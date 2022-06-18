Firefighter Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pets, coins, and more (June 2022)

Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes are a set of codes provided by the game’s producers to assist and incentivize players to play the game. Codes are given out to honor reaching specific game milestones or following a game update.

The Modly Team created Fire Breathing Simulator for the Roblox virtual world platform. Users can breathe fire to gain coins in the game.

However, breathing fire isn’t free, and it costs money. Gamers must keep collecting money, expanding, and refilling the fuel tank. They should climb the leaderboards by upgrading their character, hatching powerful pets, and exploring new realms.

The title has over 8.5 million visits, with its favorite number at 63,445. The game was created on May 9, 2020, and was last updated on May 19, 2022.

Players can also spend 99 Robux for private servers.

Get more pets and change flame color with free codes in Roblox Firefighter Simulator

Active codes

1000likes – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins

1000players – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins

2000likes – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins

2021 – Redeem this code in the game to get 5190B coins

250likes – Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Coins

3M – Redeem this code in the game to get 77170M coins

5000likes – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins

500likes – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins

500players – Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins

6000likes – Redeem this code in the game to get 514.5M coins

750likes – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins

C00kie – Redeem this code in the game to get a C00kie pet

Denis – Redeem this code in the game to get a Denis pet

Flamingo – Redeem this code in the game to get a Flamingo pet

Gravycat – Redeem this code in the game to get a Gravycat pet

Jeff – Redeem this code in the game to get a Jeff pet

Mayrushart – Redeem this code in the game to get a Mayrushart pet

release – Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins

Russo – Redeem this code in the game to get a Russo pet

snowflake – Redeem this code in the game to get a Snowflake pet

Tofuu – Redeem this code in the game to get a Tofuu pet

update1 – Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Coins

update3 – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins

update4 – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins

update5 – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins

update6 – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins

update7 – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins

update8 – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins

update19 – Redeem this code in the game to get 169.92M coins

update2 – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins

update20 – Redeem this code in the game to get 5140M coins

update22 – Redeem this code in the game to get 5650M coins

update23 – Redeem this code in the game to get 1180M coins

The best way to redeem these codes is by copying and pasting them into the game. Detailed steps for redemption have been mentioned below.

Expired codes

There are no expired codes in the game yet. However, the above codes have an expiry date, so players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Firefighter Simulator

Users can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox platform using the username and password.

Launch the game and wait for it to initiate.

Once the title has loaded, click on the Twitter button at the top of the screen.

Players will see a new window with the box “Codes.”

Input the active code in the text box and click the “Enter” button to receive the free reward.

More codes in Roblox Firefighter Simulator

If gamers want to acquire new Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes as soon as they’re published, they can follow the game’s developers on Twitter or join their Discord channel. The codes will be revealed first, and individuals will see others chatting about them once released.

Readers can also find the codes in the game description, so they should check them out before playing.

