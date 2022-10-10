Doodle World codes in Roblox: Free tickets, cash, and more (October 2022)

Free Roblox codes for Doodle World are plenty useful, letting gamers receive free gifts that will take their in-game journey to the next level. This title is inspired by Pokemon, and players who grew up watching the anime series will definitely get nostalgic while playing this offering.
Although there is no Pikachu or Charizard here, the game has strange creatures called Doodles. Players can collect them and engage in epic battles. Here are the active codes gamers can use in this title in October.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Doodle World
Active codes in Roblox Doodle World
Here are the active codes for the Roblox game Doodle World:
- 100KLikes - Redeem this code to get a Partybug
- 75KLikes - Redeem this code to get a free Roulette ticket
- AnothaOne - Redeem this code to get a free Roulette ticket
- AntenaBuff - Redeem this code to get a Larvennae
- Armenti - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- basictitle - Redeem this code to get the basic title
- BerserkFan - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title
- Buggybug - Redeem this code to get a tinted Rosebug
- ClassicNative - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- CoolCoalt - Redeem this code to get a Coalt
- DCONTOP - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- Dino - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- Existensy - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- Fly - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- freeCapsules - Redeem this code to get five basic Capsules
- freegems - Redeem this code to get 25 gems
- freeRosebug - Redeem this code to get a free Rosebug Doodle
- GoggleGang - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- Graycolor - Redeem this code to get the Gray color
- ItzSoara - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- JoebloxNation - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- Joeblox - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- Lucky - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- NovaNation - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- OldTimes - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- Oopsie2 - Redeem this code to get a Roulette ticket
- Point - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- PokeNova - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- PowerToTheChipmunks - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- PraveenYT - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- SocialParkRelease - Redeem this code to get four VP
- SpeedahSonic - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- StimulusCheck - Redeem this code to get 7,500 cash
- SubToJerii - Redeem this code to get YouTuber color
- SweetAwesome - Redeem this code to get tinted Bunsweet
- TERRABL0X - Redeem this code to get the Terra's Requiem color
- TheTribe - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- VREQUIEM - Redeem this code to get the Vizard's Requiem title
- Welcome - Redeem this code to get 3,000 cash
- WeLit - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- Wiggylet - Redeem this code to get a Wiglet
- Wizard - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color
- wowcomeon - Redeem this code to get 15,000 cash
Detailed steps to redeem active Roblox codes have been provided later.
Expired codes in Roblox Doodle World
These expired Roblox codes do not work in Doodle World anymore:
- 30KBunny - Redeem this code to get a Bunsweet
- 50KLikes - Redeem this code to get a free Roulette ticket
- Awesome10K - Redeem this code to get a Blue Skatikeet
- DaGOAT - Redeem this code to get a five-star Yagoat
- ExtraReward - Redeem this code to get a Lesser Chain ticket
- freeNeedling - Redeem this code to get a Needling
- Friendship_z - Redeem this code to get a Friendship Ribbon
- GreaterChain - Redeem this code to get a free Chain ticket
- GreenBug - Redeem this code to get a Nibblen
- ImLateLol2 - Redeem this code to get a Dramask
- ImLateLol - Redeem this code to get a Roulette ticket
- LessPainMaybe - Redeem this get to earn 400 gems
- Letsparty - Redeem this code to get Party Springling
- Lewis - Redeem this code to get a cyan Louis
- MillionParty - Redeem this code to get a free Partybug Doodle
- pain1 - Redeem this code to get 300 gems
- Pain2 - Redeem this code to get free rewards
- Pain3 - Redeem this code to get free rewards
- Pain4 - Redeem this code to get free rewards
- Rollette1 - Redeem this code to get a free Roulette ticket
- SpoolCode - Redeem this code to get a Twigon
- WowzerRouletteticket - Redeem this code to get a free Roulette ticket
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Doodle World
Roblox players can follow these simple instructions to use any active code in Doodle World:
- Start the game and hit the M key to get the menu.
- Select the Special Shop/Cash option and then click on Codes.
- You will now see a pop-up window with a text box.
- Enter a code from the active list provided in this article into the text box.
- The last step is to press Submit.
Players can type in the active code during the redemption process. However, there is a chance this might lead to typos. Therefore, it's best to copy and paste codes into the relevant text box to avoid making mistakes.