Firefighter Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pets, coins, and more (June 2022)

Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes are a set of codes provided by the game’s producers to assist and incentivize players to play the game. Codes are given out to honor reaching specific game milestones or following a game update.
The Modly Team created Fire Breathing Simulator for the Roblox virtual world platform. Users can breathe fire to gain coins in the game.
However, breathing fire isn’t free, and it costs money. Gamers must keep collecting money, expanding, and refilling the fuel tank. They should climb the leaderboards by upgrading their character, hatching powerful pets, and exploring new realms.
The title has over 8.5 million visits, with its favorite number at 63,445. The game was created on May 9, 2020, and was last updated on May 19, 2022.
Players can also spend 99 Robux for private servers.
Get more pets and change flame color with free codes in Roblox Firefighter Simulator
Active codes
- 1000likes – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins
- 1000players – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins
- 2000likes – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins
- 2021 – Redeem this code in the game to get 5190B coins
- 250likes – Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Coins
- 3M – Redeem this code in the game to get 77170M coins
- 5000likes – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins
- 500likes – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins
- 500players – Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins
- 6000likes – Redeem this code in the game to get 514.5M coins
- 750likes – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins
- C00kie – Redeem this code in the game to get a C00kie pet
- Denis – Redeem this code in the game to get a Denis pet
- Flamingo – Redeem this code in the game to get a Flamingo pet
- Gravycat – Redeem this code in the game to get a Gravycat pet
- Jeff – Redeem this code in the game to get a Jeff pet
- Mayrushart – Redeem this code in the game to get a Mayrushart pet
- release – Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins
- Russo – Redeem this code in the game to get a Russo pet
- snowflake – Redeem this code in the game to get a Snowflake pet
- Tofuu – Redeem this code in the game to get a Tofuu pet
- update1 – Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Coins
- update3 – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins
- update4 – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins
- update5 – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins
- update6 – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins
- update7 – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins
- update8 – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins
- update19 – Redeem this code in the game to get 169.92M coins
- update2 – Redeem this code in the game to get lots of coins
- update20 – Redeem this code in the game to get 5140M coins
- update22 – Redeem this code in the game to get 5650M coins
- update23 – Redeem this code in the game to get 1180M coins
The best way to redeem these codes is by copying and pasting them into the game. Detailed steps for redemption have been mentioned below.
Expired codes
There are no expired codes in the game yet. However, the above codes have an expiry date, so players should redeem them as soon as possible.
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Firefighter Simulator
Users can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Open the Roblox platform using the username and password.
- Launch the game and wait for it to initiate.
- Once the title has loaded, click on the Twitter button at the top of the screen.
- Players will see a new window with the box “Codes.”
- Input the active code in the text box and click the “Enter” button to receive the free reward.
More codes in Roblox Firefighter Simulator
If gamers want to acquire new Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes as soon as they’re published, they can follow the game’s developers on Twitter or join their Discord channel. The codes will be revealed first, and individuals will see others chatting about them once released.
Readers can also find the codes in the game description, so they should check them out before playing.