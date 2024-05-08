Destroy the Tower! Codes (May 2024)

The latest Destroy the Tower! codes are here to offer you the free rewards that you've been waiting for. The Roblox experience’s codes can be redeemed for items and power-ups that enhance your gameplay. This is also your shortcut to quickly climbing your way up the leaderboard in the game.

This article lists all the codes you can use to get freebies in Destroy the Tower! as of May 2024.

We'll keep updating it whenever new codes for Destroy the Tower! are issued.

All Destroy the Tower! codes [Active]

Redeem codes in the game (Image via Roblox)

Currently, Destroy the Tower! has only one usable code that has been verified and can be redeemed immediately.

List of active Destroy the Tower! codes Codes Rewards Update10 100 Gems

Inactive Destroy the Tower! codes

There are no inactive codes in the game right now.

How to redeem Destroy the Tower! codes

The code redemption process (Image via Roblox)

You can follow the steps below to redeem the code in Destroy the Tower!:

Start the Roblox desktop app as usual and wait for it to load. Enter Destroy the Tower!'s name in the search bar and hit enter. Click on the title's thumbnail to enter the homepage. Now, tap the green Play button to launch the game. While that's happening, you have the option to select a mode: Classic, hardcore or chaos. Select the desired mode and enter the lobby. Next, click on the icon with the blue bird image on it. It is located at the center on the left-hand side of the screen. You should see a pop-up with the tab to enter the code. Copy and paste a code there, and click on the green Redeem button to complete the redemption process.

The gems will be added to your account immediately. The balance can be seen at the bottom left-hand side corner of the screen.

Like the code, these gems don't expire, so players may use them later as well.

Why are codes important in the game?

Destroy the Tower! does not have a lot of complex mechanics. The game's main currency is gems, which can be used to buy Pets, which are purely cosmetic. However, gems can also be used to buy power-ups like Heal Orb, Mini shockwave, Wooden shield and other useful potions.

While players can use gems to buy objects like metal containers, cars, etc., they can also purchase fun items like SpongeBob, Bacon hair, and a few more.

Lastly, players can also use gems to buy the sound they want to hear when they are killed.

Destroy the Tower! code troubleshooting [How to fix]

You need to enter a code exactly as it appears. This is because codes in Destroy the Tower! are case-sensitive.

In the latest code, the first letter is in upper case, and the numbers must also be entered. There are no spaces before the first letter and after the last number. Any deviation can lead to an error message.

Where to find the latest Destroy the Tower! codes

The Discord link (Image via Roblox)

The latest codes for Destroy the Tower! are usually made available in the game's home page and its official Discord account. Players can also find them by following the creator's X account, @cr_unchyRBLX.

FAQs on Destroy the Tower! codes

How many times can you redeem the Destroy the Tower! codes?

The code can only be redeemed once in the game. If you try to redeem it again, you'll see an error message.

When do the Destroy the Tower! codes expire?

The code can redeem at any time as no information on this is available.

When are the next Destroy the Tower! codes coming?

As the game receives more likes, the developers will publish more codes in the future.

