Sword Fantasy codes (January 2025)

Sword Fantasy codes can assist your in-game progression by offering you certain rewards like XP boosts, Mastery boosts, and more. You need these items because they can help you top the leaderboard and overpower every opponent. Considering the importance of these codes, you might want to use them for your benefit. To help you with that, here's an article listing all the active codes for your reference.

Keep scrolling to learn other information like how to redeem the Sword Fantasy codes, their importance, and what to do if they are not working.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes in Sword Fantasy. We'll update this article with new ones whenever they are released.

Active Sword Fantasy codes

Redeem codes to get freebies (Image via Roblox)

You can find a list of all the active codes for Sword Fantasy in the following table. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire.

Trending

List of Active Sword Fantasy codes Codes Rewards 12klikes Boost (Latest) 10klikes Drop boost 15kfavorites XP boost 7400likes Drop boost 250kvisits Mastery boost 6400likes XP boost 5200likes Drop boost 5kfavorites Mastery boost

All inactive Sword Fantasy codes

Fortunately, there are no inactive codes in this game at the moment. However, you can expect the active ones to expire soon, as they are time-sensitive. Whenever a code expires, we add it to this section so you don't get confused between the active and inactive ones.

Also check: Sword Duels codes

How to redeem Sword Fantasy codes

Codebox in Sword Fantasy (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the codes in this Roblox title:

After starting the game, click the "Codes" button on top of the screen.

button on top of the screen. A codebox will now appear on the screen.

Copy-paste the above codes in the codebox and hit the "Claim" button to receive your rewards.

Importance of Sword Fantasy codes

Use free boosts to level up quickly (Image via Roblox)

In Sword Fantasy, equipping the new types of weapons you've unlocked requires you to be on a specific level. For example, you must be on Level 3 to equip a Bronze Sword. Now, one way to level up quickly is to grind indefinitely. However, thanks to the active codes, you can get XP boosts and use them to level up faster by earning double the amount of XP.

Apart from this, codes can also grant free Mastery boosts that earn you weapon XP. This will help you unlock new moves for the selected sword and dish out more damage to your enemy.

Sword Fantasy codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while using codes (Image via Roblox)

Often, you will get a message saying "wrongcode" while trying to redeem it. This mostly happens because the code you are using is either expired or entered wrong. To avoid this problem, you should cross-verify your codes before entering them. Also, it should be noted that the codes are case-sensitive and they must be entered as they are. As a generally safe practice, you should copy-paste the active codes from the table above, directly into the in-game codebox, to avoid entry errors.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Where to find more Sword Fantasy codes

For all the latest information and codes related to Sword Fantasy, you can follow the developers on their X account, or join the game's Discord server.

FAQs about Sword Fantasy

What are the latest codes for Sword Fantasy?

"12klikes" is the only latest active code in Sword Fantasy.

How can I redeem the codes in Sword Fantasy?

You must click on the "Codes" button at the top of the in-game screen and enter an active code in the codebox.

When do codes expire in Sword Fantasy?

Sword Fantasy codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024