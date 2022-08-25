Dragon Adventures codes in Roblox: Free potions (August 2022)

Popular Roblox game Dragon Adventures lets people play with dragons. In this game, players can hatch a dragon, raise it to be strong and powerful, and perform a lot of other things in the richly detailed gaming world. In this entertaining Roblox game, players may also build their base, battle formidable bosses, tend to some crops, and fly through the air with the dragon.
Using Roblox Dragon Adventures cheat codes, players can obtain a ton of free items as well as an in-game advantage. Using codes is a fantastic way for gamers to gain an edge and raise their chances of surviving the game.
Roblox Dragon Adventures codes can be used to build a strong base with a strong dragon
Active codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:
- AESUBREALM - Redeem this code in the game to get one Sub Realm Preset Potion
- FLUFFY - Redeem this code in the game to get one FluffyTSG Preset Potion
- GALIFRAN - Redeem this code in the game to get one Galifran Preset Potion
- JUSTYBLOX - Redeem this code in the game to get one JustyBlox Preset Potion
- SHAMEWING - Redeem this code in the game to get one Shamewing Preset Potion
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 20k2020 - Redeem for 2,500 Coins
- b0nd - Redeem for 1 Color Shuffle Potion
- BERRIES - Redeem for free Juniper Berries
- BRIGHT - Redeem for free 15 Glowing Mushrooms
- Bunny - Redeem for 50 Bunnies
- CARROT - Redeem for 50 free Carrot Cakes
- CELESTIAL - Redeem for 50 free Meteor Shards
- CREEPY - Redeem for 30 Bats
- DAValentines - Redeem for 1 Free Heart Preset Potion
- DELICIOUS - Redeem for free Peach Seeds
- DRAGONSCALE - Redeem for Dragonscale Bandages
- DREAMS - Redeem for 15 Cloud
- Egghunt - Redeem for 100 Chocolate Eggs
- FALL - Redeem for free Amber
- FANTASY - Redeem for free Fairy Jars
- farming - Redeem for 250 coins and 15 Peach Seeds
- FLUFFY - Redeem for one FluffyTSG Preset Potion
- FROSTY - Redeem for free snow resources
- GEMSTONE - Redeem for free Gemstone Healing Potions
- GHOULISH - Redeem for 50 Ghoul Wood
- GLOWING - Redeem for Fairy Jar resources
- GLOWING - Redeem for free Glowing Mushrooms
- GROW - Redeem for 9 Onion Seed
- HALLOWEEN - Redeem for Pumpkin Seeds
- happybdayery - Redeem for a Reward
- HappyEaster - Redeem for 1 Easter Preset Potion
- HAPPYNEWYEAR - Redeem for a Color Shuffle Potion
- HappyValentines - Redeem for 75 Heart Treat
- HARVEST - Redeem for free Pumpkins
- HEALING - Redeem for 50 Crystal Treats
- HEALTH - Redeem for healing potions
- HEALTHY - Redeem for free Crystal Treats
- HEALTHY - Redeem for Max Revive Crystals
- HEARTS - Redeem for Dragon Revival Hearts
- HOLO - Redeem for free Holo Manta Rays
- HORROR - Redeem for 25 Ghost Essence
- LEPRECHAUN - Redeem for free Material Shuffle Potion
- MAGIC - Redeem for free Fairy Jars
- MAPLE - Redeem for one Color Shuffle Potion
- MILLION - Redeem for 3 Color Shuffle Potions
- Milomissions - Redeem for 20 Bananas
- MIX - Redeem for free Material Shuffle Potion
- MONEY - Redeem for three Color Shuffle Potions
- NEW - Redeem for a Color Shuffle Potion
- NewL0bby - Redeem for 1 Color Order Potion
- PEACHY - Redeem for free Peach Seeds
- PHOENIX - Redeem for a free Color Shuffle Potion
- PLANTS - Redeem for free Pumpkin Seeds
- Questmaster - Redeem for 2,500 Coins
- RAINBOW - Redeem for free Material Shuffle Potion
- REVIVE - Redeem for free Max Revive Crystals
- REVIVE - Redeem for free Revival Hearts
- Shiny - Redeem for 50 golden apples
- SHUFFLE - Redeem for a Material Shuffle Potion
- SKYRIX - Redeem for free Carrot Cake
- SolarSolstice - Redeem for 5,000 coins
- SPACE - Redeem for 50 Meteor Shards
- SPARKLE - Redeem for free Ice Crystals
- SPECIAL - Redeem for 1 Color Shuffle Potion
- SPOOKY - Redeem for 20 Candy Corn
- STRIPES - Redeem for free Material Shuffle potion
- SUMMER - Redeem for free Dragon Breath healing potions
- SUMMERTIME - Redeem for free Grapes
- SunGod - Redeem for 1 Golden Bear Plushie
- SunnyDay - Redeem for 1 Lava Preset Potion
- SUNSHINE - Redeem for Color Shuffle potion
- SWEET - Redeem for free honeycombs
- TASTY - Redeem for 50 pumpkins
- THANKS - Redeem for 3 Color Shuffle Potions & 3 Material Shuffle Potions (NEW)
- Toxic - Redeem for 1,000 Coins
- toxicworld - Redeem for 1,000 Coins
- UI - Redeem for a Material Shuffle Potion
- Val2020 - Redeem for 500 Coins
- VIBRANT - Redeem for free Color Shuffle Potion
- Wasp - Redeem for 10 Toxic Waste
- Wastel4nd - Redeem for 1 Radioactive Present Potion
- WELLNESS - Redeem for free Dragon Breath Healing Potions
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start Dragon Adventures on Roblox.
- After logging in, select the Menu option.
- Select "Gift Codes" from the menu.
- One of the active codes from the list above should be typed in or copied and pasted into the box labeled "Enter Code."
- After entering the code, click Submit to receive your free rewards.
Players should avoid typing the code, which may lead to making errors. The best way is to copy and paste it.