Duel Warriors codes (February 2025)

By Aniket
Modified Feb 13, 2025 09:56 GMT
Find a list of all the active Duel Warriors codes (Image via Roblox)

Duel Warriors codes are handy as they offer you rewards like free in-game currency. By using them, you can fill your arsenal with the strongest weaponry and more. Also, you will have access to the best weapons and abilities, making it easier to defeat your opponents in quick PvP matches and providing a quick shortcut to becoming the strongest player on the server without putting in too much effort.

Considering the importance of codes in your progression, we have mentioned a list of active ones in this article. Keep scrolling to learn other important information like how to redeem Duel Warriors codes, their importance, and what to do if they aren't working.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes in Duel Warriors. We'll update this article with new ones whenever they are released.

Active Duel Warriors codes

Redeem codes to get freebies (Image via Roblox)

You can find a list of all the active codes for Duel Warriors below. Make sure to redeem them quickly, as they might expire soon.

List of Active Duel Warriors codes

Codes

Rewards

F6ZVNXU2WQ

Gold (Latest)

CHDXSM

2000 Gold (Latest)

ITHGVFSSZX

50 Gems (Latest)

adam

4000 Gold

LOM2V1SPHN

2000 Gold

LHBRXQCWBI

50 Gems

ares

3000 Gold

FGFR8JUL

2000 Gold

GKNYLEWALS

50 Gems

7B00AKME

2000 Gold

beelzebub

3000 Gold

9R4AIHX5U5

2000 Gold

hades

2000 Gold

LPFAWCMOTU

50 Gems

buddha

2000 Gold

GREATSWORD

50 Gems

shiva

2000 Gold

DUELWIN

500 Gold

All inactive Duel Warriors codes

In this section, we will add codes that no longer work in this game. All the active codes are time-sensitive and expire soon after their release. To help you redeem the right ones quickly, we keep an eye on the active codes and add them here when they expire. This prevents you from getting confused between the working and expired codes.

KUDCPQB6Free rewards
P0KII2Y7EIFree rewards
LL3TIYYBFree rewards
GMZAQVRRAPFree rewards
HPENTOF0V1Free rewards

How to redeem Duel Warriors codes

Codebox in Duel Warriors (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem codes in this Roblox title.

  • After launching the game, click on the menu button at the top of the screen.
  • Next, select the "Code" button to access the codebox.
  • Copy-paste the above codes into the codebox and hit the OK button.
  • If the codes are active, you will immediately receive your rewards.

Importance of Duel Warriors codes

Redeem codes to roll free abilities (Image via Roblox)

In Duel Warriors, the codes are used to earn in-game currencies like gold and gems for free. Both serve as an important resource for buying various stuff for your character. For example, gems can be spent in the lobby to purchase Aura, a cosmetic to enhance your character's appearance. Gold, on the other hand, is used to roll new weapons of different rarities. To obtain a weapon with higher rarity, you will need more gold, and thanks to the codes, you can afford it easily.

Most players refrain from using the active codes fearing they are risky, but this is completely false. These codes are issued by the developers themselves, so you can redeem them without thinking twice.

Duel Warriors codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while using codes (Image via Roblox)

Often, you will be obstructed by a message saying "Code Does Not Exist" while redeeming it. This error message mostly pops up because the code you are using is either expired or entered wrong. To avoid this issue, you should cross-verify the codes before entering them. We advise going through our active and inactive sections above to check if your code is valid.

Moreover, keep in mind that the codes must be entered as they are. This is because they are case-sensitive and become invalid if there are improper letter cases.

Where to find more Duel Warriors codes

For all the latest information and codes, you can join the Duel Warriors Discord Server. The developers post everything related to the game there so you can stay in the loop.

FAQs on Duel Warriors codes

What are the latest codes for Duel Warriors?

"F6ZVNXU2WQ", "CHDXSM", and "ITHGVFSSZX" are the latest codes in Duel Warriors.

How to redeem codes in Duel Warriors codes

You can redeem active codes from the menu located on top of the screen.

When do codes expire in Duel Warriors?

Codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.

More from Sportskeeda
