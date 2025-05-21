Fisch Apex Leviathan guide: How to find and catch

During the Apex Fish Hunt event, you can catch an exclusive fish called Apex Leviathan in Fisch. Just like the Mosslurker in the First Sea, the Apex Leviathan is the ruler of the ocean in the Second Sea. Catching this giant fish is a difficult job, as it does not have a fixed spawn location. Moreover, it's a part of the Ocean Bestiary, so there's no way you can afford to miss it.

We have created this guide to help you find and catch the Apex Leviathan. Read on to learn the best Bait and conditions to reel in this titan.

How to find and catch the Apex Leviathan in Fisch

The Apex Leviathan Pool (Image via Roblox)

As stated earlier, you can only catch the Apex Leviathan in the Second Sea. An Apex Leviathan Pool will spawn every hour in this area, from which you can catch this titan. Whenever this specific fishing pool spawns, a server-wide notification will pop up on your game screen.

Every time the Apex Leviathan spawns, it will be at a different location in the Second Sea. But thanks to the server-wide announcement, you will be given a hint about the current location of this creature's fishing pool. An important thing to note is that this pool shows up on all the servers at once, meaning you can't server-hop to speed up the process.

After getting close to the Apex Leviathan Pool, you will see a bar indicating the number of fish left. Once the bar reaches zero, the pool will vanish, and you will have to wait another hour for it to spawn. Remember, the Apex Leviathan replenishes to 500 again once the pool respawns.

Apex Leviathan with a Celestial Mutation (Image via Roblox)

To help you catch the Apex Leviathan, we have mentioned its favorite weather, season, time, and Bait below.

Favorite weather: Foggy

Favorite season: Any weather

Favorite time: Any weather

Favorite Bait: Luminous Larva

If you meet the above conditions, your chances of catching the Apex Leviathan will increase significantly. Also, make sure to carry your best fishing rod as you embark on this hunt. Since it is an Apex fish, you will get afflicted with a -97% progress speed.

We recommend you use the Ethereal Prism Rod to catch this creature, as it is an all-rounder fishing rod with decent Lure Speed, Luck, and an infinite weight-carrying capacity. Once you catch the Apex Leviathan, you can get a lot of money by selling it, thanks to its rarity and weight. Even an average-sized Apex Leviathan can help you make 585,000 C$ after you sell it to the merchant.

FAQs

When does the Apex Leviathan Pool spawn in Fisch?

The Apex Leviathan Pool spawns every hour in the Second Sea globally.

What is the Apex Leviathan worth in Fisch?

You can sell an average-sized Apex Leviathan for 585,000 C$ in this game.

What is Apex Leviathan's favorite Bait in Fisch?

Your chances of catching an Apex Leviathan are higher if you use the Luminous Larva Bait.

