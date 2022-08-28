Dragon Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: coins, boosts, and more (August 2022)

Lord of Heroes developed the Roblox Dragon Fighting Simulator for the Roblox platform. One can unlock new islands, find new and stronger dragons, and defeat foes.
To combat the terrifying dragons that threaten the islands, players will have to train to become stronger during the game. They can upgrade their weaponry and open new realms for exploration as they earn the in-game currency.
Players of the Roblox Dragon Fighting Simulator can use these free codes to receive coin boosts, which will give them extra in-game money. They can use this money to buy weapons that will increase their fighting prowess. Additionally, codes provide damage increases that can speed up a player's progress.
All the active and inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Fighting Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Dragon Fighting Simulator
Here are the active codes in the game:
- 100KFAVORITES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Gems
- 100KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Coins Boost
- 10KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Gems Boost
- 10MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get an Instant Hatch Boost
- 110KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Coins Boost
- 120KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Boost
- 130KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Hatch Boost
- 140KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Training Boost
- 150KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Coins Boost
- 15KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost
- 15MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Coins Boost
- 160KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Boost (New)
- 20KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost
- 25KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost
- 2KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Boost
- 30KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost
- 35KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost
- 3KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Boost
- 40KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost
- 45KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost
- 4KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Boost
- 500LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 450 Coins
- 50KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost
- 55KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost
- 5KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Gems Boost
- 5MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Boost
- 60KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost
- 65KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Coins Boost
- 6KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Boost
- 70KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost
- 75KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost
- 7KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Training Boost
- 80KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Gems Boost
- 8KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Gems Boost
- 900KMEMBERS - Redeem this code in the game to get 1.3k Gems
- 90KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Double Training Boost
- 9KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Boost
- BugFixes - Redeem this code in the game to get a Gems Boost
- PRIDE - Redeem this code in the game to get a Double Training Boost
- RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Coins
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Fighting Simulator
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 1MFans - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Fighting Simulator
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. Next, sign into your Roblox account using your own username and password.
- Look for the game on the platform's home page. After locating it, start the game and wait for it to load.
- Press the Chat Bubble button in the game that appears on the left side of the screen.
- Copy and paste an active code from the list in the text box.
- Click the Redeem button to get the promised rewards.
The developers allow players to type the code but that can lead them to make errors. The best way is to copy and paste it.