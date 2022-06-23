Get Huge Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Boosts, gems, and more (June 2022)

Get Huge Simulator is a Roblox game that was created by Codesoft. In this Roblox game, players have to lift weights to develop their strength. Later, they can enhance their body, DNA, and weights as well as sell their strength to advance more swiftly. The ultimate goal for the players is to rule the islands by becoming stronger in the game.

A collection of active Roblox Get Huge Simulator codes can be found in this article. With these free codes, the growth process can be sped up and players can earn extra in-game currency for various improvements.

Get free boosts, gems, and more with codes in Roblox Get Huge Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Get Huge Simulator

Codes in the game have no fixed expiry date, so players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Summer: - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 minutes of Luck Boost, 30 minutes of 2xReputation Boost, 25 minutes of Auto-Lift and 15,000 Gems (New)

NoobBot: - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 minutes of Luck Boost, 30 minutes of 2xReputation Boost, 25 minutes of Auto-Lift and 15,000 Gems (New)

CAPTAINNOOB: - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 minutes of Luck Boost, 30 minutes of 2xReputation Boost, 25 minutes of Auto-Lift and 15,000 Gems (New)

CoolMom: - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 minutes of Luck Boost, 30 minutes of 2x Reputation Boost, 25 minutes of Auto-Lift and 15,000 Gems

EggWorld: - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 minutes of Luck Boost, 30 minutes of 2x Reputation Boost, 1 hour of Auto-Lift and 15,000 Gems

ChillNoob: - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 minutes of 2x Strength, 25 minutes of Auto-Lift and 15,000 Gems

Fools: - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 minutes Luck Boost, Auto-List and 15k Gems

LuckyLifter: - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 minutes Strength, Auto-Lift, and Luck Boost, 10k Gems, Unique Pet

100M : - Redeem this code in the game to get 15k Gems, 25 minutes of auto-lift and strength

iLoveWI: - Redeem this code in the game to get 15k Gems, 30 minutes of 2x Reputation, 25 minutes of auto-lift

Valentines: - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 hearts, 25 minutes of auto lift and 15,000 gems

mortadela: - Redeem this code in the game to get Some Gifts

SynxChazz: - Redeem this code in the game to get Some Gifts

NoobieKart: - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 firecrackers, 25 minutes of auto-lift and 15,000 Gems

jackedtiger - Redeem this code in the game to get Jacked Tiger pet

bicep - Redeem this code in the game to get boost & pet

BuffNoobJr - Redeem this code in the game to get auto lift and also 3k gems

gravy - Redeem this code in the game to get +30 Strength

workoutpro - Redeem this code in the game to get a 15 min boost

workoutisland - Redeem this code in the game to get a 15 min boost

gaming_dan - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 coins

tofuu - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 coins

russo - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 coins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Get Huge Simulator

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

15K - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 min of free auto lift

30kLifters - Redeem this code in the game to get auto lift and also 3k gems

AddChristmasPlz - Redeem this code in the game to get auto lift and also 3k gems

BabyNoob: - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 firecrackers, 25 minutes of auto-lift and 15,000 Gems

beta123 - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 coins

BOSS - Redeem this code in the game to get

LazyLifter - Redeem this code in the game to get Auto Lift and also gems

NotSpookyIsland - Redeem this code in the game to get coins and also gems

OutageIsland: 15,000 gems, 20 minutes autolift and a Shiny Fox pet

S3LKRONS - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 Strength

ThankYou100K - Redeem this code in the game to get coins and also gems

TRADING - Redeem this code in the game to get coins and also gems

Turkey: - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 minutes auto-lift and 15,000 gems

workingonpets - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 coins

XMAS: - Redeem this code in the game to get Gift Pet, 25 minutes of auto-lift, 15,000 Gems

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Get Huge Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the Roblox game:

Start the game.

Click on the Twitter button on the right side of the game screen.

Click on the input box on the redemption screen to bring up the code redemption window.

Get the rewards by pasting the code.

You will get the prizes right away if the code is active.

The best way to redeem the code is by copy-pasting the code in the game. Players can type the code in but that may lead to errors.

