Anime RNG TD codes (January 2025)

Activating Anime RNG TD codes will help you save Robux and increase the overall efficiency of your Heroes, Portals, and Bases. This is because they offer Crystals, Potions, and Chests for free. Crystals are used to enchant your Heroes, Potions to gain massive luck and money boosts, and Chests to acquire the rarest Artifacts. Artifacts increase your avatar's overall luck, contributing to your Rolls.

Below, we've covered all the active codes, how to redeem them, and more.

Active Anime RNG TD codes

Featured here are all the active codes in Anime RNG TD (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the active codes in Anime RNG TD. They do not have any specified expiration dates and will go inactive randomly.

Active Anime RNG TD codes Code Rewards TALENT x5 Talent Scrolls (Latest) SORRYXMASBUG Christmas Luck XMAS666 10 Crystals and 2 Christmas Trees XMAS 30 Crystals 4kccu Universe Luck artifact x5 Uncommon Chest and x10 Crystals NEWGAME x5 Crystals DISCORDREWARD x3 Luck Potion, x3 Super Luck Potion, and x3 Money Potion DISCORDREWARD1 x10 Crystals

Inactive Anime RNG codes

As of this writing, none of the active codes in Anime RNG have gone invalid. If they do, the same will be updated in this section.

How to redeem Anime RNG TD codes

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, hence double-check before hitting the "Redeem" button (Image via Roblox)

The steps to redeem the active codes in Anime RNG TD have been outlined below:

Once you spawn on the server, press the "Shop" icon on the left side of the game screen.

Select the "Code" button, on the window that pops up, to open the code box.

Copy any active code and paste it into the "Enter the code." field.

Hit the green "Redeem" button to activate the code in Anime RNG TD.

Anime RNG TD code importance and how to use potions

Open Uncommon Chests from the Artifact menu in Anime RNG TD (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned previously, Potions in Anime RNG TD are quite expensive. Luck Potions, Super Luck Potions, and Money Potions cost 199 Robux, 499 Robux, and 99 Robux, each, respectively. By the same token, codes will help you procure such items for free, enhancing your gameplay experience, while also helping you progress faster.

Open "Shop" and press the "Potion" button. The amount of Potions you have will be displayed in the interface. Hit the "Use" button to consume the one of your choosing.

To open Uncommon Chests, press the "Artifact" button. The "Artifact Chest" UI will be displayed. Now, choose Uncommon Chest to open its UI. Tap on the "Open" button to obtain the following Artifacts:

Expositor - 47%

Moon Cutter - 30%

Sickle Weasel - 15%

Executioner's Blade - 7.5%

Beach Overlord - 0.5%

Anime RNG TD code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Check for typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption procedure (Image via Roblox)

If you redeem an active code twice, the "Code Already Redeemed" message will appear above the code box. However, if a typo-based error is the root of the problem, the "Error Code" notification will be displayed above the code box. To avoid such scenarios, copy the codes from the article and paste them into the redemption box.

How to find new Anime RNG TD codes

Join the game's official Discord channel to learn about the new codes, in-game news, and update logs. You can also keep track of our active codes list to learn about the latest codes in Anime RNG TD.

FAQs on Anime RNG TD codes

What are the latest codes in Anime RNG TD?

"TALENT" is the only latest active code in Anime RNG TD.

When will new codes for Anime RNG TD launch?

You can expect new codes to be issued during events and updates.

What is the best code to redeem in Anime RNG TD?

"artifact" is the only code that can be redeemed for Uncommon Chests and Crystals, thus making it the best code in Anime RNG TD.

