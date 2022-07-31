Eating Simulator codes in Roblox: Free coins, food, and more (August 2022)

Redeeming codes in Roblox Eating Simulator is an effective method to earn in-game goodies. The developers frequently provide gamers with free items/powers in exchange for new codes. They are often released along with recent game updates and noteworthy achievements.

This eating simulation game was developed by YUM for the Roblox platform. Its goal is simple - eat in order to gain as much weight as possible.

As players earn money, they can purchase pets and power-ups that will let them eat more food faster.

Use free Roblox Eating Simulator codes to become the game's biggest character

Active codes in Roblox Eating Simulator

Here are the free and active codes in the Roblox Eating Simulator:

ALMOSTTHERE190K - Redeem this code in the game to get free Food and Coins

BECOMEHUGE100K - Redeem this code in the game to get free Food and Coins

BIGBELLY70K - Redeem this code in the game to get free Food and Coins

BIGFAT180K - Redeem this code in the game to get free Food and Coins

BIGMILESTONE250K - Redeem this code in the game to get 25,500 Food and 30,000 Coins

BIGTHANKS130K - Redeem this code in the game to get free Food and Coins

BUGFIXES140K - Redeem this code in the game to get free Food and Coins

BURGER700K - Redeem this code in the game to get free Coins & Food (New)

CHRISTMAS625K - Redeem this code in the game to get 56,000 Coins and 55,000 Food

COINSBOOST220K - Redeem this code in the game to get free Food and Coins

CRAZY50K - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,100 Food and 3,000 Coins

EAT320K - Redeem this code in the game to get 40,000 Food and 41,500 Coins

EXTRAORDINARY120K - Redeem this code in the game to get free Food & Coins

FAT170K - Redeem this code in the game to get free Food and Coins

FATBOOST210K - Redeem this code in the game to get free Food and Coins

FATNECK80K - Redeem this code in the game to get free Food and Coins

FREE375K - Redeem this code in the game to get 44,000 Food and 45,000 Coins

FREEFAT40K - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,600 Food and 500 Coins

FREEPET200K - Redeem this code in the game to get a Mythic Pet, Food, and Coins

GETBIGTODAY350K - Redeem this code in the game to get 42,000 Food and 43,000 Coins

GETFATNOW230K - Redeem this code in the game to get 23,500 Food and 26,000 Coins

GG475K - Redeem this code in the game to get 51,000 Coins, and 50,000 Food

GINGERBREAD675K - Redeem this code in the game to get 57,000 Coins and 56,000 Food

GODLYPET400K - Redeem this code in the game to get 45,000 Food, 46,000 Coins, and Lightning Destroyer Pet

HALFWAY500K - Redeem this code in the game to get 52,000 Coins, and 51,000 Food

INSANE30K - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,200 Food and 1,900 Coins

INSANEPET450K - Redeem this code in the game to get 49,000 Food, 50,000 Coins, and Insane Pet

LIVEEVENT260K - Redeem this code in the game to get 27,000 Food and 31,500 Coins

MILESTONE600K - Redeem this code in the game to get 55,000 Coins and 54,000 Food

OMG60K - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,600 Food and 3,600 Coins

OPCODE240K - Redeem this code in the game to get 24,000 Food and 27,500 Coins

PETREWARD530K - Redeem this code in the game to get 53,000 Coins, 52,000 Food, and a Great Demon Lord Pet

REALLYCOOL110K - Redeem this code in the game to get free Food and Coins

REALLYHYPE90K - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,500 Coins and 4,300 Food

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Food

SECRETCODE575K - Redeem this code in the game to get 54,000 Coins and 53,000 Food

SOMECOINS270K - Redeem this code in the game to get 28,000 Food and 33,000 Coins

SOMEFOOD280K - Redeem this code in the game to get 29,000 Food and 34,000 Coins

THANKS20K - Redeem this code in the game to get 900 Food and Free Coins

THANKSSOMUCH300K - Redeem this code in the game to get 38,000 Food & 40,000 Coins

VERYCLOSE290K - Redeem this code in the game to get 31,000 Food and 36,000 Coins

YAY10K - Redeem this code in the game to get 600 Food and Free Coins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Eating Simulator

To redeem the codes in Roblox Eating Simulator, players simply need to follow the steps listed below:

Click the Twitter button on the right side of the screen after starting the game.

A new window will open with a text box where active codes can be pasted.

To receive the promised gift, click on "Confirm"

players are advised to copy-paste the codes as given above, as doing so will remove instances of error and make the process of redemption smoother.

