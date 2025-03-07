Fisch Nuke: How to get and use it

A Nuke is an interesting item added to Fisch with the Forsaken Shores update. However, it is not easy to come by and requires intense grinding before you can reel this item in, complete its minigame, and manually use it to nuke an area.

This article will not only tell you how to obtain a Nuke but also how to use it and what it does in the game.

Everything you need to know about Nukes in Fisch

Nukes are extremely challenging to obtain in the game (Image via Roblox)

Since Nukes are extremely hard to find in the game, it can take you a long time to reel one in. Players have reportedly been unable to find one even after reaching level 1000. Hence, you should be well prepared for the intense grind ahead of you, especially since catching a Nuke is a random event.

There is no specific location or timing regarding when the item has more spawn chances and it all comes down to your luck. However, its spawn is not affected by any luck-boosting item. Hence, it won't matter what fishing rod you use or which totem you deploy.

However, the best way to increase your chance of obtaining this item is by roaming around the map and spending time in every water hole. Not only will this help you catch the Nuke but it will also complete the bestiary. Since the Nuke is a non-tradable item, you cannot obtain it from other players.

How to use the Nuke in the game

You fish at different locations to increase your chances of catching a Nuke (Image via Roblox)

If you do get lucky and reel in a Nuke, you will enter a minigame necessary for adding the item to your inventory. Once you successfully reel it in, there will be a short minigame where you must balance the Nuke. Just keep the item on the scale and use Q and E to move it. Once you complete this skill check, the item will be added to your inventory where you can then manually detonate it whenever you want.

Failing to complete the skill check will detonate the Nuke at that spot immediately. if this happens or you manually detonate the bomb, it will create an even area active for 30 minutes. During this time, you will be able to catch fish with the Nuclear Mutation in that area, which gives them x4 value.

While there is no specific best rod to catch a Nuke, we recommend using one that offers good resilience. This will ensure you have an easy time once you finally catch the item and start reeling it in.

FAQs about Fisch

Where can you catch Nuke in Fisch?

Nuke doesn't have a specific spawn location in the game.

Can you increase your chances of catching a Nuke in Fisch?

No, Nuke is not affected by your luck stat.

Which mutation does the Nuke give in Fisch?

The Nuke gives the Nuclear Mutation to the fish, which increases their value four times.

