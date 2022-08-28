Dragon Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: coins, boosts, and more (August 2022)

Lord of Heroes developed the Roblox Dragon Fighting Simulator for the Roblox platform. One can unlock new islands, find new and stronger dragons, and defeat foes.

To combat the terrifying dragons that threaten the islands, players will have to train to become stronger during the game. They can upgrade their weaponry and open new realms for exploration as they earn the in-game currency.

Players of the Roblox Dragon Fighting Simulator can use these free codes to receive coin boosts, which will give them extra in-game money. They can use this money to buy weapons that will increase their fighting prowess. Additionally, codes provide damage increases that can speed up a player's progress.

All the active and inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Fighting Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Fighting Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

100KFAVORITES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Gems

100KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Coins Boost

10KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Gems Boost

10MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get an Instant Hatch Boost

110KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Coins Boost

120KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Boost

130KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Hatch Boost

140KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Training Boost

150KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Coins Boost

15KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

15MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Coins Boost

160KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Boost (New)

20KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

25KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

2KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Boost

30KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

35KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

3KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Boost

40KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

45KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

4KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Boost

500LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 450 Coins

50KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

55KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

5KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Gems Boost

5MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Boost

60KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

65KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Coins Boost

6KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Boost

70KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

75KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

7KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Training Boost

80KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Gems Boost

8KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Gems Boost

900KMEMBERS - Redeem this code in the game to get 1.3k Gems

90KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Double Training Boost

9KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Boost

BugFixes - Redeem this code in the game to get a Gems Boost

PRIDE - Redeem this code in the game to get a Double Training Boost

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Coins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Fighting Simulator

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

1MFans - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Fighting Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. Next, sign into your Roblox account using your own username and password.

Look for the game on the platform's home page. After locating it, start the game and wait for it to load.

Press the Chat Bubble button in the game that appears on the left side of the screen.

Copy and paste an active code from the list in the text box.

Click the Redeem button to get the promised rewards.

The developers allow players to type the code but that can lead them to make errors. The best way is to copy and paste it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta