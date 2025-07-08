Do Pet Buffs stack in Grow a Garden?

Pets were added as a new feature in Grow a Garden version 1.04 (Animal update). Each Pet has a unique trait or ability that can increase your garden’s productivity and provide various perks, such as stealing a yield from other players’ gardens, applying mutations to your crop, and buffing other critters. Players can equip up to eight critters, activating multiple buffs at once.

Ad

However, many might wonder whether using some critters will stack their buffs. This guide answers whether Pets buffs stack and explores the topic.

Can you stack Pet Buffs in Grow a Garden?

Golden Lab's passive (Image via Roblox)

Yes, Pet buffs do stack in Grow a Garden, and you can do so by walking multiple of the same Pets in your plot. For instance, one Golden Lab has a 10% chance of digging up seeds. If you employ three Golden Labs, it will increase the chance of digging up seeds by roughly 30%.

Ad

Trending

You can take advantage of this feature to increase your crops' size, apply mutations, and more. If you want to grow your crop size, you can use multiple Hedgehogs, Cats, Orange Tobbys, or Moon Cats.

Best Pet buffs to stack in Grow a Garden

The best Grow a Garden Pet buffs you want to stack are those that directly increase your earnings. They can be with mutations, duplicating seeds, digging up items, and increasing fruit size. It will help you earn more Sheckles with limited investments.

Ad

With that being said, here are some of the recommended Pets to stack:

Disco Bee: It applies the Disco mutation, which gives a 125✕ multiplier.

It applies the Disco mutation, which gives a 125✕ multiplier. Butterfly: It applies the Rainbow mutation that grants a 50✕ multiplier.

It applies the Rainbow mutation that grants a 50✕ multiplier. Dragonfly: It applies the Gold mutation that grants a 20✕ multiplier.

It applies the Gold mutation that grants a 20✕ multiplier. Chicken Zombie: It applies the Zombified mutation, which provides a 25✕ multiplier.

It applies the Zombified mutation, which provides a 25✕ multiplier. Mole: It can dig up Gears or Sheckles.

It can dig up Gears or Sheckles. Sand Snake: It can duplicate the Seed or Gears while buying them from the shop.

It can duplicate the Seed or Gears while buying them from the shop. Moon Cat: It increases nearby fruit while napping. Additionally, Night type plants have a chance to replant themselves.

It increases nearby fruit while napping. Additionally, Night type plants have a chance to replant themselves. Giant Ant: It has a chance to duplicate the fruit you harvest.

It has a chance to duplicate the fruit you harvest. Raccoon: It can duplicate the fruit from your neighbor’s garden and hand it to you.

It is always recommended to use a variety of Pets in your garden to take advantage of various abilities. However, you can use the above-listed Pets for a short duration to increase your earnings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025