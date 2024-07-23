Element Battles Codes

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Sep 03, 2024 10:24 GMT
Get free cash (Image via Roblox)
Get free cash (Image via Roblox)

Element Battles codes can be redeemed to earn additional in-game cash. Element Battles is a fighting-survival game with a battle royale theme where your objective is to eliminate opponents before they eliminate you. Drawing inspiration from anime, each elemental type possesses unique powers. Mastering different moves is crucial for defeating formidable opponents on the server. By redeeming codes, players can earn extra in-game cash to unlock new elements and strategize the most effective tactics against specific opponents.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Element Battles. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Element Battles are issued.

All Element Battles Codes (Active)

Choose the best element (Image via Roblox)
Choose the best element (Image via Roblox)

There are just three active codes in the game. We have verified and listed them below for you:

List of active Element Battles codes

Codes

Rewards

21KLIKES

250 Cash (Latest)

9MVISITS

250 Cash

20KLIKES

250 Cash

Inactive Element Battles codes

The creators of the game have posted numerous codes since its inception. Below is a list of all the codes that have ceased working:

List of inactive Element Battles codes
CodesRewards
19KLIKES250 Cash
18KLIKES500 Cash
8MVISITS500 Cash
UPDATE3500 Cash
17KLIKES500 Cash
7MVISITS500 Cash
16KLIKES500 Cash
15KLIKES500 Cash
14KLIKES500 Cash
6MVISITS500 Cash
13KLIKES500 Cash
12KLIKES500 Cash
5MVISITS500 Cash
UPDATE2500 Cash
11KLIKES500 Cash
10KLIKES500 Cash
4MVISITS500 Cash
9000LIKES500 Cash
8000LIKES500 Cash
7000LIKES500 Cash
3MVISITS500 Cash
6000LIKES500 Cash
2MVISITS500 Cash
5000LIKES500 Cash
1MVISITS500 Cash
UPDATE1250 Cash
1000LIKES500 Cash
500LIKES500 Cash
250LIKES500 Cash
100LIKES500 Cash

How to redeem Element Battles codes

Redemption screen (Image via Roblox)
Redemption screen (Image via Roblox)

To redeem active codes in the game, you can follow these steps:

  1. Start Roblox and log in. You can do this by opening the official website or the app version.
  2. Once you are in, locate the game and go to its home page to launch it.
  3. After the game fully loads, you need to click on the spin option before you can start playing.
  4. You will be taken to a different page. Copy and paste the code in the tab visible at the bottom right-hand side of the screen. Hit the enter key to complete the process.

The cash will be added immediately to your account. You can choose to either spin for powers or go back to the main menu and enter the play zone.

Why are codes important in Element Battles?

Upon redeeming the active codes, you win free in-game cash that is used to spin your element of power. It could be anything from traditional forms like fire, ice, or stone to anime-based forms like Amaterasu, Nova, or light. Once you equip it, you can use the elemental power moves to take on your enemies on the map.

Element Battles code troubleshooting [How to fix]

A safe practice to ensure that there are no errors while redeeming the codes is to copy and paste them into the tab. This is considered safe because every lowercase and uppercase letter needs to be entered exactly as it appears. On top of this, you cannot leave out any numbers or special characters that may appear in the code.

Where to find the latest codes in Element Battles?

Discord link (Image via Discord.com)
Discord link (Image via Discord.com)

Start by looking at the game's home page, as codes are usually published under the description section of the page. If not, then join the creator's official Roblox group, Ouro Games. Lastly, you can also join the game's official private Discord server to get exclusive codes and connect with the game's dev team.

FAQs on Element Battles Codes

Is there an Element Battles code to get Amaterasu directly?

No, there are no codes for elements directly. You will need to use the in-game cash to spin and try your luck. You need to note that every spin costs 50 in-game cash.

When do the codes expire in Element Battles?

This information is not available. Thus, it is safe to say that the codes can expire at any point. You should redeem the codes as soon as they are published.

What are the latest active codes in Element Battles?

"21KLIKES" is the only latest active code in Element Battles.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
