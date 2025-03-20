Drogar in Rune Slayer: Location, how to beat, and drops

Drogar, the Demon Claw is one of the toughest bosses to locate in Rune Slayer. To find this beast, you will have to enter a hidden area called the Colosseum near Lakeshire. For someone who hasn't made their way out of Wayshire (the starting area), finding the Colosseum is going to be a complete quest in itself.

Regardless, if you want to claim some powerful gear like Edge Wing and Drogar's Vest, then you have no choice but to beat Drogar. This guide will explain where you can find and defeat this boss in Rune Slayer.

How to find Drogar, the Demon Claw in Rune Slayer

Enter the black cave in the Beastman Camp to reach the Colosseum (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ItzVexo)

Finding Drogar's abode in this Roblox title is complex, but you can follow these directions to reach the Colosseum and battle him:

Exit from the northern gate of Wayshire and keep walking in the northwestern direction.

After walking for a while, you will come across a river stream. Go to the other side of the river to reach Lakeshire.

Head to the other side of Lakeshire to enter the Knight's Templar area.

From here, use the rope next to the broken elevator to climb up.

Use the rock stairs to go upwards and reach the Bahlgar area.

From there, use the platforms to go down where the Beastman Camp is located.

On the far end of the Beastman Camp, you will find a black cave that will lead you to the Colosseum.

Inside the Colosseum, you can speak with Drogar, the Demon Claw to initiate a battle.

How to beat Drogar in Rune Slayer

Drogar, the Demon Claw (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Showy)

Frankly, there is no way you can outclass Drogar in terms of strength unless you are Level 50 or above. So, your best bet to take the boss down is by finding an opening and hitting him when he least expects it. This is possible by dodging his attacks and attacking him before he prepares for his next move.

For your reference, we have mentioned all the moves of this boss below, so you can study and easily avoid getting hit by them:

Foot stomp: Drogar briefly lifts his right leg before stomping it on the ground, creating a shockwave that hits in the front. You can not parry this attack, so it's better to move out of the way by dashing.

Drogar briefly lifts his right leg before stomping it on the ground, creating a shockwave that hits in the front. You can not parry this attack, so it's better to move out of the way by dashing. Three consecutive strikes: Drogar swings his axe and strikes it three times. This move can do great damage, so you should move out of the way again. However, if you time it right, you can also block this move with a weapon.

Drogar swings his axe and strikes it three times. This move can do great damage, so you should move out of the way again. However, if you time it right, you can also block this move with a weapon. Leap attack: If you try to move away, Drogar will leap in the air and stomp his axe on the ground, damaging you. You need to be careful and dash away while he is in the air.

If you try to move away, Drogar will leap in the air and stomp his axe on the ground, damaging you. You need to be careful and dash away while he is in the air. Grab attack: This time, Drogar will simply grab and throw you away, dealing massive knockback damage.

Beating Drogar is a tough job, so make sure you bring your best weapon and armor along. If possible, you can use a long-range weapon like a Dire Bear Bow to reduce his HP from a distance. Once you have defeated Drogar, you may get the following drops from him:

Edge Wing

Drogar's Vest

Drogar (Greater Rune)

Intellect Rune

Agility Rune

Spirit Rune

Stamina Rune

Strength Rune

Thick Leather

Sand Shooter

FAQs

Where is Drogar, the Demon Claw located in Rune Slayer?

You can find Drogar, the Demon Claw in the Colosseum, a cave-type area at the far end of the Beastman Camp.

How do I get the Edge Wing in Rune Slayer?

You can get the Edge Wing after beating Drogar, the Demon Claw in the Colosseum.

Is Drogar, the Demon Claw difficult to beat in Rune Slayer?

Yes Drogar, the Demon Claw is difficult to beat because of his insane strength and agility. You will need your best weapon and armor to bring him down.

