Deadly Sins Retribution codes in Roblox: Free spins, resets, and more (November 2022)

Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution is a game inspired by the famous anime The Seven Deadly Sins. The game is all about players tackling an army of enemies using their magical powers. Free Roblox codes can be redeemed in the game for spins to select the best abilities, experience boosts, and many rewards.
The game was created and published on July 11, 2018, and immediately became popular due to its animations and sounds. So far, it has seen 14.7 million visits from players and received 58k likes. The last update was seen on October 28, 2022, which means the developers post frequent updates.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution
Active codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution
The list below has all the active codes in the game. Players should carefully enter them as they are case-sensitive:
- 2500concurrent - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins of all types and 2x exp
- 50klikes - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins of all types and 200 seconds of 2x exp
- 55klikes - This code can be redeemed for 20 spins of all types and 400 seconds of x2 exp
- chasethebag - This code can be redeemed for 30 spins of all types
- deadlyforest - This code can be redeemed for 15 spins of all types
- delaycode - This code can be redeemed for 30 spins of all types
- fabfixesyetagain - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins of all types
- fabgoestosleep - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins of all types
- fabis23now - This code can be redeemed for 70 spins of all types
- fairy - This code can be redeemed for 600 seconds of exp
- freereset4 - This code can be redeemed for stat reset
- freereset5 - This code can be redeemed for stat reset
- freereset6 - This code can be redeemed for stat reset
- freereset7 - This code can be redeemed for stat point reset
- halloweenfix - This code can be redeemed for 5 spins of all types
- halloweenpart1 - This code can be redeemed for 20 spins of all types
- halloweenpart2soon - This code can be redeemed for 20 spins of all types
- halloweenpoint - This code can be redeemed for free stat point reset
- halloweenreward - This code can be redeemed for 15 spins of all types
- happycode - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins of all types
- hellblaze - This code can be redeemed for 25 spins of all types
- mondayupdate - This code can be redeemed for 15 spins of all types
- octobergoals - This code can be redeemed for 21 spins of all types
- preupdatepatch2 - This code can be redeemed for 600 seconds of x2 exp
- preupdatepatch3 - This code can be redeemed for stat reset
- preupdatepatch - This code can be redeemed for 15 spins of all types
- robirthday - This code can be redeemed for 30 spins of all types
- somefixes - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins of all types
- update3coming - This code can be redeemed for 15 spins of all types
- update4coming - This code can be redeemed for 20 spins of all types
- welovedsr - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins of all types
- weloveexp - This code can be redeemed for 400 seconds of x2 exp
- wereallydolovedsr - This code can be redeemed for 35 spins of all types
Detailed steps to redeem the Roblox code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution
Listed below is a record of all expired codes. If a code appears here, then players must move on to the other active codes. Roblox developers almost never revive an expired code.
- anotherbugfix - Redeem for 10 spins of all types
- clover_retribution - Redeem for 10 spins of all types
- eventtime - Redeem for 10 spins of all types and 2x exp
- fabdelay - Redeem for 20 spins of all types
- freereset2 - Redeem for stat points reset
- freereset3 - Redeem for stat points reset
- horizon - Redeem for 20 spins of all types
- megaupdate - Redeem for race spins and magic spins
- mothersday - Redeem for race spins and magic spins
- preparation - Redeem for race spins and magic spins
- rerelease1 - Redeem for 10 race and magic spins
- rerelease2 - Redeem for 5 race and magic spins
- rerelease3 - Redeem for 5 race and magic spins
- rerelease4 - Redeem for x2 XP for 15 minutes
- rerelease5 - Redeem for stat reset
- rerelease6 - Redeem for X2 Drop rate 15 minutes
- roballlate - Redeem for race spins and magic spins
- thankyou1000 - Redeem for 20 spins of all types + 2x exp
- thankyou1700 - Redeem for 10 spins
- upd1 - Redeem for 20 spins of all types + x2 exp
- updatesoon - Redeem for 2XP 15 minutes
- yetanotherbugfix - Redeem for 10 spins of all types and 2x exp
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the game and head over to the lobby.
- Under main menu, click on the Customize button.
- From the visible list, select Race and Magic button.
- Enter the active code in the text box labelled 'Enter code.'
- The final step is to hit enter.
If the Roblox code is incorrect or has expired, a message will be visible post hitting enter.