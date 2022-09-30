Dragon Adventures codes in Roblox: Free potions (September 2022)

Sonar Studios created Roblox Dragon Adventures on July 15, 2019. The game has grown extremely popular over the years, seeing over 371 thousand likes and 456.6 million visits.
The experience is based on raising dragons and fighting bosses that gamers can easily challenge in a variety of immersive worlds. Players have to protect their dragons as they grow up, plant crops to feed them, and design a base for both offensive and defensive purposes.
With free codes for the game, players can get various potions, prizes, and other rewards. They can use them to make their dragons the ultimate fighting weapon.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures
Active codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures
Here are the active codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures:
- AESUBREALM - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one Sub Realm Preset potion
- FLUFFY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one FluffyTSG Preset potion
- GALIFRAN - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one Galifran Preset potion
- JUSTYBLOX - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one JustyBlox Preset potion
- SHAMEWING - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one Shamewing Preset potion
Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures
These expired codes do not work in Roblox Dragon Adventures anymore:
- berries - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Juniper berries
- BRIGHT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free 15 Glowing mushrooms
- CARROT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 free Carrot cakes
- CELESTIAL - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 free Meteor shards
- DELICIOUS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Peach seeds
- DRAGONSCALE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Dragonscale bandages
- FALL - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Amber
- FANTASY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Fairy jars
- GEMSTONE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Gemstone Healing potions
- GLOWING - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Glowing Mushrooms
- GROW - This code can be redeemed in the game to get nine Onion seeds
- HALLOWEEN - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Pumpkin seeds
- HAPPYNEWYEAR - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Color Shuffle potion
- HEALTH - This code can be redeemed in the game to get healing potions
- HEALTHY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Crystal treats
- hearts - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Dragon Revival hearts
- HOLO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Holo Manta rays
- MAGIC - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Fairy jars
- MAPLE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one Color Shuffle potion
- MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to get three Color Shuffle potions
- MIX - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Material Shuffle potion
- MONEY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get three Color Shuffle potions
- PEACHY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Peach seeds
- PHOENIX - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a free Color Shuffle potion
- PLANTS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Pumpkin seeds
- RAINBOW - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Material Shuffle potion
- REVIVE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Max Revive crystals
- REVIVE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Revival hearts
- SKYRIX - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Carrot cake
- SPACE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 Meteor shards
- STRIPES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Material Shuffle potion
- SUMMERTIME - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free grapes
- SUNSHINE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Color Shuffle potion
- SWEET - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free honeycombs
- VIBRANT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a free Color Shuffle potion
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures
Those who wish to get the rewards associated with the active codes can follow these simple steps to redeem them in Roblox Dragon Adventures:
- Start the game and click on the Menu button.
- Next, select the Gift Codes icon.
- Copy and paste an active code in the Enter Code space.
- Hit Submit to get the rewards.
It is best to copy and paste active Roblox codes since typing them in may lead to errors.