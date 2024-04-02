Dinosaur Arcade Codes (April 2024)

Dinosaur Arcade codes are the best way to rack up plenty of DNA points in this Roblox survival experience. DNA is the main currency of the game. It is used to purchase items or level up for upgrades. These codes are completely free to use, making them accessible to everyone. Using these codes, you can also obtain skins and colors, adding an element of customization to the title.

This article lists all active codes for Dinosaur Arcade, along with a tutorial on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Dinosaur Arcade. We'll keep updating the tables below whenever new codes for Dinosaur Arcade are issued.

All Dinosaur Arcade codes (Active)

Active codes for Dinosaur Arcade (Image via Roblox)

Listed in the table below are the active codes for Dinosaur Arcade. This may change in the future as Roblox codes expire at any moment. We suggest players redeem these codes quickly before they become inactive.

List of Dinosaur Arcade codes Code Rewards 45KDALIKES 10,000 DNA 40KGROUPMEMBERS 10,000 DNA

Inactive Dinosaur Arcade codes

Given below is the list of codes that don’t work in Dinosaur Arcade. The rewards provided by these codes aren’t accessible anymore. Even so, the developers will likely replace the expired codes with new ones that offer similar rewards.

List of inactive Dinosaur Arcade codes Code Rewards CHRISTMASCHAOS 10,000 DNA 35kGROUPMEMBERS! 10,000 DNA 30kDALIKES 10,000 DNA 30kGROUPMEMBERS! 10,000 DNA 2MILLIONVISITS 10,000 DNA 25kDALIKES 10,000 DNA

How to redeem active Dinosaur Arcade codes

How to redeem codes for Dinosaur Arcade (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Codes for Dinosaur Arcade can be redeemed by following these steps:

Launch Dinosaur Arcade through the Roblox Player app.

In the main menu, click the Store option to access the Codes menu.

Input an active code in the code box and press Enter to receive your rewards.

Do the same for all working codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, and those for Dinosaur Arcade are no exception. This can cause errors when you type them manually. We recommend using the copy-paste method instead for a smoother and error-free redemption process.

Dinosaur Arcade codes and their importance

Codes for Dinosaur Arcade and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Dinosaur Arcade can be used to get DNA strands, the main currency of the game. DNA strands can be used to unlock skins, upgrades, and other customization options. These rewards make the codes highly valuable to every player.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Dinosaur Arcade code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Dinosaur Arcade (Image via Roblox)

Dinosaur Arcade shows an error message when an inactive or mistyped code is entered. As of now, there are no server-side troubles that disrupt the code system. If you find something similar while redeeming a code, restarting the game may work.

Where to find new Dinosaur Arcade codes

New codes for Dinosaur Arcade are posted to the official Unhatched Games Discord server and the developer’s YouTube channel and Twitter handle, ChickenEngineer. You can also rely on this page for the latest codes. We will update the active codes table as new ones are released.

FAQs on Dinosaur Arcade codes

What are the different types of rewards available through Dinosaur Arcade codes?

You can obtain DNA by redeeming codes in Dinosaur Arcade, the main currency of the game.

When are new codes added to Dinosaur Arcade?

New codes are added to Dinosaur Arcade during major game events, milestones, and holidays.

How many DNA points can be received through Dinosaur Arcade?

You can get up to 20,000 DNA points through codes in Dinosaur Arcade.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes