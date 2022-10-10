Doodle World codes in Roblox: Free tickets, cash, and more (October 2022)

Free Roblox codes for Doodle World are plenty useful, letting gamers receive free gifts that will take their in-game journey to the next level. This title is inspired by Pokemon, and players who grew up watching the anime series will definitely get nostalgic while playing this offering.

Although there is no Pikachu or Charizard here, the game has strange creatures called Doodles. Players can collect them and engage in epic battles. Here are the active codes gamers can use in this title in October.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Doodle World

Active codes in Roblox Doodle World

Here are the active codes for the Roblox game Doodle World:

100KLikes - Redeem this code to get a Partybug

75KLikes - Redeem this code to get a free Roulette ticket

AnothaOne - Redeem this code to get a free Roulette ticket

AntenaBuff - Redeem this code to get a Larvennae

Armenti - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

basictitle - Redeem this code to get the basic title

BerserkFan - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title

Buggybug - Redeem this code to get a tinted Rosebug

ClassicNative - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

CoolCoalt - Redeem this code to get a Coalt

DCONTOP - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

Dino - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

Existensy - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

Fly - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

freeCapsules - Redeem this code to get five basic Capsules

freegems - Redeem this code to get 25 gems

freeRosebug - Redeem this code to get a free Rosebug Doodle

GoggleGang - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

Graycolor - Redeem this code to get the Gray color

ItzSoara - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

JoebloxNation - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

Joeblox - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

Lucky - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

NovaNation - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

OldTimes - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

Oopsie2 - Redeem this code to get a Roulette ticket

Point - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

PokeNova - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

PowerToTheChipmunks - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

PraveenYT - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

SocialParkRelease - Redeem this code to get four VP

SpeedahSonic - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

StimulusCheck - Redeem this code to get 7,500 cash

SubToJerii - Redeem this code to get YouTuber color

SweetAwesome - Redeem this code to get tinted Bunsweet

TERRABL0X - Redeem this code to get the Terra's Requiem color

TheTribe - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

VREQUIEM - Redeem this code to get the Vizard's Requiem title

Welcome - Redeem this code to get 3,000 cash

WeLit - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

Wiggylet - Redeem this code to get a Wiglet

Wizard - Redeem this code to get YouTuber title and color

wowcomeon - Redeem this code to get 15,000 cash

Detailed steps to redeem active Roblox codes have been provided later.

Expired codes in Roblox Doodle World

These expired Roblox codes do not work in Doodle World anymore:

30KBunny - Redeem this code to get a Bunsweet

50KLikes - Redeem this code to get a free Roulette ticket

Awesome10K - Redeem this code to get a Blue Skatikeet

DaGOAT - Redeem this code to get a five-star Yagoat

ExtraReward - Redeem this code to get a Lesser Chain ticket

freeNeedling - Redeem this code to get a Needling

Friendship_z - Redeem this code to get a Friendship Ribbon

GreaterChain - Redeem this code to get a free Chain ticket

GreenBug - Redeem this code to get a Nibblen

ImLateLol2 - Redeem this code to get a Dramask

ImLateLol - Redeem this code to get a Roulette ticket

LessPainMaybe - Redeem this get to earn 400 gems

Letsparty - Redeem this code to get Party Springling

Lewis - Redeem this code to get a cyan Louis

MillionParty - Redeem this code to get a free Partybug Doodle

pain1 - Redeem this code to get 300 gems

Pain2 - Redeem this code to get free rewards

Pain3 - Redeem this code to get free rewards

Pain4 - Redeem this code to get free rewards

Rollette1 - Redeem this code to get a free Roulette ticket

SpoolCode - Redeem this code to get a Twigon

WowzerRouletteticket - Redeem this code to get a free Roulette ticket

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Doodle World

Roblox players can follow these simple instructions to use any active code in Doodle World:

Start the game and hit the M key to get the menu.

Select the Special Shop/Cash option and then click on Codes.

You will now see a pop-up window with a text box.

Enter a code from the active list provided in this article into the text box.

The last step is to press Submit.

Players can type in the active code during the redemption process. However, there is a chance this might lead to typos. Therefore, it's best to copy and paste codes into the relevant text box to avoid making mistakes.

Poll : 0 votes