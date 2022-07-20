Dragon Adventures codes in Roblox: Free potions (July 2022)

Dragon Adventures is a popular Roblox game that allows players to play with dragons. Players can hatch a dragon in this game, raise it to be strong and powerful, and do a lot of other things in the immersive universe of the game. They can also construct their base, face off against strong bosses, cultivate some crops, and soar through the air with the dragon in this fun Roblox game.
Players can earn a lot of free items as well as an in-game boost by using Roblox Dragon Adventures codes. Codes are a great method to give players an advantage and increase their chances of survival in the game.
Create a strong base with a powerful dragon using Roblox Dragon Adventures codes
Active codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures
No expiration date has been specified by the developers for these Roblox codes. Hence, players should redeem them as soon as possible.
Here are the free and active codes for the Roblox game:
- AESUBREALM - Redeem this code in the game to get one Sub Realm Preset Potion
- FLUFFY - Redeem this code in the game to get one FluffyTSG Preset Potion
- GALIFRAN - Redeem this code in the game to get one Galifran Preset Potion
- JUSTYBLOX - Redeem this code in the game to get one JustyBlox Preset Potion
- SHAMEWING - Redeem this code in the game to get one Shamewing Preset Potion
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures
These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:
- 20k2020 - 2,500 Coins
- b0nd - 1 Color Shuffle Potion
- BERRIES - free Juniper Berries
- BRIGHT - free 15 Glowing Mushrooms
- Bunny - 50 Bunnies
- CARROT - 50 free Carrot Cakes
- CELESTIAL - 50 free Meteor Shards
- CREEPY - 30 Bats
- DAValentines - 1 Free Heart Preset Potion
- DELICIOUS - free Peach Seeds
- DRAGONSCALE - Dragonscale Bandages
- DREAMS - 15 Cloud
- Egghunt - 100 Chocolate Eggs
- FALL - free Amber
- FANTASY - free Fairy Jars
- farming - 250 coins and 15 Peach Seeds
- FLUFFY - one FluffyTSG Preset Potion
- FROSTY - free snow resources
- GEMSTONE - free Gemstone Healing Potions
- GHOULISH - 50 Ghoul Wood
- GLOWING - Fairy Jar resources
- GLOWING - free Glowing Mushrooms
- GROW - 9 Onion Seed
- HALLOWEEN - Pumpkin Seeds
- happybdayery - a Reward
- HappyEaster - 1 Easter Preset Potion
- HAPPYNEWYEAR - a Color Shuffle Potion
- HappyValentines - 75 Heart Treat
- HARVEST - free Pumpkins
- HEALING - 50 Crystal Treats
- HEALTH - healing potions
- HEALTHY - free Crystal Treats
- HEALTHY - Max Revive Crystals
- HEARTS - Dragon Revival Hearts
- HOLO - free Holo Manta Rays
- HORROR - 25 Ghost Essence
- LEPRECHAUN - free Material Shuffle Potion
- MAGIC - free Fairy Jars
- MAPLE - one Color Shuffle Potion
- MILLION - 3 Color Shuffle Potions
- Milomissions - 20 Bananas
- MIX - free Material Shuffle Potion
- MONEY - three Color Shuffle Potions
- NEW - a Color Shuffle Potion
- NewL0bby - 1 Color Order Potion
- PEACHY - free Peach Seeds
- PHOENIX - a free Color Shuffle Potion
- PLANTS - free Pumpkin Seeds
- Questmaster - 2,500 Coins
- RAINBOW - free Material Shuffle Potion
- REVIVE - free Max Revive Crystals
- REVIVE - free Revival Hearts
- Shiny - 50 golden apples
- SHUFFLE - a Material Shuffle Potion
- SKYRIX - free Carrot Cake
- SolarSolstice - 5,000 coins
- SPACE - 50 Meteor Shards
- SPARKLE - free Ice Crystals
- SPECIAL - 1 Color Shuffle Potion
- SPOOKY - 20 Candy Corn
- STRIPES - free Material Shuffle potion
- SUMMER - free Dragon Breath healing potions
- SUMMERTIME - free Grapes
- SunGod - 1 Golden Bear Plushie
- SunnyDay - 1 Lava Preset Potion
- SUNSHINE - Color Shuffle potion
- SWEET - free honeycombs
- TASTY - 50 pumpkins
- THANKS - 3 Color Shuffle Potions & 3 Material Shuffle Potions (NEW)
- Toxic - 1,000 Coins
- toxicworld - 1,000 Coins
- UI - a Material Shuffle Potion
- Val2020 - 500 Coins
- VIBRANT - free Color Shuffle Potion
- Wasp - 10 Toxic Waste
- Wastel4nd - 1 Radioactive Present Potion
- WELLNESS - free Dragon Breath Healing Potions
- YUMMY - strawberries
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures
Players can complete the following easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Launch Roblox Dragon Adventures.
- After logging in, click on the Menu button.
- Click on the 'Gift Codes' icon.
- Enter or copy-paste one of the active codes from the list above in the space labeled 'Enter Code.'
- Press Submit after entering the code to get the free rewards.
More codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures
For regular updates on the most recent codes and game updates, players can follow the creator's official Twitter account or join the game's Discord server. The links can be found on the game's home page.
Players can also like the game on its homepage to promote it as it encourages other players to give it a try and the developers to release more codes and additional content for the game.