event won't spawn enough werewolves, make sure to raid the Castle at the 40,000-meter mark. There, you can find a plethora of werewolves to deal with. Rewards: 15 Bonds and 3 Challenge Stars

Zombie Hunter

How to complete : Kill 200 zombies in one game.

: Kill 200 zombies in one game. Tips : Zombies are found almost everywhere in this game. To find them in abundance, you can raid infested towns, the Castle, Fort Constitution, etc.

: Zombies are found almost everywhere in this game. To find them in abundance, you can raid infested towns, the Castle, Fort Constitution, etc. Rewards: 15 Bonds and 3 Challenge Stars

Unkillable

How to complete : Complete a game without having a player die.

: Complete a game without having a player die. Tips : Stick with your friends and provide support whenever necessary. If possible, carry a Doctor class player on your team to provide medical support. You can also complete this challenge if you manage to beat the entire game solo.

: Stick with your friends and provide support whenever necessary. If possible, carry a Doctor class player on your team to provide medical support. You can also complete this challenge if you manage to beat the entire game solo. Rewards: 30 Bonds and 9 Challenge Stars

Pacifist

How to complete : Complete a game without any player killing an enemy (Safezone turrets don’t count).

: Complete a game without any player killing an enemy (Safezone turrets don’t count). Tips : Carry an excessive amount of Snake Oil and Bandages to avoid dying in Dead Rails. Since you can not attack, you need to play it safe and run around to avoid taking damage. If you somehow get overrun by a hoard of zombies, you can use the turrets in the outposts to reduce your enemy's numbers.

: Carry an excessive amount of Snake Oil and Bandages to avoid dying in Dead Rails. Since you can not attack, you need to play it safe and run around to avoid taking damage. If you somehow get overrun by a hoard of zombies, you can use the turrets in the outposts to reduce your enemy's numbers. Rewards: 30 Bonds and 9 Challenge Stars

Pony Express

How to complete : Complete the game without any player using the train.

: Complete the game without any player using the train. Tips : Play with friends, and make sure to carry as many supply stocks as possible. While you cannot travel by train, you can certainly use a horse to accomplish this task. You can buy the Cowbow class from the Tailor to do this job, as they already spawn with a horse.

: Play with friends, and make sure to carry as many supply stocks as possible. While you cannot travel by train, you can certainly use a horse to accomplish this task. You can buy the Cowbow class from the Tailor to do this job, as they already spawn with a horse. Rewards: 30 Bonds and 9 Challenge Stars

FAQs

How to use the Stars in Dead Rails

The Stars earned from Challenges can't be used to purchase anything. They just appear on your head to showcase the effort you have put into completing the Challenges.

Where is the Challenge Board in Dead Rails?

You can find the Challenge Board in the lobby area.

Can you complete the Pony Express Challenge by using a horse in Dead Rails?

Yes, you can complete the Pony Express Challenge by using a horse. Just make sure you or your teammate do not use the train

