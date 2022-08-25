Dragon Adventures codes in Roblox: Free potions (August 2022)

Popular Roblox game Dragon Adventures lets people play with dragons. In this game, players can hatch a dragon, raise it to be strong and powerful, and perform a lot of other things in the richly detailed gaming world. In this entertaining Roblox game, players may also build their base, battle formidable bosses, tend to some crops, and fly through the air with the dragon.

Using Roblox Dragon Adventures cheat codes, players can obtain a ton of free items as well as an in-game advantage. Using codes is a fantastic way for gamers to gain an edge and raise their chances of surviving the game.

Roblox Dragon Adventures codes can be used to build a strong base with a strong dragon

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:

AESUBREALM - Redeem this code in the game to get one Sub Realm Preset Potion

FLUFFY - Redeem this code in the game to get one FluffyTSG Preset Potion

GALIFRAN - Redeem this code in the game to get one Galifran Preset Potion

JUSTYBLOX - Redeem this code in the game to get one JustyBlox Preset Potion

SHAMEWING - Redeem this code in the game to get one Shamewing Preset Potion

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

20k2020 - Redeem for 2,500 Coins

b0nd - Redeem for 1 Color Shuffle Potion

BERRIES - Redeem for free Juniper Berries

BRIGHT - Redeem for free 15 Glowing Mushrooms

Bunny - Redeem for 50 Bunnies

CARROT - Redeem for 50 free Carrot Cakes

CELESTIAL - Redeem for 50 free Meteor Shards

CREEPY - Redeem for 30 Bats

DAValentines - Redeem for 1 Free Heart Preset Potion

DELICIOUS - Redeem for free Peach Seeds

DRAGONSCALE - Redeem for Dragonscale Bandages

DREAMS - Redeem for 15 Cloud

Egghunt - Redeem for 100 Chocolate Eggs

FALL - Redeem for free Amber

FANTASY - Redeem for free Fairy Jars

farming - Redeem for 250 coins and 15 Peach Seeds

FLUFFY - Redeem for one FluffyTSG Preset Potion

FROSTY - Redeem for free snow resources

GEMSTONE - Redeem for free Gemstone Healing Potions

GHOULISH - Redeem for 50 Ghoul Wood

GLOWING - Redeem for Fairy Jar resources

GLOWING - Redeem for free Glowing Mushrooms

GROW - Redeem for 9 Onion Seed

HALLOWEEN - Redeem for Pumpkin Seeds

happybdayery - Redeem for a Reward

HappyEaster - Redeem for 1 Easter Preset Potion

HAPPYNEWYEAR - Redeem for a Color Shuffle Potion

HappyValentines - Redeem for 75 Heart Treat

HARVEST - Redeem for free Pumpkins

HEALING - Redeem for 50 Crystal Treats

HEALTH - Redeem for healing potions

HEALTHY - Redeem for free Crystal Treats

HEALTHY - Redeem for Max Revive Crystals

HEARTS - Redeem for Dragon Revival Hearts

HOLO - Redeem for free Holo Manta Rays

HORROR - Redeem for 25 Ghost Essence

LEPRECHAUN - Redeem for free Material Shuffle Potion

MAGIC - Redeem for free Fairy Jars

MAPLE - Redeem for one Color Shuffle Potion

MILLION - Redeem for 3 Color Shuffle Potions

Milomissions - Redeem for 20 Bananas

MIX - Redeem for free Material Shuffle Potion

MONEY - Redeem for three Color Shuffle Potions

NEW - Redeem for a Color Shuffle Potion

NewL0bby - Redeem for 1 Color Order Potion

PEACHY - Redeem for free Peach Seeds

PHOENIX - Redeem for a free Color Shuffle Potion

PLANTS - Redeem for free Pumpkin Seeds

Questmaster - Redeem for 2,500 Coins

RAINBOW - Redeem for free Material Shuffle Potion

REVIVE - Redeem for free Max Revive Crystals

REVIVE - Redeem for free Revival Hearts

Shiny - Redeem for 50 golden apples

SHUFFLE - Redeem for a Material Shuffle Potion

SKYRIX - Redeem for free Carrot Cake

SolarSolstice - Redeem for 5,000 coins

SPACE - Redeem for 50 Meteor Shards

SPARKLE - Redeem for free Ice Crystals

SPECIAL - Redeem for 1 Color Shuffle Potion

SPOOKY - Redeem for 20 Candy Corn

STRIPES - Redeem for free Material Shuffle potion

SUMMER - Redeem for free Dragon Breath healing potions

SUMMERTIME - Redeem for free Grapes

SunGod - Redeem for 1 Golden Bear Plushie

SunnyDay - Redeem for 1 Lava Preset Potion

SUNSHINE - Redeem for Color Shuffle potion

SWEET - Redeem for free honeycombs

TASTY - Redeem for 50 pumpkins

THANKS - Redeem for 3 Color Shuffle Potions & 3 Material Shuffle Potions (NEW)

Toxic - Redeem for 1,000 Coins

toxicworld - Redeem for 1,000 Coins

UI - Redeem for a Material Shuffle Potion

Val2020 - Redeem for 500 Coins

VIBRANT - Redeem for free Color Shuffle Potion

Wasp - Redeem for 10 Toxic Waste

Wastel4nd - Redeem for 1 Radioactive Present Potion

WELLNESS - Redeem for free Dragon Breath Healing Potions

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start Dragon Adventures on Roblox.

After logging in, select the Menu option.

Select "Gift Codes" from the menu.

One of the active codes from the list above should be typed in or copied and pasted into the box labeled "Enter Code."

After entering the code, click Submit to receive your free rewards.

Players should avoid typing the code, which may lead to making errors. The best way is to copy and paste it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta