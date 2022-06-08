Funky Friday codes in Roblox: Free Emote and Points (June 2022)

In Roblox, Funky Friday codes can enhance the game in a variety of ways. Players can purchase items from Bom's shop to gain everything from new animations, emotes and points, which allows them to show off their own flair.

Funky Friday is a new Roblox experience that has been gaining popularity due to its resemblance with Dance Dance Revolution. The title has an old arcade feel to it, and reminds users of the hit rhythm game Friday Night Funkin'.

Roblox: Funky Friday codes for free emote and points

Active codes on Funky Friday

Codes in Funky Friday are case sensitive, thus players should copy and paste the code as it is given below. Also, since the codes currently have no expiry date, players should not hesitate before redeeming them.

1yearscoop – Redeem this code to get One Year Scoop Microphone

1yearfunky – Redeem this code to get 1,000 points

2v2!! – Redeem this code to get Sakuroma Microphone

9keyishere – Redeem this code to get 500 points

CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU – Redeem this code to get Cheese microphone

1BILCHEESE – Redeem this code to get lose control

MILLIONLIKES – Redeem this code to get radio emote

100kactive – Redeem this code to get 250 points

Halfbillion – Redeem this code to get 500 points

SMASHTHATLIKEBUTTON – Redeem this code to get 300 points

250M – Redeem this code to get 250 points

19DOLLAR – Redeem this code to get RickRoll animation

1MILFAVS – Redeem this code to get boombox animation

100M – Redeem this code to get 500 points

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes on Roblox Funky Friday

This code does not work in the game anymore.

XMAS21 - candy cane animation

Steps to redeem the codes on Roblox Funky Friday

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the Roblox game - Funky Friday.

In the top-right corner of the screen, click on the Twitter logo.

A new window will open, and players will need to copy and paste the code into the text box available.

Click on the redeem button and enjoy the bonus!

Other music-based games in Roblox

Poblox has plenty of fun music-based games that players can enjoy if they wish to play other games similar to Funky Friday.

Rhythm Track

The title is a clear indication as to what the Roblox game is all about. Rhythm track is a music game that allows gamers to perform a variety of Roblox archive tunes. Players will not earn points unless they edit the track.

Players will be in a dark setting, with the melody of the songs shown in multiple colors. The game can be played by tapping on the keyboard or gamepad keys. The keys should be struck in accordance with the keys displayed on the screen.

RoBeats

Spotco and Sputlil invented RoBeats, which is also known as VSRG. Songs can be obtained in the game with game coins, and versions can be purchased using stars. Difficulty 1 has the easiest songs, while Difficulty 35 has the most difficult tracks.

The music is added to the inventory after players purchase it, and they can play it, rehearse it, or battle with other players.

Dance Off

In this game, players must accessorize their character and create a funky look that personifies them. The game is played in groups, and players have to one-up each other in a dance-off.

When it is the players' turn, they should click on the steps that they wish to utilise for their dance routine, and the avatars will follow the set motion. It is a competitive-style game in which players can show off their sense of fashion, production design, musical abilities, and dancing talents.

Auto Rap Battles

In this title, players have to rap against their opponents in a rap-off, and the audience will decide the top performer. Players who win receive a point.

In addition to the rap-offs, the player's final score is also determined by the number of copies their song sells. Once they have accumulated enough points, players can obtain mics and various headgear.

Sound Volblox

Sound Volblox is well-known for its graphics and strategy-style gameplay. In it, players have to face-off against each other in a harsh environment, where they must battle to emerge as the victor. Additionally, they can choose whether they wish to play simple or difficult levels.

The game is commonly played by pushing keys on a keypad, and the winner is chosen within a reasonable timeframe. A player needs to press numerous keys at different moments in order to win this game. However, players will receive a worse grade if they miss notes constantly.

