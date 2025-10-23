Fisch Wisp guide: How to get Wisps?

Fisch is a fishing simulator on Roblox where players cast their fishing line into the sea and catch rare fishes to earn money. On October 18, 2025, the game released its Halloween-themed limited-time event called FischFright. It added several new animals, events, and quests into the game, and players can now acquire new rods like Jack-o-Blazer and Necrotic Rod during the event. To get a Jack-o-Blazer, they have to complete all the quests given by the Headless Horseman.

The second quest by the Headless Horseman requires them to search and collect Wisps. This guide will help them complete this quest and collect Wisps faster in Fisch.

What are Wisps in Fisch?

Headless Horseman in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

On October 18, 2025, Fisch introduced its latest Halloween-themed update called the FischFright. During it, you can unlock new fishing rods by completing some quests or purchasing them from the Flying Dutchman's shop.

The Headless Horseman is an NPC that offers you a Jack-o-Blazer rod for completing five quests. The second quest from this NPC requires you to collect Wisps. These are the green magical orbs that can be collected from the tombs placed near the Nessie Statue in the graveyard.

How to get Wisps in Fisch?

Collecting Wisps in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

Wisps are the green, glowing magical orbs that are required to complete the second quest by the Headless Horseman. This quest asks you to collect five Wisps. Follow these steps to easily collect them all:

Step 1: Locate the graveyard

Wisps can only be found at the graveyard where the Nessie Statue is placed. To reach there, follow these directions:

The Headless Horseman can be found at the southern side of the Crook’s Hallow event hub, to the left of house 666.

As you enter the alley present at the left of house 666 and travel till the end, you'll reach the graveyard where the Nessie Statue is placed.

The Statue is surrounded by five grave tombs and other themed decorations. These tombs possess Wisps whenever spawned.

Step 2: Collect the Wisps

Wisps spawn randomly on the five graves surrounding the Nessie Statue. To find one, you have to look for a grave having a blue-colored aura. Once you find it, you have to reach closer to the grave and tap/click (E) the grab icon. You can collect Wisps even before starting the quests.

Step 3: Completing the quest

Once you submit a Frightful Jack-o-Lantern to the Headless Horseman, you can access the second quest. To complete it faster, keep checking if any tombs have the blue aura even before completing the first quest. Once you collect five Wisps, you can submit and move on to the next quest.

Jack-o-Blazer Rod stats in Fisch

Jack-o-Blazer rod (Image via Roblox)

Major Stats

Lure Speed : 96%

: 96% Luck : 66.6%

: 66.6% Control : 0.16

: 0.16 Resilience : 66%

: 66% Max Kg: Infinite kg

Passive Stats

20% chance for Wicked mutation(6.6x)

2% chance for Jack's Curse (16.6x)

Every 1 second Jack-o-Lanterns fall, increasing progress by +8%.

+15% Progress Speed

FAQs for Wisps in Fisch

What are Wisps in Fisch?

Wisps are glowing green magical orbs introduced during the FischFright Halloween event. They can be collected from the tombs located near the Nessie Statue at the graveyard area.

How do I know when a Wisp has spawned?

A Wisp spawns when a blue aura appears around one of the five graves near the Nessie Statue.

How do I collect Wisps in Fisch?

To collect a Wisp, simply walk close to the glowing grave and press (E) or tap the grab icon.

