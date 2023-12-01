Exploring all the Gamepasses in Roblox Obby But You're On a Bike

Roblox Obby But You're On a Bike has been a fan-favorite since it was released on July 25, 2023, but after the addition of Gamepasses, the players can now get special effects or items after spending Robux. These in-game purchasable passes enhance the overall biking experience by providing a buff or a cosmetic effect as well as a sense of exclusivity to the gamers.

In this article, we will take a look at every Gamepass available in Roblox Obby But You're On a Bike and their offerings, and then tell you if they're worth buying or not. Let's jump in!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

All Gamepasses in Roblox Obby But You're On a Bike

1) Motorcycle - Flexibility and suave at its finest!

Motorcycle Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

The Motorcycle Gamepass is a game-changer in Roblox OBYOB, quite literally! For the price of 399 Robux, you can transform your run-of-the-mill bicycle into a sleek, suave, two-wheeled Motorcycle.

It doesn't just add speed to your bike, it also makes you look effortlessly cool when you're conquering those multiplayer obbies. And if you ever miss the simple life, you can always switch back to your trusty old bike whenever you want.

2) Neon Paint - Your bike, your rules

Neon Paint Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

If you're bored of your bike blending into the background and you not hitting those jumps as precisely, then for just 99 Robux you can make your bike stand out by painting it a neon color with the help of the Neon Paint Gamepass!

After you purchase it, you can watch your bike emit a fierce and eye-catching glow that turns heads as you pedal through the obstacles. You will also have the option to go back if you ever want to go back to the classic look and feel.

3) Teleport Gun - Beam me up, Scotty!

Teleport Gun Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

The Teleport Gun Gamepass, which is priced at 149 Robux, adds a whole new dimension to your Obby experience. With the help of this gamepass, you can zap yourself across obstacles with finesse.

This essentially cuts the steering animation in half by simply teleporting you into the direction you want to. Like the other gamepasses, this one can also be turned off if you'd like.

4) Gravity Coil - Jump your way to the finish line

Gravity Coil Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

At the price of 139 Robux, you can feel weightless and defy gravity itself when riding your trusty bike. With the help of the Gravity Coil gamepass, you can bounce through obstacles and leap to new heights as you navigate the obbies. Think of it as having your very own trampoline wherever you go. Just like the others, this can also be turned off if you'd like.

5) World Pass - All maps, unlocked

World Gamepass (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you've ever found yourself craving a change of scenery, then the World Pass, which is priced at 399 Robux, is your golden ticket to instant exploration. After purchasing this Gamepass, you can finally say goodbye to waiting and access any world at any time, no questions asked.

6) Disable Pop-Up Ads - No more distractions

No Pop-ups Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

If pop-up ads are ruining your biking zen, then you can shut them down by purchasing the Disable Pop-Up Ads Gamepass. It is a bargain at 99 Robux, and with no more interruptions or distractions, you can ride your bike and conquer those obbies peacefully.

7) Double Trophies - 2x the fun, minus the extra efforts

Double Trophies Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

If you're in it for the grind and want to compete on the leaderboards, then the Double Trophies Gamepass, which is priced at 199 Robux, is for you. With the help of it, you can earn twice as many trophies without putting in any extra effort.

Whether you're speeding through on a Motorcycle, glowing with Neon Paint, or teleporting like a pro, these Gamepasses are your ticket to a biking adventure like no other. So, gear up, hop on that bike, and conquer those obbies in style!

