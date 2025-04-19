Dead Rails Electric Remains Challenge guide

The Electric Remains Challenge in Dead Rails is a tough task as it requires you to do the unimaginable — selling the corpse of Nikola Tesla. For those unaware, this enemy won't spawn like a regular enemy on the map. Instead, you will have to resurrect him by transfiguring his body parts. In a game where you are already running out of time every second, resurrecting an enemy and then beating it sounds like a behemoth task.

Here's how you can complete the Electric Remains Challenge by learning how to summon and defeat Nikola Tesla for good.

How to complete the Electric Remains Challenge in Dead Rails

The Challenge Board in the lobby (Image via Roblox)

As stated, you must resurrect Nikola Tesla to complete the Electric Remains Challenge in this Roblox title. To do so, find the Tesla laboratory that spawns somewhere between 10,000 and 30,000 meter mark, or 50,000 to 60,000 meter mark. It is a huge warehouse made of red bricks, so it's hard to miss.

Inside the warehouse, you will find different body parts like arms, legs, and a preserved brain. Find and put all of the body parts together on the slant metal bed. Once you are done with this, pull the lever found in a room on the right side. Doing so will generate power and resurrect Nikola Tesla. Be cautious, as several zombies will try and attack you.

Resurrect Nikola Tesla in the Tesla Lab (Image via Roblox)

After beating the zombies, Nikola Tesla will vanish and come to challenge you directly at the Final Fort. You can't find him anywhere else before reaching the endgame. Once it vanishes from the lab, you can collect valuables like Bonds, Gold Bars, and a powerful weapon called the Electrocutioner. Keep this weapon as it can easily kill Tesla in five to six shots.

The Electrocutioner has only 20 rounds of ammunition, so make sure you use the bullets carefully. However, if you get hit by lightning, this weapon will be reloaded. To safely reload the weapon and avoid taking damage, use a Lightning Rod. It will absorb the lightning strike rather than letting it damage you. Luckily, a Lightning Rod is found in the Tesla lab.

Once you have defeated Nikola Tesla in the Final Fort, sell the corpse at a Trading Post to receive $300. You will also receive 30 Bonds and nine Challenge Stars.

FAQs

Where is Nikola Tesla in Dead Rails?

You can resurrect Nikola Tesla by using his body parts found in the Tesla Lab.

How much is Nikola Tesla worth in Dead Rails?

You can sell Nikola Tesla in exchange for $300 in this experience.

What are the rewards for completing the Electric Remains Challenge in Dead Rails?

You will get 30 Bonds and 9 Challenge Stars after completing the Electric Remains Challenge.

