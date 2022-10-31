Deadly Sins Retribution codes in Roblox: Free spins, resets, and more (November 2022)

Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution is a game inspired by the famous anime The Seven Deadly Sins. The game is all about players tackling an army of enemies using their magical powers. Free Roblox codes can be redeemed in the game for spins to select the best abilities, experience boosts, and many rewards.

The game was created and published on July 11, 2018, and immediately became popular due to its animations and sounds. So far, it has seen 14.7 million visits from players and received 58k likes. The last update was seen on October 28, 2022, which means the developers post frequent updates.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution

Active codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution

The list below has all the active codes in the game. Players should carefully enter them as they are case-sensitive:

2500concurrent - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins of all types and 2x exp

50klikes - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins of all types and 200 seconds of 2x exp

55klikes - This code can be redeemed for 20 spins of all types and 400 seconds of x2 exp

chasethebag - This code can be redeemed for 30 spins of all types

deadlyforest - This code can be redeemed for 15 spins of all types

delaycode - This code can be redeemed for 30 spins of all types

fabfixesyetagain - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins of all types

fabgoestosleep - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins of all types

fabis23now - This code can be redeemed for 70 spins of all types

fairy - This code can be redeemed for 600 seconds of exp

freereset4 - This code can be redeemed for stat reset

freereset5 - This code can be redeemed for stat reset

freereset6 - This code can be redeemed for stat reset

freereset7 - This code can be redeemed for stat point reset

halloweenfix - This code can be redeemed for 5 spins of all types

halloweenpart1 - This code can be redeemed for 20 spins of all types

halloweenpart2soon - This code can be redeemed for 20 spins of all types

halloweenpoint - This code can be redeemed for free stat point reset

halloweenreward - This code can be redeemed for 15 spins of all types

happycode - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins of all types

hellblaze - This code can be redeemed for 25 spins of all types

mondayupdate - This code can be redeemed for 15 spins of all types

octobergoals - This code can be redeemed for 21 spins of all types

preupdatepatch2 - This code can be redeemed for 600 seconds of x2 exp

preupdatepatch3 - This code can be redeemed for stat reset

preupdatepatch - This code can be redeemed for 15 spins of all types

robirthday - This code can be redeemed for 30 spins of all types

somefixes - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins of all types

update3coming - This code can be redeemed for 15 spins of all types

update4coming - This code can be redeemed for 20 spins of all types

welovedsr - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins of all types

weloveexp - This code can be redeemed for 400 seconds of x2 exp

wereallydolovedsr - This code can be redeemed for 35 spins of all types

Detailed steps to redeem the Roblox code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution

Listed below is a record of all expired codes. If a code appears here, then players must move on to the other active codes. Roblox developers almost never revive an expired code.

anotherbugfix - Redeem for 10 spins of all types

clover_retribution - Redeem for 10 spins of all types

eventtime - Redeem for 10 spins of all types and 2x exp

fabdelay - Redeem for 20 spins of all types

freereset2 - Redeem for stat points reset

freereset3 - Redeem for stat points reset

horizon - Redeem for 20 spins of all types

megaupdate - Redeem for race spins and magic spins

mothersday - Redeem for race spins and magic spins

preparation - Redeem for race spins and magic spins

rerelease1 - Redeem for 10 race and magic spins

rerelease2 - Redeem for 5 race and magic spins

rerelease3 - Redeem for 5 race and magic spins

rerelease4 - Redeem for x2 XP for 15 minutes

rerelease5 - Redeem for stat reset

rerelease6 - Redeem for X2 Drop rate 15 minutes

roballlate - Redeem for race spins and magic spins

thankyou1000 - Redeem for 20 spins of all types + 2x exp

thankyou1700 - Redeem for 10 spins

upd1 - Redeem for 20 spins of all types + x2 exp

updatesoon - Redeem for 2XP 15 minutes

yetanotherbugfix - Redeem for 10 spins of all types and 2x exp

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game and head over to the lobby.

Under main menu, click on the Customize button.

From the visible list, select Race and Magic button.

Enter the active code in the text box labelled 'Enter code.'

The final step is to hit enter.

If the Roblox code is incorrect or has expired, a message will be visible post hitting enter.

