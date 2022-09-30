Dragon Adventures codes in Roblox: Free potions (September 2022)

Sonar Studios created Roblox Dragon Adventures on July 15, 2019. The game has grown extremely popular over the years, seeing over 371 thousand likes and 456.6 million visits.

The experience is based on raising dragons and fighting bosses that gamers can easily challenge in a variety of immersive worlds. Players have to protect their dragons as they grow up, plant crops to feed them, and design a base for both offensive and defensive purposes.

With free codes for the game, players can get various potions, prizes, and other rewards. They can use them to make their dragons the ultimate fighting weapon.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

Here are the active codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures:

AESUBREALM - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one Sub Realm Preset potion

FLUFFY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one FluffyTSG Preset potion

GALIFRAN - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one Galifran Preset potion

JUSTYBLOX - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one JustyBlox Preset potion

SHAMEWING - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one Shamewing Preset potion

Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

These expired codes do not work in Roblox Dragon Adventures anymore:

berries - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Juniper berries

BRIGHT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free 15 Glowing mushrooms

CARROT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 free Carrot cakes

CELESTIAL - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 free Meteor shards

DELICIOUS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Peach seeds

DRAGONSCALE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Dragonscale bandages

FALL - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Amber

FANTASY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Fairy jars

GEMSTONE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Gemstone Healing potions

GLOWING - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Glowing Mushrooms

GROW - This code can be redeemed in the game to get nine Onion seeds

HALLOWEEN - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Pumpkin seeds

HAPPYNEWYEAR - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Color Shuffle potion

HEALTH - This code can be redeemed in the game to get healing potions

HEALTHY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Crystal treats

hearts - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Dragon Revival hearts

HOLO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Holo Manta rays

MAGIC - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Fairy jars

MAPLE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one Color Shuffle potion

MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to get three Color Shuffle potions

MIX - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Material Shuffle potion

MONEY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get three Color Shuffle potions

PEACHY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Peach seeds

PHOENIX - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a free Color Shuffle potion

PLANTS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Pumpkin seeds

RAINBOW - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Material Shuffle potion

REVIVE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Max Revive crystals

REVIVE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Revival hearts

SKYRIX - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Carrot cake

SPACE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 Meteor shards

STRIPES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free Material Shuffle potion

SUMMERTIME - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free grapes

SUNSHINE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Color Shuffle potion

SWEET - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free honeycombs

VIBRANT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a free Color Shuffle potion

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

Those who wish to get the rewards associated with the active codes can follow these simple steps to redeem them in Roblox Dragon Adventures:

Start the game and click on the Menu button.

Next, select the Gift Codes icon.

Copy and paste an active code in the Enter Code space.

Hit Submit to get the rewards.

It is best to copy and paste active Roblox codes since typing them in may lead to errors.

