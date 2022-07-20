Dragon Adventures codes in Roblox: Free potions (July 2022)

Dragon Adventures is a popular Roblox game that allows players to play with dragons. Players can hatch a dragon in this game, raise it to be strong and powerful, and do a lot of other things in the immersive universe of the game. They can also construct their base, face off against strong bosses, cultivate some crops, and soar through the air with the dragon in this fun Roblox game.

Players can earn a lot of free items as well as an in-game boost by using Roblox Dragon Adventures codes. Codes are a great method to give players an advantage and increase their chances of survival in the game.

Create a strong base with a powerful dragon using Roblox Dragon Adventures codes

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

No expiration date has been specified by the developers for these Roblox codes. Hence, players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Here are the free and active codes for the Roblox game:

AESUBREALM - Redeem this code in the game to get one Sub Realm Preset Potion

FLUFFY - Redeem this code in the game to get one FluffyTSG Preset Potion

GALIFRAN - Redeem this code in the game to get one Galifran Preset Potion

JUSTYBLOX - Redeem this code in the game to get one JustyBlox Preset Potion

SHAMEWING - Redeem this code in the game to get one Shamewing Preset Potion

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:

20k2020 - 2,500 Coins

b0nd - 1 Color Shuffle Potion

BERRIES - free Juniper Berries

BRIGHT - free 15 Glowing Mushrooms

Bunny - 50 Bunnies

CARROT - 50 free Carrot Cakes

CELESTIAL - 50 free Meteor Shards

CREEPY - 30 Bats

DAValentines - 1 Free Heart Preset Potion

DELICIOUS - free Peach Seeds

DRAGONSCALE - Dragonscale Bandages

DREAMS - 15 Cloud

Egghunt - 100 Chocolate Eggs

FALL - free Amber

FANTASY - free Fairy Jars

farming - 250 coins and 15 Peach Seeds

FLUFFY - one FluffyTSG Preset Potion

FROSTY - free snow resources

GEMSTONE - free Gemstone Healing Potions

GHOULISH - 50 Ghoul Wood

GLOWING - Fairy Jar resources

GLOWING - free Glowing Mushrooms

GROW - 9 Onion Seed

HALLOWEEN - Pumpkin Seeds

happybdayery - a Reward

HappyEaster - 1 Easter Preset Potion

HAPPYNEWYEAR - a Color Shuffle Potion

HappyValentines - 75 Heart Treat

HARVEST - free Pumpkins

HEALING - 50 Crystal Treats

HEALTH - healing potions

HEALTHY - free Crystal Treats

HEALTHY - Max Revive Crystals

HEARTS - Dragon Revival Hearts

HOLO - free Holo Manta Rays

HORROR - 25 Ghost Essence

LEPRECHAUN - free Material Shuffle Potion

MAGIC - free Fairy Jars

MAPLE - one Color Shuffle Potion

MILLION - 3 Color Shuffle Potions

Milomissions - 20 Bananas

MIX - free Material Shuffle Potion

MONEY - three Color Shuffle Potions

NEW - a Color Shuffle Potion

NewL0bby - 1 Color Order Potion

PEACHY - free Peach Seeds

PHOENIX - a free Color Shuffle Potion

PLANTS - free Pumpkin Seeds

Questmaster - 2,500 Coins

RAINBOW - free Material Shuffle Potion

REVIVE - free Max Revive Crystals

REVIVE - free Revival Hearts

Shiny - 50 golden apples

SHUFFLE - a Material Shuffle Potion

SKYRIX - free Carrot Cake

SolarSolstice - 5,000 coins

SPACE - 50 Meteor Shards

SPARKLE - free Ice Crystals

SPECIAL - 1 Color Shuffle Potion

SPOOKY - 20 Candy Corn

STRIPES - free Material Shuffle potion

SUMMER - free Dragon Breath healing potions

SUMMERTIME - free Grapes

SunGod - 1 Golden Bear Plushie

SunnyDay - 1 Lava Preset Potion

SUNSHINE - Color Shuffle potion

SWEET - free honeycombs

TASTY - 50 pumpkins

THANKS - 3 Color Shuffle Potions & 3 Material Shuffle Potions (NEW)

Toxic - 1,000 Coins

toxicworld - 1,000 Coins

UI - a Material Shuffle Potion

Val2020 - 500 Coins

VIBRANT - free Color Shuffle Potion

Wasp - 10 Toxic Waste

Wastel4nd - 1 Radioactive Present Potion

WELLNESS - free Dragon Breath Healing Potions

YUMMY - strawberries

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

Players can complete the following easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch Roblox Dragon Adventures.

After logging in, click on the Menu button.

Click on the 'Gift Codes' icon.

Enter or copy-paste one of the active codes from the list above in the space labeled 'Enter Code.'

Press Submit after entering the code to get the free rewards.

More codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

For regular updates on the most recent codes and game updates, players can follow the creator's official Twitter account or join the game's Discord server. The links can be found on the game's home page.

Players can also like the game on its homepage to promote it as it encourages other players to give it a try and the developers to release more codes and additional content for the game.

