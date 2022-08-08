Fairy Tail Lost Souls codes in Roblox: Free Spins (August 2022)

Players can get more skins, virtual money, and other in-game items by using free codes in Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls. They have two options for moving up the leaderboard: Either spend a lot of time and Robux or use free codes.

Fairy Tail: Lost Souls, which is based on the well-known anime Fairy Tail, requires players to battle opponents from all over the world in order to become the strongest character in the game. Users can spin to acquire new abilities that will increase their combat effectiveness when facing off against other players. The hero will gain levels through combat.

Roblox Fairy Tail Lost Souls free codes can let players level up their characters in no time

Active codes in Roblox Fairy Tail Lost Souls

Here are the active codes for the Roblox game:

!code betterrates - Redeem this code in the game to get free spins

!code spooky - Redeem this code in the game to get free spins

!code touchgrass - Redeem this code in the game to get free spins (NEW)

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox Fairy Tail Lost Souls

These codes do not work in Roblox game anymore:

!code anotherdragonslayerCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 800 Spins

!code ArcOfTimeCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Spins

!code arigatoCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Spins

!code blamejayCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 9,000 Spins

!code brilliantCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Spins

!code dangernoodleCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Spins

!code darkCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Spins

!code dethCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 666 Spins

!code devilslayeropCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Spins

!code edgysolidscriptCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 800 Spins

!code electrictimeCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 35 Spins

!code elfmantimeCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Spins

!code erikdadCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Spins

!code erzatimeCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Spins

!code fixedCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Spins

!code fixesCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 350 Spins

!code formula1337Copy - Redeem this code in the game to get 600 Spins

!code ftlsrevivalCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Spins

!code galunatimeCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Spins

!code gildartsagainCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Spins

!code gildartsdadCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Spins

!code gmgagainagainCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Spins

!code gmgagainCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Spins

!code gmgCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Spins

!code godslayingtimeCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Spins

!code gooddragonCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 690 Spins

!code graysamaCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Spins

!code hakotrapCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Spins

!code hardwoodCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 699 Spins

!code iamspeedCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 350 Spins

!code icedshellCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Spins

!code jellaldadCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Spins

!code kingmodeCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Spins

!code legendtimeCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Spins

!code lightning - Redeem this code in the game to get free spins

!code membersCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Spins

!code mobilegangCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Spins

!code morerevampsCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Spins

!code moreskillsCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Spins

!code pestcontrolCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,200 Spins

!code srry4shutdowns - Redeem this code in the game to get free spins

!code swordCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Spins

!code toomuch2Copy - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Spins

!code toomuch3Copy - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Spins

!code toomuchCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Spins

!code ultearmomCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Spins

!code virusohnoCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Spins

!code wearmaskyesCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Spins

!code whyCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 11,500 Spins

!code wryCopy - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Spins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Fairy Tail Lost Souls

Follow these steps to redeem the codes for the Roblox game:

On a PC or mobile device, launch Fairy Tail: Lost Souls

On the device, click or press "/" to open the chat window

Hit enter after pasting or typing a code from the active list into the chat box

To ensure that there are no errors in the syntax, players must copy and paste the Roblox codes instead of typing it out.

